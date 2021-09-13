Host Terre Haute North defeated West Vigo 3-2 in boys high school tennis Monday night.
With its lineup juggled slightly from Saturday's 1-2 performance in the Patriot Invitational, North got wins in singles from Mason Lubbehusen and Mark Hankins and a doubles win by a pairing of Colin Frank and Tyler Will.
The Vikings took No. 1 singles with Ashton Matherly, and also won No. 1 doubles with the team of Gavin McCoy and Jayce Noblitt.
Singles — Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Reece Bradley 6-3, 6-1; Mason Lubbehusen (THN) def. Bryce Easton 6-1, 6-2; Mark Hankins (THN) def. Jack Readinger 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Gavin McCoy-Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Blake Harden-Clayton Stultz 6-3, 7-5; Colin Frank-Tyler Will (THN) def. Jeffrey Brown-Kuy Charters 6-1, 6-2.
JV — North 4, West Vigo 0.
Next — Terre Haute North (4-9) plays Wednesday at Loogootee. West Vigo (4-6) hosts Northview on Tuesday.
I I I
In other high school tennis:
• South loses — At Avon, Terre Haute South lost to the host Orioles to fall to 6-10 for the season.
• Parke Heritage 3, Northview 2 — At Brazil, the visiting Wolves improved to 9-1 for the season.
Golf
• North third, South fifth — At Edinburgh, Terre Haute North placed third and Terre Haute South fifth Monday at the Conference Indiana tournament at Timbergate.
Columbus North was the conference champion with a score of 321, while Southport shot 343, Terre Haute North 354, Bloomington South 373, Terre Haute SOuth 386 and Bloomington North 409.
Rylee Roscoe and Karson Hart both shot 84 for North to earn all-conference honors, while Grace Kidwell was an all-conference Brave. Other North scores were 88 for Delaney Ferres, 98 for Paige Loughmiller and 102 for Emma Lubbehusen.
Soccer
Girls
• West Vigo 6, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Kyarra DeGroote had four goals, one assisted by her older sister, and Corynn DeGroote had the other two for the Vikings.
Avery Funk needed to make just one save thanks to defensive efforts of Dusty Welker, Molly Rohrbach, Julia L'Astorina, Kenzye Knopp, Ellie Easton and Emma Barbour-Morley.
Now 6-2-1, West Vigo plays Tuesday at Greencastle.
• Northview 4, Bloomfield 1 — At Bloomfield, the Knights posted a nonconference win.
Boys
• West Vigo 4, South Vermillion 2 — At Clinton, Monte Walker had a hat trick and Bryce Corbett made 16 saves and also assisted on one of Walker's goals for the Vikings.
Ian Beaver also scored for West Vigo, while Ethan Parsons assisted on Walker's other two scores and Jaxon Kyrouac had the helper on Beaver's goal.
Volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, Covington 0 — At Covington, the Braves tuned up for their Tuesday match against Terre Haute North by sweeping the Class A power.
• Linton 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, the Miners won 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 for their 10th straight victory and a 12-2 record.
• Riverton Parke 3, Dugger Union 0 — At Dugger, the Panthers won by scores of 26-24, 25-15, 25-7.
Saturday
• Sullivan 3, Brown County 2 — At Nashvillo, Ind., the visiting Golden Arrows fought back from a 2-0 deficit to win 26-28, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-12 in Western Indiana Conference play.
Kennedy Wagaman had 23 assists, 18 digs and 13 kills; Parker Mischler 15 digs and 13 kills; Mallory Pike 30 digs; Korinne Gofourth 29 digs; and Genevieve Vandergriff 11 kills for Sullivan.
