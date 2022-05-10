PREP ROUNDUP: Ridgway perfect for streaking Arrows

Kate Ridgway pitched a perfect game, striking out 13 of the 15 batters she faced, as Sullivan continued its streak of 10-run-rule high school softball victories Tuesday with an 11-0 Western Indiana Conference win over Cloverdale on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Riley was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBI for the Golden Arrows, while Gracie Shorter was 2 for 3 with a homer; Jocey Wible 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Kendal Edmondson 2 for 3 with a double and two runs; and Avery Wiltermood 1 for 3 with a double.
In other high school softball:
• Riverton Parke 9, Parke Heritage 4 — At Mecca, the Panthers got their seventh straight win in a Wabash River Conference game Tuesday against their county rivals.
Baseball
• Northview 14, South Putnam 2 — At Putnamville, the visiting Knights bounced back from a tough weekend with a decisive Western Indiana Conference win.
• Riverton Parke 11, Parke Heritage 1 — At Mecca, Derek Lebron pitched a five-inning two-hitter and he and Hunter Collings hit back-to-back first-inning homers to get the Panthers off to a good start in a Wabash River Conference win.
• Cloverdale 5, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, a first-inning RBI double by Rocco Roshel was all the Golden Arrows could come up with in a Western Indiana Conference game.
Marcus Roshel was 2 for 3 with a double, Tyler Kellett 2 for 3 and Jacob Hawkins 2 for 4 with the only run for Sullivan.
Track
Girls
• WIC results incomplete — At Ellettsville, although complete results weren't yet available for the Western Indiana Conference girls meet, West Vigo placed third — including wins by Kyarra DeGroote in the 100 and Corynn DeGroote in the 400 — and Northview set a school and conference record in winning the 4x800 relay.
• Middle school results — At Terre Haute South, Woodrow Wilson won both the Vigo County girls meets while Otter Creek and Honey Creek split the boys titles.
7-8 girls
Team scores — Woodrow Wilson 81, Honey Creek 69, Otter Creek 48, West Vigo 26, Sarah Scott 26
100 — Cassidy Pettijohn (HC) 13.13; 200 — Madison Strange (OC) 27.71; 400 — Meridith Toomey (HC) 1:07.06; 800 — Delaney Marrs (WV) 2:50.47; 1,600 — Addison Winn (WW) 6:31.09; 3,200 — Reagin White (OC) 14:28.21; 100H — Alayla Connelly (HC) 17.91; 4x100 — Honey Crrek 33.10; 4x400 — Woodrow Wilson 4:48.62; HJ — Dabria Weatherspoon (SS) 4-9; LJ — Strange (OC) 14-8; SP — Arya Franklin (WW) 26-0.5.
6 girls
Team scores — Woodrow Wilson 110, Sarah Scott 51, Honey Creek 31, Otter Creek 30, West Vigo 6
100 — ZaNariae White (SS) 12.61; 200 — White (SS) 27.29; 400 — Makayla Meyer (WW) 1:11.11; 800 — Alexandra Cook (WW) 2:53.59; 1,600 — Jayleigh Bilyeu (HC) 6:06.58; 4x100 — Sarah Scott 56.59; 4x400 — Woodrow Wilson 5:13.54; 800 sprint medley — Woodrow Wilson 2:11.70; HJ — Layla Euratte (WW) 4-4; LJ — White (SS) 15-9.5; SP — Lauryn Coleman (WW) 27-0.
7-8 boys
Team scores — Honey Creek 83, Woodrow Wilson 57, Otter Creek 52, Sarah Scott 46, West Vigo 12
100 — Josiah Bennett (WW) 12.11; 200 — A.J. Brewer (HC) 24.68; 400 — Cameron Hoke (HC) 55.91; 800 — Braeden Chastain (HC) 2:15.05; 1,600 — Chastain (HC) 4:57.19; 3,200 — Jackson Wright (HC) 10:56.73; 110H — Mayson Lewis (WW) 16.55; 4x100 — Woodrow Wilson 48.23; 4x400 — Honey Creek 4:05.52; HJ — Tyler Hutson (OC) 5-5; LJ — Sam Weihert (OC) 17-3.5; SP — Jaden Kelly (SS) 42-3.5.
6 boys
Team scores — Otter Crrek 73, Sarah Scott 68, Woodrow Wilson 52.5, Honey Creek 15.5, West Vigo 13
100 — Kimarion Grady (SS) 13.11; 200 — Grady (SS) 26.84; 400 — Parker Childress (WV) 1:05.33; 800 — Trenton Woelfle (OC) 2:34.25; 1,600 — Woelfle (OC) 5:22.76; 4x100 — Sarah Scott 54.72; 4x400 — Otter Creek 4:51.77; 800 sprint medley — Sarah Scott 2:07.66; HJ — Chance Coffey (OC) 4-9; LJ — Ahmier Anderson (WW) 14-3; SP — Corbin Ashley (WW) 36-6.
Tennis
Girls
• West Vigo 5, White River Valley 0 — At Switz City, the Vikings swept the host Wolverines.
Boys
Monday
• Teutopolis 8, Robinson 1 — At Robinson, Ill., the doubles team of Evan Herr and Jameson Poorman won for the Maroons.
Golf
• Shakamak 216, North Central 220 — At Phil Harris Golf Course, Will Miller was medalist for the winning Lakers with a 43.
