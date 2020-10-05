Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South continued their outstanding high school volleyball seasons Monday by winning their 18th and 20th matches of the season respectively.
• Terre Haute North 3, Southport 1 — At Indianapolis, the Patriots used a balanced attack led by Chloe Southard with 11 blocks to improve their Conference Indiana record to 2-2.
Terre Haute South=25=25=23=25
Southport=13=17=25=15
Highlights — For North, Sadie Egan had 16 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces; Morgan Adams 11 digs and 8 aces; Chloe Southard 11 blocks, 5 kills and 2 digs; Victoria Elder 10 assists, a dig and 4 aces; Keely Davis 10 digs and 2 aces; Ella Bell 9 kills and 4.5 blocks; Carly Mason 9 assists, 2 digs and an ace; Payton Ferency 9 digs and 2 aces; Ellie Staggs 8 kills, 2.5 blocks and a dig; Braxton Shelton 7 kills and 2 digs; Julia Ross 5 kills and 2 blocks; Grace Krawiec 5 kills; and Marlee Craft 1.5 blocks.
Record — Terre Haute Norht is 18-5, 2-2 in Conference Indiana.
• Terre Haute South 3, Greencastle 0 — At Greencastle, Mia Loyd had 37 assists and 23 digs and Courtney Jones 21 kills and 16 digs as the visiting Braves rolled.
Terre Haute South=25=25=25
Greencastle=23=16=15
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 37 assists, 23 digs, a kill, a block and an ace; Courtney Jones 21 kills, 16 digs, a block and an ace; Gaby Pineda 15 digs and an ace; Ashlyn Swan 9 digs and 3 aces; Emma Hopper 9 digs and 2 assists; Mikaila Sullivan 7 kills and an assist; Kaylee McDonald 6 kills and 3 digs; Lilly Merk 5 kills, a block, an assist and 2 aces; and Chloe Denny a kill.
JV — South won 25-18, 25-13.
Next — Terre Haute South (20-8) plays Thursday at Martinsville.
• Linton 3, Bloomfield 2 — At Linton, the host Miners came from behind in what proved to be the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship match as Gentry Warrick had 19 kills and 10 digs.
Bloomfield=18=25=25=19=8
Linton=25=11=22=25=15
Highlights — For Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 44 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills, a block and 2 aces; Gentry Warrick 19 kills, 10 digs and 6.5 blocks; Haley Rose 15 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs and an ace; Aubrey Ewers 14 digs; Sophie Hale 13 digs, 5 kills and 3 aces; Jaylee Hayes 9 digs, 6 kills, 1.5 blocks, an assist and 8 aces; and Lillie Oliver 3 digs, 1.5 blocks and a kill.
JV — Linton won 2-1.
Next — Linton (20-5, 7-0 SWIAC) plays Wednesday at Vincennes Lincoln.
• Parke Heritage 3, Southmont 1 — At Marshall, Ind., the host Wolves beat the Eagles in a matchup of two Class 2A Cascade Sectional contenders.
• Washington 3, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows fell in a match against a potential sectional foe.
Washington=25=25=25
Sullivan=17=12=22
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 17 assists, 10 digs, 4 blocks, 2 kills and 4 aces; Parker Mischler 11 digs, 7 kills and 2 aces; Allison Pelfrey 11 digs and an assist; Korinne Gofourth 10 digs, 2 kills, a block and an assist; Annie Smith 7 digs; Kennedy Wagaman 4 digs and an ace; Klaire Williams 4 blocks; Kendal Edmondson 3 kills and 2 digs; Genevieve Vandergriff 2 kills, a block and a dig; and Elly Hamilton 2 kills and a block.
JV — Sullivan won 25-11, 25-18.
• Rankings — IndianaPrepVolleyball.com has released its top five teams in each class for this week.
Class 4A — Hamilton Southeastern, Yorktown, Munster, Crown Point, LaPorte
Class 3A — Bellmont, Muncie Burris, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Evansville Memorial, Heritage
Class 2A — Barr-Reeve, Wapahani, Andrean, Tecumseh, Heritage Christian
Class A — Trinity Lutheran, Loogootee, Northfield, Pioneer, Kouts
Tennis
Girls
• Casey 8, Charleston 1 — Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty both won at the top of the lineup as the Warriors won.
Singles — Eva Richardson (C) def. Hannah Larson 6-0, 6-0; Gwendalyn Eckerty (C) def. Emma Amaya 6-1, 6-0; Emma Mason (C) def. Lyla Long 6-0, 6-0; Emily Sherwood (C) def. Maci Mayhall 6-1, 6-3; Clara Cox (Char) def. Genny Davidson 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 (10-3); Carly Zachary (C) def. Kaylie Hutton 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Eckerty-Richardson (C) def. Amaya-Larson 6-0, 6-0; Mason-Sherwood (C) def. Cox-Mayhall 6-3, 6-0; Davidson-Zachary (C) def. Long-Sarah Wright 6-2, 6-3.
JV — Casey won 3-2.
• Robinson 6, Paris 3 — At Paris, the visiting Maroons avenged a loss earlier in the season.
Kenzie Hutchings won in both singles and doubles for the Tigers.
Singles — Sarah Staller (R) def. Kendall Mathews 6-4, 6-1; Lucy List (R) def. Chloe Waltz 6-4, 6-1; Lisa Henry (R) def. Courtney Fleming 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Emma Bogard (R) def. Sara Mills 6-4, 6-3; Kayla Guyer (R) def. Macy Mitchell 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4); Kenzie Hutchings (P) def. Zharnia Stephens 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — List-Staller (R) def. Mathews-Waltz 6-1, 6-2; Fleming-Mitchell (P) def. Henry-Valerie Wright 6-2, 6-3; Hutchings-Mills (P) def. Bogard-Guyer 6-1, 6-1.
Next — Paris (6-5, 2-4 Little Illini Conference) plays Tuesday at Mattoon.
