Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South bounced back from tough high school baseball nights on Friday to play well in their Conference Indiana finales on Saturday, although just one of them won.
• Terre Haute North 11, Southport 5 — At Indianapolis, the Patriots got 17 hits and scored 10 runs in the last three innings.
Cam Judson was the winning pitcher, allowing just two earned runs in a five-inning stint, and Sam Glotzbach pitched two hitless innings in relief. North trailed 4-1 going into the top of the fifth and was down 5-4 going into the sixth, but got five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Judson was also 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI for the Patriots, while Glotzbach was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and two RBI; Noah Bray 2 for 3; Bryson Carpenter 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI; Tyler Will 2 for 4 with two runs; Kyler Dixon 2 for 5 with two RBI; and Logan Nicoson 2 for 5.
Now 9-9, North plays Tuesday at Vincennes Lincoln.
• Columbus North 3, Terre Haute South 0 — At Columbus, Ty Stultz and Gunnar Langer pitched five scoreless innings, but the host Bull Dogs bunched four of their six hits in a three-run third frame.
Tucker Helton, Jackson McFarland and Blaze Schultz had South's three hits.
Now 12-10, the Braves host South Vermillion on Monday.
• Riverton Parke 13, Attica 3 — At Attica, the Panthers won the first game of a doubleheader to clinch the Wabash River Conference championship.
The second game was halted by rain.
Friday
• Robinson 9, Sullivan 6 — At Sullivan, the visiting Maroons jumped ahead with a three-run second inning and then added runs in each of the next four innings to win their regular-season finale.
Landen Miller was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for Robinson, now 3-17. The Maroons play Monday at Lawrenceville to open postseason play.
Carter McKee was 2 for 3, Donovan McKinney 2 for 5 with two runs and Conner McCrary 1 for 3 with a double for Sullivan, now 6-14. The Golden Arrows played in the Washington Tournament on Saturday.
Softball
Friday
• Paris 6, West Vigo 3 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers finished a 15-11 regular season by beating the Vikings.
Ashley Dunkin was 2 for 3 with a homer for West Vigo, which plays Monday at Linton.
• Terre Haute South 8, Northview 0 — At South, the Braves won a nonconference game.
• Sullivan 6, Linton 0 — At Sullivan, Kendal Edmondson pitched a two-hitter and was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI as the Arrows beat a potential sectional foe.
Klaire Williams was 2 for 3, Delainey Shorter 2 for 4 with two runs and Avery Wiltermood 2 for 4 for the Arrows.
• Clay City 4, Edgewood 1 — At Clay City, Sophie Moshos fanned 11 batters, Lexi Thompson homered and Lizzy Sinders had a two-run triple for the Eels.
Golf
• Host Patriots win — At Hulman Links, host Terre Haute North won its Rambling Reck Invitational led by medalist Gavin Connor.
Terre Haute South finished third, with Nick Winning shooting an 87.
Tennis
• Plainfield 4, Terre Haute South 1 — At Plainfield, Briley Ireland got the Braves' point at No. 3 singles.
A second match for South, at Avon, was stopped by lightning.
Singles — Audrey Harper (P) def. Sarah Rowe 6-4, 6-2; Ruby Woodson (P) def. Samhita Shantharam 6-3, 6-1; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Olivia Huff 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Camille Clark-Emma Kessinger (P) def. Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Buckner-Malala Hess (P) def. Jordan Miller-Sydney Williams 6-1, 6-4.
JV — South won 10-5.
Next — Terre Haute South (11-7) awaits Monday's sectional draw.
Thursday
• Sullivan 4, Brown County 1 — At Ellettsville, the Golden Arrows wrapped up a 16-4 season and won the Western Indiana Conference with a 7-1 record.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Anna Stogsdill 6-2, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Anna Tipton 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Francis (S) def. Mattie Satter 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Mary Rygiel-Katie Tipton (BC) def. Ella King-Parker Mischler 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5); Lexi Deckard-Maggie McCammon (S) def. Abie Bowman-Julia Burt 6-4, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.