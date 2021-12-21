Paris's girls basketball team passed a big test on Monday and got a bit of belated revenge in the process.
The Tigers moved to 11-1 with a 51-49 win over Teutopolis. Madyson Rigdon led Paris with 24 points and she also had five rebounds and three assists.
The win for the Tigers avenged a 2020 sectional loss to the Wooden Shoes and a 2021 loss to end the truncated regular season last March.
Paris next plays in the State Farm Classic on Dec. 27 against Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Normal, Ill. The Tigers are seeded third in the 16-team small school field.
TEUTOPOLIS (49) — Tegeler 7, Schumacher 10, Cremens 8, Harkiek 6, Konkel 4, Niebrugge 14, Deters 0.
PARIS (51) — Tingley 0, Coombes 0, Littleton 21, Young 2, Hawkins 4, Rigdon 24.
Teutopolis=8=16=17=8=—=49
Paris=10=20=15=6=—=51
3-point goals — Tegeler 2, Cremens 2; Littleton 5, Rigdon.
Next — Paris (11-1) plays Kankakee Bishop McNamara at the State Farm Classic in Normal, Ill. on Dec. 27.
I I I
In other girls basketball action:
• Sullivan 41, Edgewood 39 — At Ellettsville, Gracie Shorter led the Golden Arrows with nine points in a low-scoring, close Western Indiana Conference contest in which both teams hit the same amount of field goals and shot the same free throw percentage.
Sullivan improved to 11-3 overall and pulled even with Edgewood in the Western Indiana Conference race. The Arrows are 1-1/2 games behind leader Indian Creek.
SULLIVAN (41) — D. Shorter 3 2-2 8, Grindstaff 0 0-0 0, Ladson 3 1-2 8, Wildermood 2 0-0 6, Drake 1 0-0 2, G. Shorter 3 2-3 9, Williams 2 2-4 8. 15 FG, 7-11 FT, 41 TP.
EDGEWOOD (39) — Cl. Sherfield 3 0-0 6, Clark 4 1-1 11, Flynn 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Powell 0 2-2 2, Ca. Sherfield 2 1-2 5, Rosemeier 0 0-0 0, Chambers 1 0-0 2, Helms 4 3-6 11. 15 FG, 7-11 FT, 39 TP
Sullivan=18=8=5=10=—=41
Edgewood=11=9=9=10=—=39
3-point goals: Wildermood 2, Ladson, G. Shorter; Clark 2. Total fouls — S 13, E 13.
Next — Sullivan (5-2) plays at Monrovia next Monday.
• Mattoon 64, Marshall 46 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions fell in a nonconference game. Maya Osborn led the Lions with 19 points.
MATTOON (64) — Ghere 6 0-1 14, Maple 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Pruitt 8 0-0 16, Jurka 1 0-0 2, Farmer 4 0-2 8, Niebrugge 1 0-0 2, Ramage 10 0-0 22, Conyers 0 0-0 0, Sewell 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30 FG, 0-3 FT, 64 TP.
MARSHALL (46) — Osborn 7 3-4 19, Sollars 1 1-1 3, K. Engledow 4 0-0 12, Scott 4 1-2 9, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 17 FG, 6-9 FT, 46 TP.
Mattoon=15=20=11=18=—=64
Marshall=9=10=17=10=—=46
3-point field goals - K. Engledow 4, Osborn 2; Ghere 2, Ramage 2. Total fouls - Marshall 10, Mattoon 9.
JV — Mattoon won 50-24.
Next — Marshall (11-4) hosts Charleston on Jan. 3.
