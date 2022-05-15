Host Terre Haute North won its Rambling Reck Invitational in high school golf Saturday at Hulman Links.
Gavin Connor was medalist with an 80 as the Patriots finished one shot ahead of Evansville Meter Dei. Terre Haute South's A team was third, led by Nick Winning's 87, while South Vermillion placed seventh.
Wyatt Baker of Castle shot a hole-in-one on the 160-hard eighth hole with a 7-iron.
Team scores — Terre Haute North A 351, Evansville Mater Dei 352, Terre Haute South A 360, Indianapolis North Central A 361, Brebeuf 370, Terre Haute South B 380, South Vermillion 387, Castle A 390, Terre Haute South B 437, Terre Haute North B 450.
North A (351) — Gavin Connor 80, Cole Higham 91, Josh Ferres 92, Trey Steadman 97, Connor Bishop 88
South A (360) — Nick Winning 87, Peyton Turner 90, Andrew Baker 92, Nathan Mishler 91, Evan Burbrink 103
South B (380) — Kyle Kennedy 89, Nick Cherry 94, Justin Pemberton 93, Evan Pound 104, John Mann 133
South Vermillion (387) — T Higgins 93, J Panagouleas 99, J Cunning 88, J McBride 129, M Goeppner 107
North B (450) — K Winters 120, B Harden 116, P Knowles 108, J Lee 106
• Miners win — At Phil Harris Golf Course, Linton won the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship with a 367, 10 shots ahead of Clay City.
Andy Clark of the Miners was medalist with a 77.
Team scores — Linton 367, Clay City 377, White River Valley 381, North Daviess 397, Eastern Greene 406, North Central 407, Bloomfield 408, Shakamak 423.
Linton (367) — Andy Clark 77, Eli Poe 84, Blake House 90, Alex Cook 116, Brody Irish 123
Clay City (377) — Clay Brown 88, Bryce Wiram 95, Joshua Hogan 87, Connor Tucker 107, Gabriel Campbell 126
WRV (381) — Dylan Moody 88, Michael John Solliday 101, Jake Antibus 85, Kobe Morehouse 107, Luke Powers 112
North Central (407) — Josh Roberts 95, Devan Schimmel 99, Nathan Weir 107, Owen Thacker 106, Tucker Mitchell 126
Bloomfield (408) — Brennan Gilliland 90, Calvin Myers 100, Tucker Lent 99, Caleb Pemberton 119, Jared Small 125
Shakamak (423) — Will Miller 89, Lukas Elliott 100, Brayson Shipman 115, Josiah Clark 119, Kyle North 121
• Greencastle wins — At Rolling Meadows, Greencastle won the Western Indiana Conference championship with a 308, 15 shots ahead of Edgewood and 16 ahead of Cloverdale.
Northview, led by Sawyer Goda with an 81 and Lane Notter with an 82, placed fourth with a score of 346.
Baseball
• Terre Haute North 11, Southport 5 — At Indianapolis, the Patriots got 17 hits and scored 10 runs in the last three innings.
Cam Judson was the winning pitcher, allowing just two earned runs in a five-inning stint, and Sam Glotzbach pitched two hitless innings in relief. North trailed 4-1 going into the top of the fifth and was down 5-4 going into the sixth, but got five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Judson was also 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI for the Patriots, while Glotzbach was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and two RBI; Noah Bray 2 for 3; Bryson Carpenter 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI; Tyler Will 2 for 4 with two runs; Kyler Dixon 2 for 5 with two RBI; and Logan Nicoson 2 for 5.
Now 9-9, North plays Tuesday at Vincennes Lincoln.
• Columbus North 3, Terre Haute South 0 — At Columbus, Ty Stultz and Gunnar Langer pitched five scoreless innings, but the host Bull Dogs bunched four of their six hits in a three-run third frame.
Tucker Helton, Jackson McFarland and Blaze Schultz had South's three hits.
Now 12-10, the Braves host South Vermillion at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• Riverton Parke 13, Attica 3 — At Attica, the Panthers won the first game of a doubleheader to clinch the Wabash River Conference championship.
The second game was halted by rain.
Friday
• Robinson 9, Sullivan 6 — At Sullivan, the visiting Maroons jumped ahead with a three-run second inning and then added runs in each of the next four innings to win their regular-season finale.
Landen Miller was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for Robinson, now 3-17. The Maroons play Monday at Lawrenceville to open postseason play.
Carter McKee was 2 for 3, Donovan McKinney 2 for 5 with two runs and Conner McCrary 1 for 3 with a double for Sullivan, now 6-14. The Golden Arrows played in the Washington Tournament on Saturday.
Softball
• Terre Haute North 16, Southport 3 — At Indianapolis, the Patriots routed the host Cardinals in North's Conference Indiana finale.
Layla Fragiacomo and Drew Bolen were both 3 for 4 for North, Fragiacomo getting a triple, while Taylor Hoggatt was 3 for 5 with two doubles. Kara Salmon and Cami Burk were both 2 for 4, Salmon driving in five runs with a homer and a double and Burk driving in three with a homer and a single.
Friday
• Carmel 27, Terre Haute North 13 — At North, the Patriots lost a slugfest despite Layla Fragiacomo going 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI; Zoey Jukes 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI; Kara Salmon 2 for 4 with four RBI; Taylor Hoggatt 2 for 4; and Kinley Sparks hitting a homer.
• Paris 6, West Vigo 3 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers finished a 15-11 regular season by beating the Vikings.
Ashley Dunkin was 2 for 3 with a homer for West Vigo, which plays Monday at Linton.
• Terre Haute South 8, Northview 0 — At South, the Braves won a nonconference game.
• Sullivan 6, Linton 0 — At Sullivan, Kendal Edmondson pitched a two-hitter and was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI as the Arrows beat a potential sectional foe.
Klaire Williams was 2 for 3, Delainey Shorter 2 for 4 with two runs and Avery Wiltermood 2 for 4 for the Arrows.
• Clay City 4, Edgewood 1 — At Clay City, Sophie Moshos fanned 11 batters, Lexi Thompson homered and Lizzy Sinders had a two-run triple for the Eels.
Tennis
• Plainfield 4, Terre Haute South 1 — At Plainfield, Briley Ireland got the Braves' point at No. 3 singles.
A second match for South, at Avon, was stopped by lightning.
Singles — Audrey Harper (P) def. Sarah Rowe 6-4, 6-2; Ruby Woodson (P) def. Samhita Shantharam 6-3, 6-1; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Olivia Huff 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Camille Clark-Emma Kessinger (P) def. Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Buckner-Malala Hess (P) def. Jordan Miller-Sydney Williams 6-1, 6-4.
JV — South won 10-5.
Next — Terre Haute South (11-7) awaits Monday's sectional draw.
Thursday
• Sullivan 4, Brown County 1 — At Ellettsville, the Golden Arrows wrapped up a 16-4 season and won the Western Indiana Conference with a 7-1 record.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Anna Stogsdill 6-2, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Anna Tipton 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Francis (S) def. Mattie Satter 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Mary Rygiel-Katie Tipton (BC) def. Ella King-Parker Mischler 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5); Lexi Deckard-Maggie McCammon (S) def. Abie Bowman-Julia Burt 6-4, 6-4.
