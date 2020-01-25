Parke Heritage remained unbeaten in the Wabash River Conference as the Wolves overwhelmed North Vermillion 77-36 in boys basketball on Friday.
Christian Johnson led Parke Heritage (13-3, 3-0) with 29 points. Connor Davis added 19 points.
They will be at Cascade tonight while Falcons (2-14, 0-2) are at North Central.
NORTH VERMILLION (36) — Nayler 2 7-8 13, Edney 2 0-0 2, West 0 5-8 5, Holman 0 0-0 0, Bush 3 0-1 3, Watson 5 1-2 13, Blank 0 0-0 0. 12 FG, 13-22 FT, 36 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (77) — Petrillo 1 0-1 2, Ferguson 1 2-3 4, Johnson 10 8-10 29, O’Brien 4 0-3 8, Crull 0 0-0 0, Davis 8 3-5 19, White 4 2-6 10, Cheatham 2 0-0 5. 30 FG, 15-28 FT, 77 TP.
North Vermillion 8 8 11 15 — 36
Parke Heritage 19 21 27 10 — 77
3-point goals — Naylor 2, Watson 2, Bush; Johnson, Cheatham. Total fouls — NV 18, PH 22.
Next — Parke Heritage (13-3, 3-0) plays at Cascade tonight.
• Greencastle 60, South Vermillion 41 — At Greencastle, Tiger Cubs won their seventh game Friday.
Both teams play on the road tonight. Greencastle (7-4) is at Western Boone and South Vermillion (6-9) is at Fountain Central.
SOUTH VERMILLION (41) — Gilman 2 0-0 5, Crossley 0 0-0 0, Uselman 1 0-0 3, Fossi 0 0-0 0, Garzolini 1 0-0 3, Royal 0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0 0-0 0, VanLannen 3 0-2 8, Mullins 1 1-1 3, Allen 1 1-2 3, Piper 6 4-7 16, Wanninger 0 0-0 0. 15 FG, 6-12 FT, 41 TP.
GREENCASTLE (60) — Cory Taylor 0 0-0 0, Whitaker 9 4-4 28, Sutherlin 0 0-0 0, Con. Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-1 0, Parmley 3 2-2 8, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0 0-0 0, Maier 3 0-1 6, Plew 8 2-6 18. 23 FG, 8-14 FT, 60 TP.
South Vermillion 3 12 17 9 — 41
Greencastle 22 17 6 15 — 60
3-point goals — VanLannen 2, Gilman, Uselman, Garzolini; Whitaker 6. Total fouls — SV 17, G 10.
JV — South Vermillion 52, Greencastle 39
Next — South Vermillion (6-9) plays at Fountain Central tonight.
• WRV 52, Shakamak 46 — At Jasonville, Wolverines picked up a SWIAC victory on the road to go to 2-1 in the conference, 7-6 overall.
WRV is at Sullivan tonight while Lakers (5-11, 0-4) are at South Vermillion next Friday.
• Riverton Parke 60, North Central 42 — At Farmersburg, Panthers outscored host team in nonconference action.
RP moved above .500 at 8-7 and will be at Parke Heritage next Friday. North Central is 5-6 and is at home to North Vermillion tonight. • Linton 43, North Daviess 42 — At Linton, Miners nipped Cougars in battle for first place in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference on Friday.
Linton, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 2A, improved to 14-2 for the season and 4-0 in the conference going into game with Eastern Greene next week. North Daviess is 8-6 and 2-1 in the league. The Cougars play rival Barr-Reeve tonight.
Girls
• Sullivan, Northview fall in WIC crossovers — Sullivan and Northview both fell in their Western Indiana Conference crossover games on Friday. Sullivan lost 62-51 at Indian Creek. Northview was edged by Cloverdale 55-53. Brown County won the WIC title with a 65-30 win over South Putnam.
WIC results
Brown County 65, South Putnam 30, first
Indian Creek 62, Sullivan 51, third
Edgewood 55, North Putnam, fifth
Greencastle 55, Owen Valley 46, seventh
Cloverdale 55, Northview 53, ninth
Thursday
• Paris 61, Olney 26 - At Robinson, Ill., Paris remained unbeaten at 26-0 and won its third consecutive Little Illini Conference championship as it routed Olney in the championship game.
Madyson Rigdon led the Tigers with 21 points. Sarah Isaf scored 19 points and six rebounds. Jenna Gates had seven assists.
PARIS (61) - Gates 0-0-0, Littleton 1-0-2, Young 3-0-8, Isaf 8-0-19 Krabel 2-4-8, Hawkins 1-1-3, Rigdon 8-4-21, Tingley 0-0-0, Henderson 0-0-0, C Noel 0-0-0, Cartright 0-0-0, Totals 23 FG, 9 FT, 61 TP.
OLNEY (26) - Weiler 3-0-7, Doll 1-0-3, Steber 0-0-0, Ingram 1-0-3, Blank 4-2-11, Fairless 0-2-2, Smith 0-0-0. Vanmetre 0-0-0, Totals 9 FG, 4 FT, 26 TP.
Paris 16 8 21 16 - 61
Olney 7 5 10 4 - 26
3 pt goals - Paris 6 (Young 2, Isaf 3, Rigdon 1) Olney 4 (Wieler 1, Doll 1, Blank 1, Ingram 1).
Next - Paris (26-0) hosts Robinson on Monday.
• Clay City 67, Dugger Union 37 — At Dugger, Eels snapped 11-game losing streak with Thursday’s victory.
Clay City (5-17) will be at Northview on Tuesday. Dugger Union is scheduled to be in Illinois today for game with Martinsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.