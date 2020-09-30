Pairings were drawn Monday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association for boys tennis and boys and girls soccer sectionals.
Tennis
• North-South final? — Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are in opposite brackets of the tennis sectional at South, with the host Braves facing West Vigo and the Patriots playing Sullivan in the first round.
At Terre Haute South — Terre Haute South vs. West Vigo, Terre Haute North vs. Sullivan
At Northview — Northview vs. Greencastle, Owen Valley vs. South Putnam, South Vermillion vs. first match winner
At Cascade — North Montgomery vs. Crawfordsville, Southmont vs. Parke Heritage
At North Daviess — White River Valley vs. Linton, Bloomfield vs. North Daviess.
In a girls match Monday:
• Olney 9, Paris 0 — At Paris, Ill., the visitors and their two previous state qualifiers dominated the host team.
Singles — Zoe Alexander (O) def. Kendall Mathews 6-1, 6-3; Riley Doll (O) def. Chloe Waltz 6-3, 6-4; Grayce Burgener (O) def. Courtney Fleming 6-2, 6-4; Evie Potter (O) def. Sara Mills 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5); Kiersen Brach (O) def. Macy Mitchell 6-0, 6-0; Abigail Atwood (O) def. Kenzie Hutchings 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Burgener-Doll (O) def. Mathews-Waltz 7-6 (7-1), 6-3; Alexander-Inskeep (O) def. Fleming-Mitchell 6-1, 6-4; Atwood-Brach (O) def. Hutchings-Mills 6-1, 6-4.
Next — Paris hosts Newton on Tuesday.
Soccer
• South hosts Class 3A girls sectional — Girls sectionals featuring Wabash Valley teams will be played at Terre Haute South, Edgewood, Cascade and North Knox while boys tournaments begin at Bedford, Monrovia and South Knox.
Class 3A girls, at Terre Haute South — Terre Haute South vs. Martinsville, Terre Haute North vs. Bloomington South, Bloomington North vs. first match winner
Class 2A girls, at Edgewood — Brown County vs. Edgewood, Northview vs. Owen Valley, West Vigo vs. first match winner
Class A girls, at Cascade — North Putnam vs. Monrovia, South Vermillion vs. Southmont, Cascade vs. first match winner
Class A girls, at North Knox — Washington Catholic vs. Bloomfield, Sullivan vs. Vincennes Rivet, South Knox vs. North Knox
Class 3A boys, at Bedford — Bedford North Lawrence vs. Martinsville, Bloomington North vs. Bloomington South, Northview vs. Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South vs. first match winner
Class 2A boys, at Monrovia — Sullivan vs. West Vigo, Edgewood vs. Monrovia, Brown County vs. Owen Valley, South Vermillion vs. first match winner
Class A boys, at South Knox — Washington Catholic vs. South Knox, North Knox vs. Lighthouse Christian, Mitchell vs. White River Valley, Vincennes Rivet vs. Bloomfield.
In boys matches Monday:
• Terre Haute North 2, Mooresville 1 — At Mooresville, Mason Meeks-Johnson scored both Patriot goals, one assisted by Henry Ahmed.
• Sullivan 6, Vincennes Lincoln 2 — At Vincennes, the visiting Golden Arrows came from behind with five second-period goals.
Jacob Cox gave Sullivan a 1-0 lead before the Alices scored twice. In the second period, Cox and Caleb Knowles had two goals each and Giuseppe Leone one. Tyler Kellett had 13 saves and Ben Flath two for Sullivan, which hosts Terre Haute South on Thursday.
Girls
• West Vigo 8, North Putnam 0 — At Roachdale, the Vikings cruised in Western Indiana Conference play.
Cross country
• Knights, Patriot boys ranked — In polls released Monday, Northview's boys are ranked 11th and Terre Haute North's boys 23rd, while Northview's girls are 17th.
Boys top 25 — Columbus North, Carmel, Noblesville, Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Brebeuf, Center Grove, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Concordia, Zionsville, Northview, Franklin Central, Bloomington South, Bloomington North, Westfield, Crown Point, Goshen, Chesterton, Brownsburg, Indianapolis North Central, Penn, Guerin Catholic, Terre Haute North, Lake Central, Homestead
Girls top 25 — Carroll (Fort Wayne), Columbus North, Carmel, Hamilton Southeastern, Zionsville, Franklin Central, Penn, Noblesville, Chesterton, Bloomington North, Indianapolis North Central, Brownsburg, Floyd Central, Franklin, Homestead, Fort Wayne Concordia, Northview, Westfield, Fishers, Bloomington South, Lake Central, Valparaiso, Norwell, Center Grove, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Volleyball
• No Braves-Vikings — The match Monday between West Vigo and Terre Haute South at South was canceled. South has picked up a match Wednesday against Linton.
• Northview 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Brazil, Audrey Lee had 18 digs and 10 kills and Addie Bowman 14 assists and 10 digs as the Knights won a Western Indiana Conference match 25-17, 25-14, 25-9.
• South Putnam 3, Sullivan 0 — At Putnamville, the host Eagles swept the Golden Arrows in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Sullivan=22=19=20
South Putnam=25=25=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 17 assists, 9 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks and 4 aces; Parker Mischler 11 kills, 2 digs, a block and an ace; Kennedy Wagaman 9 digs, 5 kills and 3 aces; Annie Smith 9 digs and 2 aces; Korinne Gofourth 9 digs, a kill, a block and an ace; Allison Pelfrey 3 digs, an assist and an ace; Klaire Williams 2 digs and 2 blocks; Mallory Pike 2 digs; Elly Hamilton a dig and a block; and Genevieve Vandergriff a block.
JV — Sullivan won 25-16, 25-18.
• Parke Heritage 3, Cloverdale 0 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves won 25-16, 25-9, 25-11.
• Polls released — IndianaPrepVolleyball.com has released its top five teams in each class.
Class 4A — Hamilton Southeastern, Yorktown, Munster, LaPorte, Crown Point
Class 3A — Bellmont, Muncie Burris, Heritage, Evansville Memorial, Fort Wayne Dwenger
Class 2A — Barr-Reeve, Wapahani, Andrean, Heritage Chrisdtian, Tecumseh
Class A — Trinity Lutheran, Loogootee, Northfield, Springs Valley, Pioneer
