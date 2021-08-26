Northview's boys and girls cross country teams both won in the Chad Smith Invitational and produced both individual winners as well.
Gnister Grant edged teammate Ellia Hayes in the girls race. Grant won with a time of 22 minutes, 32 seconds, one second ahead of Hayes. The Knights swept the top six positions in the girls race.
Stuart Bennett won the boys race by 10 seconds over West Vigo's Bryce Stateler as Bennett finished with a time of 17:59.5. The Knights took five of the top 10 spots.
Chad Smith Invitational
Boys
Team scores — Northview 25, West Vigo 67, Vincennes Lincoln 74, Owen Valley 91, North Knox 100, Sullivan inc.
Northview point scorers and top 20 — 1. Stuart Bennett 17:59.5, 3. Nolan White 18:37, 6. Douglas Dillman 19:33, 7. Hank Slater 19:41, 8. Clint Mager 19:53, 13. Garrett Dowdy 20:54, 16. Preston Patton 21:40, 18. Miles Haviland 21:47.5.
West Vigo point scorers — 2. Bryce Stateler 18:09, 10. Liam Campbell 20:25, 12. Bryland Pape 20:34, 21. Trae Scott 23:11, 22. William Marrs 23:24, 23. Griffin Akers 23:30, 28. Collin Akers 26:13.
Sullivan top 20 — 14. Ben McKinley 20:57.5.
Hutsonville top 20 — 20. Travis Rinard 22:38.2.
Girls
Team scores — Northview 15, Owen Valley 73, North Daviess 91, Sullivan 103, North Knox 108, West Vigo 138.
Northview point scorers and top 20 — 1. Gnister Grant 22:32, 2. Ellia Hayes 22:33, 3. Micah Peals 22:37, 4. Maisie Eldridge 22:47, 5. Halle Miller 22:59, 6. Katie Morrison 23:00, 11. Brooklyn Eldridge 24:15, 14. Delaney Trout 24:40.5,
Sullivan point scorers — 7. Hannah Burkhart 23:13, 18. Kate Ridgway 25:40, 22. Gaige Goodman 26:45, 25. Makalya Hitt 27:43, 31. Kayla Samm 30:44, 38. Kyra Cox 35:02, 39. Jaycee Piatt 35:05.
West Vigo point scorers — 9. Sadie Herring 23:39, 24. Cassie Roush 27:40, 29. Gwen Garman 29:31, 36. Sara Callecod 33:22, 40. Caylie Roush 38:11.
Golf
Girls
• Northview wins tight 3-way match — At Brazil, in an extremely competitive three-way match, Northview came out on top at Forest Park with a team score of 160, just six strokes ahead of both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
Brooklee Bussing took medalist honors with a 34. North was led by Rylee Roscoe's 36. South was paced by Grace Kidwell's 37.
Team scores — Northview 160, Terre Haute North 166, Terre Haute South 166
Northview (160) — Bussing 34, Kikta 41, Fox 42, Jackman 43, Mishler 47, Beasley 49, Dyar 54, White 65.
Terre Haute North (166) — Roscoe 36, Hart 41, Harmon 44, Ferres 45, Loughmiller 45, Park 47, Lubbenhusen 51.
Terre Haute South (166) — Kidwell 37, English 41, White 41, Sawyer 47, Clark 51, Anderson 53, Blakeney 47.
Volleyball
• West Vigo 3, Cloverdale 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings won their first match of the season as they bested the Clovers in a Western Indiana Conference match. West Vigo (1-5) next plays at Edgewood on Monday.
• Linton 3, Barr-Reeve 0 — At Montgomery, the Miners swept Class 3A No. 7 Barr-Reeve on their home floor. Linton (3-2) next plays at the Springs Valley Invitational on Saturday.
• North Daviess 3, Clay City 1 — At Elnora, the Eels fell in a nonconference matchup. Clay City next plays at South Putnam on Saturday.
• Northview 3, Edgewood 2 — At Brazil, the Knights won a thrilling match, taking the final set by a 15-6 margin. Northview (3-7) won its second straight and next plays Cloverdale on Monday.
• Sullivan 3, South Vermillion 1 — At Clinton, Sullivan ran its unbeaten streak to seven matches as it bested the Wildcats on the road. Sullivan will try to keep its unbeaten streak alive on Monday at Terre Haute North. South Vermillion next plays at Greencastle next Tuesday.
Wednesday
Sullivan=25=21=15=25=15
Greencastle=22=25=25=18=12
Highlights — For Sullivan, Parker Mischler had 20 kills, 10 digs; Kennedy Wagaman had 11 kills, 14 digs, 25 assists; Lexi Grindstaff had 9 kills; Jacie Wilson had 9 kills; Elly Hamilton had 6 kills; Korinne Gofourth had 5 kills, 21 digs; Mallory Pike had 28 digs, 5 assists; Ella King had 25 assists, 8 digs
Next — Sullivan played at South Vermillion on Thursday.
Soccer
Girls
• Evansville North 3, TH North 0 — At Evansville, the Patriots (3-1) lost their first match of the season as the Huskies earned the shutout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.