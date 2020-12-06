Class 2A No. 12-ranked Parke Heritage got 15 points from Christian Johnson and 14 from Riley Ferguson en route to a 56-42 triumph over South Vermillion in the Banks of the Wabash Classic championship game for boys high school basketball Saturday night in North Vermillion's gym.
Anthony Garzolini was the Wildcats' top scorer with 18 points.
In the BOW girls championship game Saturday afternoon, North Vermillion beat Parke Heritage 46-32. North Vermillion (2-3) and Parke Heritage (1-3) will face each other again in a regular-season game Tuesday, also in the Falcons' gym.
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
SOUTH VERMILLION (42) — Hawkins 3 2-6 9, Allen 2 0-0 4, Bush 0 0-0 0, Terry 0 0-0 0, Boatman 0 0-0 0, Mullins 2 1-2 6, Piper 2 1-2 5, Garzolini 6 2-2 18. Totals 15 FG, 6-12 FT, 42 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (56) — Wood 1 2-2 5, Ferguson 5 3-4 14, Davis 3 1-1 7, Simpson 0 0-0 0, N.Johnson 1 6-10 8, C.Johnson 5 3-6 15, Cheatham 0 0-0 0, Gregg 3 1-1 7. Totals 18 FG, 16-24 FT, 56 TP.
South Vermillion 7 11 11 13 — 42
Parke Heritage 14 16 7 19 — 56
3-point goals — Garzolini 4, Hawkins, Mullins, C.Johnson 2, Wood, Ferguson. Total fouls — SV 18, PH 12. Fouled out — Allen. Technical foul — Allen.
Next — Parke Heritage (3-1) will play host to North Putnam next Saturday. South Vermillion (1-1) will welcome South Putnam to its gym that same night.
Banks of the Wabash Classic scores
Saturday
All at North Vermillion
Boys championship: Parke Heritage 56, South Vermillion 42
Boys consolation: Riverton Parke 73, North Vermillion 33
Girls championship: North Vermillion 46, Parke Heritage 32
Girls consolation: South Vermillion 48 (Hannah Ping 13, Kenley Minor 10), Riverton Parke 38 (Alyssa Fellows 8)
Friday
Boys semifinal: Parke Heritage 82, Riverton Parke 45 at Riverton Parke
Boys semifinal: South Vermillion 80, North Vermillion 28 at North Vermillion
Girls semifinal: Parke Heritage 42, Riverton Parke 39 at Riverton Parke
Girls semifinal: North Vermillion 44, South Vermillion 35 at North Vermillion
• • •
In other girls high school basketball Saturday:
• West Vigo 58, North Putnam 37 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings improved their record to 4-0 behind 28 points and five 3-pointers from Kylee Stepp and 13 points from reserve Adelynn Harris.
As a team, the Vikings made 10 trifectas. They led 42-14 at halftime.
NORTH PUTNAM (37) — Brewer 2 0-0 4, Weir 2 0-2 4, Hoops 2 0-0 5, Davies 3 3-4 10, Gross 3 0-0 7, Wolf 0 0-0 0, Trent 0 0-0 0, Osburn 1 0-0 2, Carrell 0 0-0 0, Daigle 1 1-1 3, Lawler 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 FG, 4-7 FT, 37 TP.
WEST VIGO (58) — M.Easton 1 0-0 2, Likens 3 0-1 6, E.Easton 1 1-2 3, Stepp 10 3-4 28, Fennell 2 0-0 6, Higgins 0 0-1 0, Knopp 0 0-0 0, Harris 4 2-2 13, Boatman 0 0-0 0, Lasecki 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Bigger 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 FG, 6-10 FT, 58 TP.
North Putnam 8 6 6 17 — 37
West Vigo 19 23 14 2 — 58
3-point goals — Hoops, Davies, Gross, Stepp 5, Harris 3, Fennell 2. Total fouls — NP 12, WV 11. Fouled out — none.
Next — West Vigo (4-0) will play host to Terre Haute North on Tuesday. North Putnam (4-4) will welcome Sullivan to its gym Friday.
Wrestling
• Patriots, Falcons compete — In the Mooresville Multi Duals meet, Terre Haute North went 3-1 and North Vermillion went 0-4.
Terre Haute North team scores — TH North 42, Greensburg 31; TH North 75, North Vermillion 0; Mooresville 48, TH North 20; TH North 52, Indianapolis Tech 19.
North Vermillion team scores — TH North 75, North Vermillion 0; Greensburg 60, North Vermillion 16; Indianapolis Tech 30, North Vermillion 24; Mooresville 77, North Vermillion 6.
TH North individual records — 106: Hayden Tipton 4-0; 120: Kaden Medley 4-0; 126: Rylan LeBrun 2-2; 132: Andrew Jones 2-2; 138: Ethan Proffitt 2-2; 145: Brandon Greene 3-1; 152: Macen Bobbitt 3-1; 160: Connor Sconce 2-2; 170: Sammy Saunders 4-0; 182: Landon Boland 4-0; 195: Logan Wenzel 1-2; 220: Devin Curtis 1-2 and Cam Judson 1-0; 285: Mason Tabor 2-2.
North Vermillion highlights — 106: Wyatt Walters 3-1; 152: Landon Baker 2-2; 170: Josh Latoz 2-2; 220: Keigun David 1-2.
Next — Terre Haute North will be at home Wednesday to take on West Vigo.
