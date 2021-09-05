Terre Haute North's girls won the Ella Bull Division of Hoosier Cup over the weekend, beating Floyd Central, Mooresville and ranked Class 2A team South Dearborn.
On Friday, the Patriots beat Floyd Central 1-0 as Cali Wuestefeld scored the only goal assisted by Caroline Gauer.
In Saturday's opener, North beat Mooresville 5-1 with Wuestefeld getting three goals and an assist, Gauer a goal and an assist, Ruby Latorre a goal and Becca Gore, Lily Holder and Kelsey Croft an assist each. Then North beat South Dearborn 3-0 with Gauer scoring twice, Wuestefeld getting a goal and assist and Gore and Carol Abdayem assisting once each.
Now 7-2, North plays Wednesday at Bloomington North.
I I I
In other soccer:
Girls
• Vikings go 0-2-1 — At Bloomington, Katelyn Fennell got a school-record 30th assist for her career at Hoosier Cup.
The Vikings lost 7-0 to Martinsville on Friday, then tied Washington 2-2 and lost 3-1 to Richmond on Saturday; they play Tuesday at North Putnam.
• Fort Wayne Concordia 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At Bloomington, the Braves got goals from Margo Mallory and Kylie McGuirk, both assisted by Avery Pommier, but lost their opener Friday at Hoosier Cup.
Saturday results were not available for the Braves, who host Bloomington South on Wednesday.
Boys
• Vikings go 0-3 — At Bloomington, the Vikings went winless in stiff competition at Hoosier Cup.
West Vigo played Center Grove on Friday and lost 3-1, then fell 5-0 to Martinsville and 3-2 to Lighthouse Christian on Saturday.
West Vigo is at North Putnam on Tuesday.
Volleyball
• Braves win four — At Montgomery, Terre Haute South swept four matches Saturday to win the Barr-Reeve Invitational.
South beat Trinity Lutheran 25-11, 27-25; beat Tecumseh 25-22, 25-23; beat Evansville Mater Dei; and down the host Vikings 25-13, 25-17.
Now 13-1, South is at Bloomington South on Tuesday.
Football
• Adams Central 35, Parke Heritage 0 — At Fortville, the Wolves punted on their first drive, had an interception on their second and the Flying Jets scored on their first two possessions to set the tone in a game between Class A powers.
Now 2-1, Parke Heritage is hoping to find an opponent for this week with its scheduled game with Attica already canceled. Adams Central, 2-1, will be at Jay County on Friday.
• Peotone, Ill., 34, North Central 8 — At Farmersburg, the bigger visitors from Illinois went home with a win and a 2-0 record.
North Central, 0-2, hosts Princeton on Friday.
Friday
• Northview 16, Sullivan 13 — At Sullivan, despite a roster decimated by quarantine and after suffering other injuries during the game, the host Golden Arrows played an inspired fourth quarter Friday night in a Western Indiana Conference Gold Division game.
The Knights took a 16-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but William Newby scored on a 53-yard run and later tallied on a 5-yard run. Sullivan recovered the onside kickoff and had the ball with 1:58 to go.
But Northview had Braxton Sampson, who had already forced a safety and scored a 2-point conversion offensively. Sampson clinched the game with an interception for the Knights, who improved to 3-0 and 1-0 and will host West Vigo next Friday.
Sullivan, 1-2 and 0-1, and plays next Friday at North Putnam.
I I I
In other games:
• Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion 43 — At Clinton, the Wildcats found a last-minute opponent after Riverton Parke was forced to cancel the Milk Bucket game, but the team from Illinois proved explosive.
South Vermillion, 1-2, hosts another Illinois opponent next week when Marshall pays a visit.
• Linton 34, Monrovia 8 — At Monrovia, the Miners came back from an 8-6 halftime deficit to dominate the second half and improve to 3-0 for the season.
Linton plays next week at North Vermillion.
• Covington 60, North Vermillion 40 — At Cayuga, both Wabash River Conference teams continued their high-scoring ways.
The Trojans are now 2-1 both overall and in the conference and host Fountain Central next week. North Vermillion, 1-2 and 0-2, hosts Linton next week.
In Illinois:
• Casey 32, Paris 30 — At Paris, Ill., each team scored in the final minute but Aden Brenton's touchdown pass to Connor Sullivan with one second left gave the visiting Warriors the win.
Paris scored with 51 seconds left for the fifth of six lead changes in the game, but failed on a 2-point conversion.
Brenton passed for 176 yards and two touchdowns and Adam Keeney rushed for two scores for Casey, now 2-0 overall and in the Little Illini Conference. Casey hosts Newton this Friday while Paris, 0-2 and 0-2, hosts Lawrenceville.
• Mt. Carmel 61, Marshall 0 — At Marshall, Ill., the Little Illini Conference newcomers showed they are contenders with a one-sided win.
Marshall, 0-2 overall and in the LIC, plays Friday at South Vermillion. Mt. Carmel is 2-0 overall and in the LIC, but its first win came via a forfeit.
• Robinson 20, Red Hill 14 — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons won their Little Illini Conference opener.
Now 1-1 overall, Robinson plays at Mt. Carmel this Friday while Red Hill, 0-2 and 0-2, hosts Olney.
• Martinsville 22, Decatur Lutheran 20 — At Decatur, Ill., the visiting Bluestreaks remained unbeaten in 8-man competition and will be on the road at Milford this Saturday.
