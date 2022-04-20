PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots shut out Bloomington North in Conference Indiana baseball

Tyler Will pitched a shutout and Terre Haute North put together a three-run third inning Tuesday to defeat visiting Bloomington North 3-0 in Conference Indiana high school baseball.
Sam Glotzbach was 2 for 3 and Bryson Carpenter 2 for 4, each driving in one of the three runs, to lead the Patriots.
In other high school baseball:
• West Vigo 13, North Putnam 0 — At Roachdale, sophomore Jacob Likens pitched a five-inning two-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Vikings remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
Ben Kearns had a homer and three RBI, Gabe Skelton a homer and two RBI, Grayson Porter was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI, Jerome Blevins was 2 for 2 with three runs and Carter Murphy was 2 for 3 with three RBI for West Vigo, now 9-1 and 3-0. The Vikings host Owen Valley on Wednesday.
• Northview 11, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, Landon Carr pitched a second straight no-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Knights improved to 2-3, 2-0 in Western Indiana Conference play.
Peyton Lear was 3 for 3, Carr 2 for 2, Nate Rissler 2 for 3 with a double and Gavin Jones 2 for 3 for Northview.
• Bloomington South 9, Terre Haute South 6 — At Terre Haute South, the Braves rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the last two innings but ended the game by hitting into a bases-loaded double play.
• Clay City 14, Parke Heritage 10 — At Rockville, Zain Keller and Logan Stoelting had three hits each and Keller was winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in three relief innings for the Eels.
• Shakamak 15, White River Valley 2 — At Switz City, the visiting Lakers won their second SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game in as many days.
• Paris 7, Hoopeston 6 — At Hoopeston, Ill., the visiting Tigers improved to 17-1.
Softball
• North Putnam 6, West Vigo 5 — At Roachdale, an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh capped a comeback from a 5-0 deficit for the Cougars in Western Indiana Conference play.
Lilly Ramirez had a three-run homer and Avery Funk, Parker Auten and Caprice McCalister had multiple hits for the Vikings.
• Owen Valley 10, Northview 0 — At Spencer, the visiting Knights fell to 3-5 with the WIC loss.
• Sullivan 21, North Knox 1 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows scored 15 second-inning runs in a nonconference win.
Delainey Shorter was 4 for 4 with a homer, four runs and five RBI for the Arrows. Kendal Edmondson pitched a two-hitter and was 4 for 5 with a homer and four RBI; Brooklyn Riley homered twice with three RBI; Jocey Wible was 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBI; and Klaire Williams was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI.
• Clay City 4, Riverton Parke 3 — At Clay City, the host Eels came from behind with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Lexi Thompson had a double and two RBI for Clay City, while Caeden Bennett homered for the Panthers.
Track
• Vikings first, second — At Marshall, Ill., West Vigo won a three-way boys meet with 127 points to 48 for Mt. Carmel and 45 for Marshall.
In girls competition, Newton had 106 points to 62 for West Vigo, 46 for Marshall and 24 for Mt. Carmel.
Girls tennis
• West Vigo 5, South Putnam 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings swept all five matches in WIC play.
Boys golf
• Northview 182, Owen Valley 189 — At Forest Park, Lane Notter shot a career-best 38 to lead the winning Knights.
