Undefeated Paris got 22 points from senior Sarah Isaf while routing previously once-beaten Mattoon 60-29 in girls high school basketball Wednesday night.
Karrington Krabel added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers.
PARIS (60) — Gates 3-0-9, Tingley 0-0-0, Littleton 2-1-5, Young 0-0-0, Isaf 9-1-22, Henderson 0-0-0, Krabel 7-0-14, Crampton 0-0-0, Hawkins 0-0-0, Rigdon 4-0-10. Totals 26 FG, 1 FT, 60 TP.
MATTOON (29) — Haacke 2-0-5, Bryant 2-0-4, Niebrugge 0-1-1, Sapp 1-0-2, Pruitt 0-0-0, Gleeson 0-0-0, Gill 0-0-0, Niebrugge 2-1-5, Ramage 5-3-13 Farmer 0-0-0. Totals 12 FG, 4 FT, 29 TP.
Paris 19 19 13 9 — 60
Mattoon 8 10 3 8 — 29
3 point goals — Gates 3, Isaf 3, Rigdon 2, Haacke 1.
JV — Paris 56, Mattoon 25.
Next — Paris (23-0) will compete in the Little Illini Conference tournament, which begins with a quarterfinal game Saturday at 3 p.m. vs. the Robinson-Red Hill winner from Thursday night. Mattoon dropped to 19-2.
I I I
In other girls high school basketball Wednesday:
• Marshall 40, Olney 30 — At Marshall, Ill., Maya Osborn had 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists to lead the Lions to a Little Illini Conference victory over Olney.
Anna Blank had 17 points to lead Olney.
OLNEY (30) — Weiler 0 6-7 6, Doll 0 3-4 3, Steber 0 0-0 0, Ingram 2 0-0 4, Blank 7 2-5 17, Smith 0 0-0 0, VanMatre 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 FG, 11-16 FT, 30 TP.
MARSHALL (40) - Osborn 6 4-4 20, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Compton 1 2-2 4, Engledow 1 0-0 2, Scott 1 0-0 2, Hiatt 4 0-0 8, Goekler 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 FG, 6-6 FT, 40 TP.
Olney 5 4 14 7 — 30
Marshall 13 7 10 10 — 40
3-point goals — Blank, Osborn 4. Total fouls — O 11, M 15. Fouled out — none.
JV — Marshall won 61-37.
Next — Marshall improved to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in the LIC.
