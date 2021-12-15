Zoe Stewart had 13 points and Halie Gilbert added 11 as host Terre Haute North defeated Northview 48-33 in a defensive battle of girls high school basketball Tuesday night on Jim Jones Court.
Audri Spencer had 13 points and Macey Timberman 11 for the Knights, who had a nine-game winning streak snapped.
Now 10-2, North hosts Evansville North on Saturday afternoon.
Northview, 9-2, returns to Western Indiana Conference play on Friday against North Putnam.
• • •
In other girls basketball Tuesday:
• Sullivan 55, Shakamak 36 — At Jasonville, Gracie Shorter had a game-high 19 points and Delainey Shorter added 11 as the visiting Golden Arrows won a nonconference game.
Sullivan is now 8-3 and hosts Greencastle in a Western Indiana Conference game on Friday.
Elayni Stone had 15 points for Shakamak, now 7-6. The Lakers play Thursday at Linton.
• Brownstown (Ill.) 59, Casey 23 — At Casey, Ill., Kenzie Babbs had seven points and Ellie Shull added six but the Warriors lost a nonconference home game.
Now 2-11, Casey plays Thursday at Martinsville.
Boys basketball
• Neoga 42, Casey 41 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors lost a nonconference nail-biter to the visiting Lions on Tuesday.
Jackson Parcel scored 17 points and Reece Overback 11 for Casey, now 3-5. The Warriors host Fairfield on Saturday.
Prep wrestling
• Terre Haute North 68, Sullivan 9 — At Sullivan, the visiting Patriots improved to 14-3 for the season Wednesday.
North winners were Hayden Tipton, Cain Godsey, Kaden Medley, Ethan Proffitt, Colby Gibson, James Hasting, Landon Boland, Eli Ybarra, Logan Wenzel, Nicolas Sconce, Sammy Saunders and Amar Gaffney.
Saunders remains undefeated for the season.
North competes Saturday at Bloomington North's Bo Henry Invitational.
• North Vermillion 39, Covington 18 — At Covington, the visiting Falcons won three of the four contested weights in a forfeit-filled match Tuesday.
Tony Tucker and Aidan Hinchee had first-period pins for North Vermillion, while Brayden Schrader won by decision.
Middle schools
• Tournament results —The Vigo County sixth- and seventh-grade boys basketball championships will be decided Thursday at Otter Creek, with the sixth-grade game at 6 p.m.
In tournament sixth-grade games Wednesday, Sarah Scott beat Honey Creek 44-34, with Dandridge scoring 13 and Riddle 12 for the Scotties and Cotton scoring 12 for the Bees.
Sarah Scott will play Woodrow Wilson, which beat Otter Creek 43-37. Hammond led the Warriors with 14 points, while Christian had 15 for the Otters.
In the only seventh-grade game reported Wednesday, Honey Creek beat Sarah Scott 53-13. Chesshir had 20 points for the Bees while Smith scored all 13 for the Scotties.
