Kate Littleton scored 19 points and Mady Rigdon added 13 Thursday night as Paris went to historic Ernie Eveland gym to post a 55-44 nonconference girls high school basketball victory over Effingham.
Kendra Young added seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Tigers, who host the Little Illini Conference tournament beginning Saturday.
EFFINGHAM (44) — Mapes 2 0 4, Ohnesorge 1 0 3, Hodge 0 0 0, Althoff 3 2 8, Niebrugge 5 0 11, Schaefer 4 0 10, Allie 2 0 4, Moser 1 0 2, Donaldson 1 0 2. Totals 19 FG, 2 FT, 44 TP.
PARIS (55) — Tingley 2 0 4, Coombes 2 0 4, Littleton 4 8 19, Young 2 0 5, Sullivan 1 0 2, Mills 2 1 5, Watson 1 0 3, D.Hawkins 0 0 0, Rigdon 5 2 13. Totals 18 FG, 11 FT, 55 TP.
Effingham=13=10=9=12=—=44
Paris=18=12=11=14=—=55
3-point goals — Schaefer 2, Ohnesorge, Niebrugge, Littleton 3, Young, Rigdon.
Next — Paris (18-3) plays Red Hill at 3 p.m. Saturday in the LIC Tournament.
I I I
In other girls basketball Thursday:
• Red Hill 42, Casey 15 — Red Hill's Maci Scherer scored more than half of the points in the game as the Salukis prevailed in the Little Illini Conference Tournament's game pitting the eighth and ninth seeds.
Scherer had 32 for the winners, 5-12, who play Paris on Saturday afternoon. Grace Towles had six points and Kamryn Smith five for the Warriors, now 2-21.
• North Vermillion 30, Shakamak 29 — At Jasonville, the visiting Falcons won a close nonconference game.
Ava Martin had a game-high 13 points for North Vermillion, now 11-7. The Falcons host South Vermillion on Tuesday.
Elayni Stone had 11 points and Jaci Stone 10 for Shakamak, now 8-9. The Lakers are at Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday.
• Bloomfield 46, Clay City 31 — At Clay City, Kaylee Miller had eight points and eight rebounds in a losing cause as the host Eels lost a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Briana Bucher had 17 points and Kinley Moody 12 for Bloomfield, now 8-11 overall and 3-2 in the SWIAC. Bloomfield hosts West Vigo on Tuesday, the same night Clay City, 1-17 and 0-5, plays at North Daviess.
Middle schools
• Results — The following Vigo County middle school basketball results have been reported.
Eighth-grade girls — St. Patrick's 20 (Kambry Shoults 8), Sarah Scott 9 (Isis Johnson 5).
Eighth-grade boys — Sarah Scott 56 (Steven Ewing 19, Jayden Kelly 16), St. Patrick's 31 (Nate Millington 29).
Paris 18-3 (5-0) hosted Effingham at Ernie Eveland gym
Paris 55
Tingley 2-0-4, Coombes 2-0-4, Littleton 4-8-19, Young 2-0-5, Sullivan 1-0-2, Mills 2-1-5, Watson 1-0-3, Hawkins, D 0-0-0, Rigdon 5-2-13 Totals 18-11-55
Effingham 44
Mapes 2-0-4, Ohnesorge 1-0-3, Hodge 0-0-0, Althoff,Saw 3-2-8, Niebrugge 5-0-11, Schaefer 4-0-10, Allie 2-0-4, Moser 1-0-2, Donaldson 1-0-2 Totals 19-2-44
3 pt FG: Paris 5 (Young 1, Littleton 3, Rigdon 1), Effingham 4 (Ohnesorge 1, Niebrugge 1, Schaefer 2)
PHS 18 12. 11 14 55
EHS 13. 10. 9 12 44
Significant stats for Paris: Young 7 rebounds, 3assists and 2 blocks
Paris will play Red Hill Saturday at 3pm at PHS in the LIC Tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.