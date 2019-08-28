Northview's boys tennis team remained unbeaten as it defeated South Putnam 5-0 on Wednesday.
All of the Knights' matches were decided in straight sets. No. 2 singles player Tyler Hess won without conceding a point.
The win comes one day after the Knights topped Danville 3-2.
The Knights are 3-0 and they host Sullivan today.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Nate Clearwater 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Hess (N) def. Robbie Fisher 6-0, 6-0; Franco Singulani (N) def. Ethan Wallace 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Owen Tipton-Caleb Swearingen (N) def. Marcus Robinson-Brady Robinson 6-1, 6-0; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (N) def. Trystan Smithers-Eli Smith 6-1, 6-1.
JV — Northview won 3-1.
Next — Northview (3-0) hosts Sullivan today.
• • •
In other boys tennis:
• Greencastle 4, Parke Heritage 1 — At Greencastle, the Tiger Cubs improved to 5-0 with the victory.
Volleyball
• South Putnam 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings were edged in an extremely competitive five-game match. The Eagles prevailed in the decider 16-14. No individual statistics were available at the Tribune-Star's deadline.
South Putnam=16=25=24=25=16
West Vigo=25=21=26=18=14
Next — West Vigo hosts Cloverdale today.
• Greencastle 3, Sullivan 0 — At Greencastle, Asia Povlin had 14 kills and Madalyn Rinck had 25 assists, but the Tiger Cubs earned the Western Indiana Conference sweep.
Sullivan=15=18=26
Greencastle=25=25=28
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 14 kills, 12 digs and 2 aces, Kendal Edmondson had 11 kills, Madalyn Rinck had 25 assists, 10 digs and 7 kills; Korrine Gofourth had 5 kills; Sydnee Hester had 10 assists; Annie Smith had 7 digs; Delainey Shorter had 7 digs; Gracie Shorter had 5 digs.
JV — Sullivan won 2-0.
Next — Sullivan (5-2) plays at South Vermillion today.
Soccer
Late Tuesday
Boys
• TH North 4, Vincennes Rivet 0 — At TH North, goals by Jackson Guptill, Lance Eldred and Garrson Manuel lifted the Patriots on Tuesday.
Vincennes Rivet=0=0=—=0
TH North=2=2=—=4
TH North goals — Jackson Guptill, Lance Eldred, Garrson Manuel.
Next — TH North hosts South Vermillion today in a JV versus varsity contest. North's next full varsity match is at the Evansville North Invite on Saturday.
Girls
• TH North 2, Vincennes Rivet 0 — At TH North, Sasha Thompson scored both goals as the Patriots knocked off Class A No. 4 Rivet on Tuesday.\
Vincennes Rivet=0=0=—=0
TH North=2=0=—=2
TH North goals — Sasha Thompson (unassisted), Thompson (Ellie Price).
Next — TH North (2-1) plays at Evansville North today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.