PREP ROUNDUP: NP pulls away to deny Parke Heritage sectional crown

Parke Heritage's girls basketball team fell short in its sectional title goal. The Wolves fell 66-54 to North Putnam in the championship game of the Class 2A Southmont Sectional.
The Wolves led for much of the contest, but the Cougars rallied in the final period, out-scoring Parke Heritage 21-11 in the fourth quarter to cinch the sectional championship.
Grace Ramsay led Parke Heritage (19-7) with 18 points. Hannah O'Brien added 13 and Emma Simpson had 12 for the Wolves. Kyla Willis led all scorers with 21 for the Cougars, who won their first sectional since 2003.
Boys basketball
• South Vermillion 73, Seeger 69, OT — At West Lebanon, Anthony Garzolini had 17 points and Aiden Wallace notched 16 as the Wildcats earned the Wabash River Conference overtime victory.
South Vermillion (9-10, 3-0) made 10 3-point shots in the game.
SOUTH VERMILLION (73) — Hawkins 4 6-6 14, A. Wallace 4 4-6 16, C. Wallace 2 1-2 5, Uselman 5 3-3 15, Terry 2 0-0 4, Shoults 1 0-0 2, Garzolini 4 5-6 17. 22 FG, 19-23 FT, 73 TP.
SEEGER (69) — Laws 6 2-3 15, Pluimer 3 3-5 9, Holland 1 0-0 3, Ford 1 1-2 3, Winchester 5 3-4 16, Snedeker 8 7-10 23. 24 FG, 16-24 FT, 69 TP.
South Vermillion=13=10=18=18=14=—=73
Seeger=8=22=19=10=10=—=69
3-point goals — A Wallace 4, Garzolini 4, Uselman 2; M Winchester 3, Holland, Laws. Total fouls — SV 21, Se 19. Fouled out — Uselman.
JV — SV won 45-30
Next — South Vermillion (9-10, 3-0) hosts Attica on Friday. Seeger (8-9, 1-1) hosts Covington on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.