Christian Price scored his team's first five goals Wednesday night as visiting Northview defeated Sullivan 7-1 in boys high school soccer.
Price's career performance lifted the Knights to their second straight Western Indiana Conference win, and they play Saturday at North Putnam. Sullivan is back in action Thursday night at Washington Catholic.
Girls
• Bloomington South defeats Terre Haute South — At South, the Braves fell in Conference Indiana play and will be at McCutcheon on Saturday.
No other details were available.
• White River Valley 6, Bloomfield 1 — At Switz City, the Wolverines won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match.
Tennis
Boys
• Brown County 4, West Vigo 1 — At Nashville, Ind., Bryce Easton won at No. 2 singles for West Vigo's only point in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Josh Miller (BC) def. Ashton Matherly 6-2, 6-3; Bryce Easton (WV) def. Austen Deckard 6-4, 6-0; Brown County won by forfeit.
Doubles — Eli Sichting-Jack Sichting (BC) def. Jeffrey Brown-Gavin McCoy 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), (10-4); Owen East-Trevor Shields (BC) def. Kuy Charters-Briston Pape 6-2, 6-4.
Next — West Vigo (3-5, 2-4 WIC) plays Thursday at White River Valley.
• Bloomfield 5, Linton 0 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals improved to 2-1 in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, Mooresville 0 — At Mooresville, the visiting Braves improved to 15-1 by dominating a potential sectional opponent 25-20, 25-14, 25-11.
South will be in the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational on Saturday. Mooresville hosts Terre Haute North on Thursday.
• Sullivan 3, Vincennes Lincoln 0 — At Vincennes, the visiting Golden Arrows beat the Alices for the first time in four years by scores of 25-15, 25-22, 25-14.
Sullivan plays Thursday at Northview.
Tuesday
• Clay City 3, North Central 0 — At Clay City, the Eels won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-17.
North Central hosted West Vigo on Wednesday night.
• Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Paris 1 — At Georgetown, Ill., the Tigers won the first set 25-22 but lost the next two 25-17, 25-18.
Emily Wells had 10 assists and two kills, Kendra Young six kills and two blocks, Jaiden McClaskey four kills and three digs and Sophie Givan four kills and two digs for the 1-3 Tigers, who hosted South Vermillion on Wednesday.
Cross country
Tuesday
Girls
• Tucker wins again — At Clay City, Macy Tucker won her second straight race in leading the host Eels to a fourth-place finish at the Clay City Invitational.
Tucker also won the 1A-3A girls race on Saturday at the State Preview meet.
