Terre Haute North went 2-1 Saturday at the Ben Davis Invitational for high school volleyball, losing a close match to Perry Meridian (the unofficial Vigo County champion) but defeated the host Giants and Whiteland.
Terre Haute North=26=10=12
Perry Meridian=24=25=15
Highlights — For North, Carly Mason had 10 assists, 10 digs and an ace; Sadie Egan 7 assists, 3 kills and 2 digs; Grace Krawiec 6 digs and 4 kills; Marlee Craft 5 kills, a block, an assist and 2 aces; Julia Ross 6 kills; Sofia Granieri 5 digs and an assist; and Ella Bell 2 kills.
Terre Haute North=25=19=15
Ben Davis=15=25=8
Highlights — For North, Carly Mason had 13 assists, 3 digs and 3 aces; Sadie Egan 10 assists and 6 digs; Sofia Granieri 12 digs; Julia ross 10 kills; Ella Bell 6 kills and 4 aces; Marlee Craft 4 kills, 2 digs, a block and 3 aces; Grace Krawiec 3 kills and 2 digs; Megan Moshak 2 digs; and Desiree Glaze a block and a kill.
Terre Haute North=25=25
Whiteland=18=18
Highlights — For North, Sadie Egan had 10 assists, 2 digs and 6 aces; Grace Krawiec 8 digs and 4 kills; Carly Mason 6 assists, 4 digs and an ace; Julia Ross 5 kills, 3 digs and 2 assists; Sofia Granieri 9 digs; Ella Bell 5 kills, a block, a dig and 2 aces; Marlee Craft 2 blocks, a kill and a dig; Megan Moshak 2 digs; and Desiree Glaze 2 kills.
Next — Terre Haute North (7-3) hosts Sullivan on Monday.
Thursday
• North Vermillion 3, Paris 2 — At Paris, Ill., the visiting Falcons prevailed in an interstate battle 25-16, 11-25, 20-25, 30-28, 15-12.
For Paris, Emily Wells had 17 assists, four kills and seven aces; Kendra Young 12 kills and seven aces; Becca Minor 18 digs; Samantha Kindred 10 assists and six digs; and Emma Kemper nine digs and two aces.
Golf
• Knights win WIC again — At Brazil, Northview set four school records in winning the Western Indiana Conference championship for the fourth straight season.
The Knights shot 145 on one nine holes, shot 305 for 18 holes, had their best-ever nine-hole score (Karsyn Kikta's 33) and their best-ever 18-hole score (Brooklee Bussing 69).
Kikta was also under par for the day with a 71, and all five Northview players made all-conference. West Vigo's Zoey Hopkins was also an all-WIC player.
Soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute South 3, Martinsville 2 — At Martinsville, Avery Pommier scored two goals, both assisted by Margo Mallory, and Estrella Dominguez added the third goal for the Braves.
South plays Monday at Columbus North.
• Terre Haute North 6, Cascade 0 — At Clayton, Caroline Gauer had three goals, Lily Holder two and Cali Wuestefeld one for the visiting Patriots.
Alyse Thompson had two assists with Wuestefeld, Korryn Shore, Macy Stuck and Becca Gore getting the others for North, now 4-1. The Patriots plasy Wednesday at Bloomington North.
Boys
• Braves get win, draw — At Evansville, Terre Haute South beat the host team 5-4 but battled to a 5-5 tie with Forest Park at the Evansville North Invitational.
Ashton Hayne had four goals against Evansville North and assisted on the fifth scored by Grant Esper. Esper, Omar Vega, Mason Ham and Nick Doll had the assists on Hayne's goals.
Esper had three goals against Forest Park, with Ham and Hayne scoring the others. Ham had two assists, Hayne one and Nathan Hinze one.
Now 1-2-2, South plays Tuesday at Bloomington North.
• White River Valley 3, Sullivan 1 — At Switz City, Cale Phegley scored in the 12th minute to give the Golden Arrows an early lead, but the Wolverines got the rest of the goals despite a combined 14 saves for Ben Flath and Tyler Kellett.
Sullivan hosts South Vermillion on Thursday.
Cross country
• South sixth — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South placed sixth among eight teams at the Dave Bannon Invitational.
Three of the teams in the field are ranked in the state's top 10 and a fourth is predicted to reach the state finals.
Kaya Tanner was the top Brave in 22nd place in 21:49. Also running were Demme Hancewicz (22:12), Isabel Miklozek (22:49), Ava Rose (22:59), Caitlyn Stecker (23:00), Laurel Monser (23:39), Trista Bitzel (24:56), Abagail Tokish (25:34), Sophie Ewen (25:40), Courtney Powell (28:28) and Sonya Woolston (29:09).
South competes next Saturday at the Terre Haute Savings Bank State Preview.
• North eighth — At Franklin, Terre Haute North placed eighth among 18 teams at the Franklin Invitational.
Ye-Won Jung led the Patriots with a time of 22:43. Other Patriots were Sophia Barker (23:11), Brinlee McCloud (23:41), Alyssa Petscher (23:48), Bella Spelman (24:00), Dru White (24:01), Haylee Chumley (24:45), Hannah Gadberry (25:27), Eleanor Shagley (25:35) and Anna Bray (29:12). North hosts the State Preview next Saturday.
Boys
• South boys also sixth — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South was sixth at the Dave Bannon Invitational.
Ethan Aidoo placed 18th in 17:04 to lead the Braves. Other South runners were Matt Gambill (17:45), Eric Haworth (17:47), Tate Alcorn (18:01), Mason Cranford (19:10), Braden Fears (19:42), Sean Donlan (20:04), Isaac Long (20:20), Connor Lauritzen (20:22), Paul Bawinkel (20:35), Sam Mallory (21:32) and Gavin Oxley (22:13).
Tennis
• Vikings, Knights both split — At Ellettsville, West Vigo and Northview each split a pair of Western Indiana Conference matches hosted by Edgewood.
Both teams beat the host Mustangs, but both lost 5-0 to Indian Creek.
West Vigo 4, Edgewood 1
Singles — Gavin Norris (E) def. Bryce Easton 3-6, 6-4, (11-9); Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Quinn Norris 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Jack Readinger (WV) def. Mitch Deckard 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Doubles — Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Dane Weisner-Zeke Weisner 6-2, 6-0; Kuy Charters-Brandon Dailey (WV) def. Dani Chandler-Andrew Turner 6-2, 6-0.
Indian Creek 5, West Vigo 0
Singles — Aiden Pemberton (IC) def. Easton 6-1, 6-0; Brendan Conner (IC) def. Jeffrey Brown 6-0, 6-0; Jathan Bray (IC) def. Readinger 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Landon Sichting-Trent Volz (IC) def. Matherly-McCoy 6-4, 6-2; Cass Mitchell-Peyton Strunks (IC) def. Charters-Dailey 7-5, 6-3.
Indian Creek 5, Northview 0
Singles — Pemberton (IC) def. Ethan DeHart 6-1, 6-2; Conner (IC) def. Christian Roembke 6-3, 6-3; Bray (IC) def. Tucker Allen 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles — Sichting-Volz (IC) def. Landon Carr-Drew Cook 6-4, 6-0; Mitchell-Strunks (IC) def. Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader 6-3, 6-0.
Northview 5, Edgewood 0
Singles — DeHart (Nv) def. G.Norris 6-1, 6-2; Roembke (Nv) def. Q.Norris 6-2, 6-1; Allen (Nv) def. Deckard 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Carr-Cook (Nv) def. D.Weisner-Z.Weisner 6-4, 6-0; Johnson-Schrader (Nv) def. Chandler-Turner 6-3, 6-4.
Next — Northview (5-1) and West Vigo (1-3, 1-2 WIC) play Monday at West Vigo.
