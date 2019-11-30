Parke Heritage went undefeated at the North American Lightning Tournament and earned the championship on Friday with two victories.
The Wolves defeated host Paris 57-43 in a semifinal and then topped Champaign St. Thomas More 56-43 in the championship game.
Against Paris, Connor Davis led the Wolves with 19 points. Christian Johnson added 17 points. A 17-9 third quarter for Parke Heritage helped the Wolves get past the Tigers, who had a 27-23 halftime lead.
In the championship game against Thomas More, Davis was dominant as he scored 28 points, including 12 points in the first quarter and 10 in the final quarter to help the Wolves pull away. Johnson contributed 13 points.
Paris claimed third place in the NAL Tournament with a 53-29 victory over Hoopeston.
Parke Heritage (4-0) next plays in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament starting next Friday. Paris next plays at Newton next Friday.
PARKE HERITAGE (57) — Petrillo 3 2-3 8, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Johnson 6 5-6 17, O’Brien 1 0-1 2, Davis 9 1-2 19, White 4 3-5 11, Cheatham 0 0-0 0. 23 FG, 11-17 FT, 57 TP.
PARIS (43) — Hutchings 2 2-9 7, Fernham 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0, Zorn 0 0-0 0, Breneman 1 3-4 5, Rhoads 0 0-2 0, Landrum 0 0-0 0, Mills 1 0-0 3, Sullivan 4 2-3 12, Bowers 0 0-0 0, Creech 3 0-1 6, Brinkerhoff 1 0-0 2. 12 FG, 7-19 FT, 43 TP.
Parke Heritage 15 8 19 15 — 57
Paris 15 12 7 6 — 43
3-point goals — Sullivan 2, Hutchings, Mills. Total fouls — PH 17, P 22.
PARKE HERITAGE (56) — Petrillo 1 0-0 2, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Tassi 0 1-2 1, Gooch 0 0-0 0, Johnson 3 3-7 13, O’Brien 1 0-0 2, Davis 13 1-2 28, White 3 3-4 10, Cheatham 0 0-0 0. 21 FG, 13-18 FT, 56 TP.
THOMAS MORE (43) — Quarnstrom 2 2-2 6, Cole 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Hubbard 5 0-0 11, Magrini 1 0-1 3, Lee 3 0-0 8, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Hughes 2 6-9 10. 15 FG, 8-12 FT, 43 TP.
Parke Heritage 15 16 9 16 — 56
Thomas More 7 19 12 12 — 43
3-point goals — Davis; Lee 2, Hoffman, Hubbard, Magrini. Total fouls — PH 11, TM 13.
Next — Parke Heritage (4-0) plays in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament next Saturday.
I I I
In other basketball action:
• Charleston 58, Casey 52 — At Toledo, Ill., the Warriors lost in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament. Noah Livingston led the Warriors with 26 points.
• Breese Central 52, Robinson 44 — At Effingham, Ill., the Maroons fell to 0-3 as they lost in the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament. Brayden Childress led Robinson with 25 points.
• Marshall 2-0 at Capital Classic — At Lawrenceville, Ill., Marshall won both of its games at the Lawrenceville Capital Classic on Friday.
The Lions defeated Lawrenceville 70-46 and Mt. Carmel 58-48.
Daniel Tingley had 18 points in both games to lead the Lions in scoring in both contests.
Jesse Burdick had 17 against Lawrenceville and 16 against Mt. Carmel. Jadon Wallace had 11 points against Lawrenceville and 14 against Mt. Carmel.
Action resumes in the Capital Classic today.
Girls
• Marshall 61, Martinsville 24 — At Robinson, Ill., the Lions moved to 5-0 as they moved on at the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament. Marshall outscored Martinsville 26-2 in the first quarter to seal the win. Kai Engledow led Marshall with 18 points. Maya Osborn added 14 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists.
Other winners on Friday at the Robinson Tournament included Olney, Mt. Carmel (twice), Martinsville (second game of the day against Effingham St. Anthony) and Fairfield.
MARTINSVILLE (24) - Davidson 2 0-0 4, P. Propst 1 1-2 4, E. Propst 0 1-2 1, Price 1 0-0 2, Parcel 2 1-4 6, Hook 1 1-2 3, Higgins 2 0-2 4. TOTALS: 9 FG, 4-12 FT, 24 TP.
MARSHALL (61) - Compton 3 0-0 6, Osborn 6 0-1 14, Woodsmall 0 0-0 0, Sollars 2 0-0 6, Arthur 0 0- 0, Engledow 6 0-0 18, Scott 0 2-2 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Hiatt 4 1-2 9, Vital 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Rayhel 1 0-1 2, Goekler 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24 FG, 3-6 FT, 61 TP.
Martinsville 2 8 9 5 — 24
Marshall 26 13 15 7 — 61
3-point goals — P. Propst, Parcel; Engledow 6, Osborn 2, Sollars 2. Total fouls - Martinsville 7, Marshall 13.
Next — Marshall (5-0) plays Olney at noon today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.