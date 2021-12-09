PREP ROUNDUP: Paris girls continue to set LIC pace

The Paris girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Little Illini Conference play as the Tigers hammered Olney 67-16 on Thursday.
Kendra Young scored 17 for Paris and Katelyn Littleton added 16 more. Paris (7-1, 3-0) already led by 19 at halftime and then out-scored Olney 22-3 in the third period.
Paris next hosts Casey next Monday.
PARIS (67) — Moore 2, Clark 0, Tingley 5, Coombes 0, Littleton 16, Young 17, Sullivan 3, Mills 5, De Hawkins 6, Rigdon 8, Watson 5.
OLNEY (16) — Ke. Weiler 0, Ingram 0, Ky. Weiler 7, Bloomer 2, Smith 0, VanMatre 0, Z. Burgner 3, Brown 4.
Paris=11=16=22=18=—=67
Olney=2=6=5=3=—=16
Next — Paris (7-1, 3-0) hosts Casey on Monday.
I I I
In other girls basketball action:
• Marshall 56, Lawrenceville 26 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., Kai Engledow had 19 points and Maya Osborn had 11 points, nine steals and five assists to lead Marshall.
The Lions (8-3, 2-1) host Olney on Monday.
MARSHALL (56) — Osborn 2 6-6 11, Sollars 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, K. Engledow 8 0-2 19, Scott 3 1-2 7, Vital 1 0-0 2, Sanders 1 0-0 2, McFarland 0 4-4 4, Z. Engledow 2 2-2 8. TOTALS: 18 FG, 13-16 FT, 56 TP.
LAWRENCEVILLE (26) — Stallings 4 1-4 12, Bellville 2 0-1 4, Cook 0 0-0 0, Yarber 0 2-2 2, Brush 0 0-0 0, Lockhart 0 0-0 0, Mendenhall 0 0-0 0, Morehead 3 2-2 8, Oliveira 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 9 FG, 5-9 FT, 26 TP.
Marshall=14=16=15=11=—=56
Lawrenceville=9=2=10=5=—=26
3-point field goals made - K. Engledow 3, Z. Engledow 2, Osborn, Sollars; Stallings 3. Total fouls - M 7, L 12.
JV — Marshall won 32-14.
Next — Marshall (8-3, 2-1) hosts Olney on Monday.
• Parke Heritage 53, Crawfordsville 42 — At Crawfordsville, the Wolves moved to 7-3 with the nonconference win.
Parke Heritage next plays at North Putnam on Saturday.
• Linton 52, Clay City 14 — At Clay City, the Miners overwhelmed the Eels in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference showdown.
Linton (8-3, 2-1) next hosts Shakamak next Thursday. Clay City (1-10, 0-4) next hosts Sullivan on Dec. 18.
• Robinson 50, Newton 35 — At Newton, Ill., the Maroons improved to 2-1 in the LIC with the road victory.
Robinson (7-2, 2-1) next hosts Mt. Carmel on Monday.
• Edgewood 45, South Vermillion 25 — At Ellettsville, the Mustangs won their 10th straight as the Wildcats fell in a nonconference game.
South Vermillion (1-7) next hosts Covington on Tuesday.
• Seeger 64, Riverton Parke 26 — At West Lebanon, the Panthers fell in a Wabash River Conference game.
Riverton Parke (2-7, 0-2) next hosts Parke Heritage next Thursday.
• Dieterich 51, Martinsville 15 — At Martinsville, Ill., the Bluestreaks (0-9) fell in a nonconference road contest.
Swimming
• West Vigo girls 2-1, boys 1-2 — At Terre Haute Aquatic Center, the West Vigo girls swimming team went 2-1 and the boys went 1-2 in a Thursday four-way meet.
West Vigo's girls defeated South Knox (139-19) and Edgewood (108-66). The Vikings fell to South Putnam (100-81).
The West Vigo boys beat South Knox (64-56), but fell to Edgewood (70-62) and to South Putnam (89-63).
West Vigo's next meet is the Splashing Through The Snow Invitational on Saturday at the Aquatic Center.
