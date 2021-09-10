Host Northview lost the first set of its Western Indiana Conference high school volleyball match to Sullivan on Thursday, then took the next three to knock the Golden Arrows from the unbeaten ranks.
Northview is 7-10 following its 21-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-16 win and will play Saturday at Indian Creek. Sullivan plays Saturday at Brown County.
I I I
In other volleyball:
• West Vigo 3, WRV 0 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings dominated the final two sets 25-10 and 25-11 to notch a nonconference win.
• Linton 3, South Knox 0 — At Verne, the Miners continued their winning streak with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-18 win and will host Forest Park on Saturday.
• Riverton Parke 3, Clay City 0 — At Mecca, the Panthers defeated the Eels 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 and will host Dugger Union on Monday.
Wednesday
• Paris 2, South Vermillion 1 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers survived a tense final set to win the interstate battle.
Emily Wells had 12 assists, seven digs and four kills for Paris in its 24-26, 25-12, 26-24 win, while Becca Minor had 11 digs; Rachel Stone nine digs and two aces; Aubree Leader four kills, four assists and two aces; and Kendra Young four kills, two blocks and three aces.
Paris, 2-3, plays Saturday at the Shelbyville Tournament.
Golf
• Knights stay unbeaten — At Forest Park, host Northview had a team score of 163 in beating Greencastle and Crawfordsville to improve to 16-0 for the season.
Brooklee Bussing led the Knights with a 38, while Karsyn Kikta shot 39, Kyia Fox 42 and Audrey Jackman 44.
• Terre Haute South 186, South Vermillion 253 — At Rea Park, Grace Kidwell shot a 38 as the Braves prepared for two upcoming tournaments.
At Rea Park
South Vermillion (253) — Mallory Morgan 52, Jordan Smith 65, Shay Winkler 68, Grace Goldner 68, Jenna Andrews 72.
Terre Haute South (186) — Grace Kidwell 38, Abi English 46, Presley White 47, Fin Sawyer 55, Gabbie Blakeney 57, Abby Clark 58.
Next — South (5-4) plays in the Franklin Central Invitational on Saturday.
Wednesday
• Terre Haute North 177, Linton 202 — At Forest Park, Delaney Ferres was medalist with a 42 as the Patriots won.
Tennis
Boys
• West Vigo 4, White River Valley 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings won at every spot that was contested in a nonconference match.
Singles — Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Conner Banning 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), (12-10); Bryce Easton (WV) def. Hayden Cunningham 6-4, 6-4; neither team had an entrant at No. 3 singles.
Doubles — Jeffrey Brown-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Luke Powers-Jaden Wadhwan 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Kuy Charters-Briston Pape (WV) def. Dylan Moody-Eli Noel 6-1, 7-5.
Next — West Vigo (4-5) plays Monday at Terre Haute North.
• Northview 4, Sullivan 1 — At Brazil, the host Knights improved to 8-2 overall in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Ethan DeHart 6-1, 4-6, (10-4); Christian Roembke (Nv) def. Scott Fusco 6-1, 6-3; Tucker Allen (Nv) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Landon Carr-Drew Cook (Nv) def. Drew Baker-Dillon Grubb 6-2, 6-0; Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (Nv) won by forfeit.
Next — Northview (8-2) hosts Parke Heritage on Monday. Sullivan (4-7) plays Saturday at Indian Creek.
Wednesday
At Sullivan
Vincennes Lincoln 5, Sullivan 0
Singles — Ethan Jones (V) def. Houston Ferree 5-7, 6-3, (10-4); Landon Alstadt (V) def. Scott Fusco 6-0, 6-2; Sullivan forfeited No. 3 singles.
Doubles — Parker Dugan-David Wilson (V) def. Drew Baker-Dillon Grubb 6-3, 7-5; Sullivan forfeited No. 2 doubles.
Girls
• Paris 9, Charleston 0 — At Charleston, Ill., the nonconference match was played in pro sets because the Trojans don’t have lighted courts.
Singles — Kendall Mathews (P) def. Maggie Goetten 10-5; Lily Graham (P) def. Hannah Larson 10-5; Sara Mills (P) def. Yoana Yordonova 10-6; Kenzie Hutchings (P) def. Lyla Long 10-1; Kimber Calvert (P) def. Emma Ayala 10-5; Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Maci Mayhall 10-3.
Doubles — Graham-Mathews (P) def. Goetten-Mayhall 10-5; Hutchings-Lindsey Zorn (P) def. Long-Yordonova 10-6; Mills-Smittkamp (P) def. Amaya-Larson 10-4.
Next — Paris hosts Effingham St. Anthony on Tuesday.
Soccer
Boys
• TH North 1, Bloomington North 0 — At Bloomington, Wil Anders’ goal lifted the Patriots past the Cougars in a tough Conference Indiana road win for the Patriots.
• Bloomington South 4, TH South 2 — At TH South, South fell in a Conference Indiana match.
• South Vermillion 3, North Putnam 1 — At Clinton, Bryce MacLaren scored a goal in each half for the host Wildcats.
Cale Royer got the third goal on a penalty kick while Knic Royer and Bradley Oliver had assists. The Wildcats, 2-1-1, host West Vigo on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.