Kyarra DeGroote led the way with two goals as West Vigo's girls soccer team blanked Owen Valley 3-0 on Thursday.
Corynn DeGroote added a goal — her 29th of the season, a single-season record for West Vigo — and an assist, Katelynn Fennell also had an assist and keeper Avery Funk earned the clean sheet as West Vigo improved to 7-3-1.
The Vikings have an interesting test next on Monday as they visit Terre Haute North.
In other girls soccer:
• Columbus North 9, TH South 0 — At Columbus, the Braves were overwhelmed by Class 3A No. 8 Columbus North in a Conference Indiana match.
Boys
• West Vigo 3, Owen Valley 2 — At Spencer, the Vikings won the shootout over the Patriots after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.
Volleyball
• TH North 3, North Central 0 — At TH North, the Patriots swept the nonconference match against the Thunderbirds.
• Greencastle 3, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, the host Vikings fell in a Western Indiana Conference match.
• Sullivan 3, Vincennes Rivet 0 — At Vincennes, Sullivan got back on the winning track with a nonconference win against the Patriots.
• North Putnam 3, Northview 0 — At Bainbridge, the Cougars handed the Knights their first Western Indiana Conference loss of the season.
• Linton 3, Eastern Greene 0 — At Little Cincinnati, Linton improved to 14-3 with the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference triumph.
Tennis
Boys
• TH South 4, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, the Braves earned the win as the Golden Arrows fell to 5-10. No individual results were reported.
Wednesday
• South Knox 3, Sullivan 2 — At Verne, South Knox won at No. 1 singles and swept the doubles matches. This came one day after Sullivan beat Edgewood 3-2 in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Nathan Robbins (SK) def. Houston Ferree 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Scott Fusco (S) def. Hunter Sievers 6-2, 6-4; Drew Baker (S) def. Nathan Ruppel 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Jared Fuller-Evan Dreiman (SK) def. Dillon Grubb-Ryder Pinkston (S) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0; Trevor Lough-Noah Hayden (SK) def. Jayden Scott-Andrew Jackson (S), 6-2, 6-4.
Girls
• Effingham 5, Paris 4 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers lost a tight match despite winning four of the six singles matches. One of the points Paris ceded was due to an injury suffered by No. 2 singles player Lily Graham.
Singles — Kendall Mathews (P) def. Lydia Kull 6-3, 6-1; Eden Wendling (E) def. Lily Graham 1-2, ret. (injury); Madison Mapes (E) def. Sara Mills 7-5, 6-2; Kenzie Hutchings (P) def. Aila Woomer 6-3, 7-6(4); Kimber Calvert (P) def. Izzy Volpi 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Gracie Kroenlein 6-1, 6-1
Doubles — Kull-Woomer (E) def. Mathews-Mills 2-6, 6-3, 12-10; Wendling-Kroenlein (E) def. Hutchings-Chloe Martin 6-1, 6-2; Mapes/Volpi (E) def. Calvert/Smittkamp 6-3, 6-3.
Next — Paris (4-2) next plays in the Casey doubles tournament on Saturday. The next dual match is against Casey at home next Monday.
Golf
Wednesday
• Northview 170, Clay City 222 — At Forest Park, Demi Wolfe shot a team-low 49 for the Eels. Northview's individuals were not reported.
