Northview earned its seventh straight win as it defeated Edgewood 65-45 on Tuesday in a Western Indiana Conference boys basketball contest.
Brevin Cooper led the Knights (14-6) with 21 points. Drew Cook and Caleb Swearingen combined to score 30 in the decisive second half.
Northview finishes its regular season with a trip to a different Monroe County foe — Bloomington South — on Thursday.
In other boys basketball Tuesday:
• South Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 53 - At Clinton, Anthony Garzolini’s 19 points helped the Wildcats slip past the Panthers in a Wabash River Conference game.
South Vermillion (8-12, 5-2) won its third in a row and next plays at Shakamak on Thursday.
Riverton Parke (9-8, 4-3) was paced by Pierson Barnes and Hayden Gilstrap with 13 apiece. The Panthers next host Terre Haute South on Thursday.
RIVERTON PARKE (53) - Mullins 4 0-0 8, Gilstrap 5 1-2 13, Barnes 5 1-2 13, Bolenbaugh 2 0-0 5, Hazzard 3 6-7 12, Harkrider 0 0-0 0, Hurtt 1 0-0 2. 20 FG, 8-11 FT, 53 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (59) - Boatman 0 1-2 1, Conder 0 0-0 0, Uselman 3 3-4 12, Terry 0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0 1-2 1, Allen 6 2-5 16, Piper 4 2-4 10, Garzolini 7 4-6 19. 20 FG, 13-23 FT, 59 TP.
Riverton Parke 9 8 20 16 - 53
South Vermillion 13 20 11 15 - 59
3-point goals - Uselman 3, Allen 2, Garzolini; Barnes 2, Gilstrap 2, Bolenbaugh. Total fouls - SV 13, RP 17.
Next - South Vermillion (8-12, 5-2) is at Shakamak and Riverton Parke (9-8, 4-3) hosts Terre Haute South on Thursday.
• Parke Heritage 64, Southmont 54 - At New Market, Class 2A No. 4-ranked Parke Heritage won its sixth straight in a hard-fought nonconference victory at Southmont.
Parke Heritage improved to 21-3 and will next play Cloverdale in the Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional next Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Monday
• Marshall 67, Casey 28 — At Marshall, Ill., the Lions cruised to a Little Illini Conference win as Adi Scott had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and Maya Osborn 19 points and three steals.
Kai Engledow added 12 points and blocked three shots for Marshall, while Eva Richardson had 19 of Casey’s points.
Now 3-2 overall, 3-1 in the LIC, Marshall has a varsity-only game at 6:15 p.m. CST Thursday at Red Hill. Casey, 0-2 and 0-1, hosts Oblong on Wednesday.
• Paris 51, Red Hill 17 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers remained unbeaten despite resting several regulars in a Little Illini Conference game.
Grace Sullivan led the Tigers with 16 points and added six steals, while Kaitlyn Coombes scored 10 with seven assists and five steals and Kenzie Hutchings had five steals and four assists.
Now 6-0, 4-0 in the LIC, Paris hosts Olney on Wednesday. Red Hill, 0-5 and 0-4, hosts Marshall on Thursday.
Middle schools
• Results in — The following Vigo County basketball scores were reported this week.
Seventh-grade girls — Honey Creek 33 (Avery Cassell 8, Ellie Luken 8), St. Patrick’s 9 (Cooley 6).
