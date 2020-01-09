Paris High School's undefeated girls basketball team got 17 points from senior Sarah Isaf and 11 apiece from Jenna Gates and Katelyn Littleton en route to a 75-25 Little Illini Conference victory over host Red Hill on Thursday night.
PARIS (75) — Gates 4-0-11, Tingley 3-1-7, Littleton 5-0-11, Young 3-0-7, Isaf 7-1-17, Henderson 1-0-2, Krabel 6-1-13, Noel 0-0-0, Crampton 0-0-0, Cartright 0-0-0, Rigdon 3-0-7. Totals 32 FG, 3 FT, 75 TP.
RED HILL (25) — Murray 1-3-5, Bowersock 0-0-0, Scherer 1-1-3, Robinson 4-0-8, Lytle 3-0-6, Street 0-2-2, Sanders 0-1-1, Lukens 0-0-0, Przygocki 0-0-0. Totals 9 FG, 7 FT, 25 TP.
3 point goals — Gates 3, Isaf 2, Littleton, Young.
Paris 13 15 22 25 — 75
Red Hill 8 9 7 1 — 25
Next — Paris (21-0, 5-0 LIC) will host Effingham on Monday.
In other girls high school basketball:
• Marshall 69, Casey 18 — At Casey, Ill., the Lions connected on 12 shots from 3-point range in this Little Illini Conference triumph Thursday.
MARSHALL (69) — Osborn 4 0-0 11, Arthur 0 0-0 0, Sollars 2 1-2 7, Compton 6 0-0 14, Woodsmall 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Engledow 5 0-0 15, Scott 1 1-2 3, Hiatt 6 0-2 12, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Goekler 3 1-1 7. Totals 27 FG, 3-7 FT, 69 TP.
CASEY (18) — Richardson 4 7-10 15, Echerty 0 0-0 0, Towles 0 0-0 0, Self 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hosselton 0 0-0 0, Wright 1 1-2 3, Hawkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 FG, 8-12 FT, 18 TP.
Marshall 15 32 21 1 — 69
Casey 5 3 7 3 — 18
3-point goals — Engledow 5, Osborn 3, Sollars 2, Compton 2. Total fouls — Marshall 11, Casey 5. Fouled out — none.
Next — Marshall (8-7 overall, 2-2 LIC) hosts Red Hill in a varsity-only contest Monday.
• Linton 65, Vincennes Rivet 43 — At Linton, the Miners scored an impressive victory in a matchup of Class 2A ranked teams Thursday.
Linton, ranked No. 5, improved its record to 13-4 and will be at Monrovia on Saturday. No. 4 Rivet will put a 12-4 mark on the line against rival Barr-Reeve on Monday.
• North Vermillion 64, Riverton Parke 38 — At Mecca, the Falcons won their fourth game in a row in Wabash River Conference action Thursday.
They are 13-4 and 3-1 in the league and will be at home to Attica on Tuesday. RP (2-13, 0-5) is at South Putnam that same night.
Boys basketball
• PC, WRV win — At Switz City, Pike Central and host team White River Valley were winners in Greene County Invitational consolation action Thursday.
PC was a winner for the first time in seven games, besting Eastern Greene 56-40, while the Wolverines improved to 4-6 with their 59-36 victory over Eminence.
All four teams will be back on the court in early Saturday games.
In semifinal action tonight, Linton (10-2) takes on Shakamak (3-8) for the third time and Bloomfield (7-1) meets North Central (4-2). Play begins at 6 p.m.
Middle school
• Results in — Here are basketball scores reported to the Tribune-Star on Thursday:
Eighth grade
Girls — Otter Creek 42 (Ella Winchell 13), Sarah Scott 10.
Boys — Sarah Scott 42 (Cameron Williams 12), Sarah Scott 7.
