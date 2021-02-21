PREP ROUNDUP: North's Gauer gets 3rd and 4th places at boys swimming sectional

Terre Haute North placed fifth, Terre Haute South seventh and West Vigo ninth in the 11-team Avon Sectional for boys high school swimming Saturday.
No Vigo County swimmers won an event. The highest finish was North senior Nate Gauer, who placed third in the 50 freestyle (22.07 seconds) and fourth in the 100 (57.03). The Patriots' 400 freestyle relay foursome of Gauer, Patrick O'Connor, Donovan Dugger and Troy Oberste-Vorth came in third in a time of 3:35.88.
Plainfield captured the team championship with a whopping 530 points. Danville, Avon and South Putnam were second, third and fourth respectively.
North coach Mike Williams said Gauer has the best chance to end up in the top 32 in the state of any Valley swimmer after all the times are taken into account.
For diving, first- through fourth-place sectional winners qualify for the diving regional, which for Avon Sectional competitors will be Tuesday at Plainfield. South's Ike Hults and West Vigo's Landon Thome came in sixth and seventh respectively Saturday.
Avon boys swimming sectional
Saturday's finals
Team scores — Plainfield 530, Danville 335, Avon 289, South Putnam 245, Terre Haute North 219, Cascade 120, Terre Haute South 103, North Putnam 100, West Vigo 93, Greencastle 68, Cloverdale 19.
Event results
200 medley relay — 1. Plainfield 1:38.52; 4. TH North 1:50.13; 6. West Vigo 1:56.24; 9. TH South 1:56.90.
200 freestyle — 1. Brock Kinnamon (P) 1:44.43; 9. Gage Cervantes (THN) 1:59.00; 10. Paul O'Connor (THN) 2:00.22; 13. Bryson Howe (THS) 2:01.31; 14. Patrick O'Connor (THN) 2:05.71.
200 IM — 1. Brian Beasley (P) 2:00.11; 8. Troy Oberste-Vorth (THN) 2:11.81; 10. Jason Field (THS) 2:21.75; 12. Kasen Woodard (THS) 2:22.99; 14. David-Marc Hirtea (THN) 2:2:24.55; 16. Jay Van Denburg (WV) 2:32.09.
50 freestyle — 1. Brian Willoughby (A) 21.83; 3. Nate Gauer (THN) 22.07; 11. Dylan Lemon (WV) 24.42; 14. Donovan Dugger (THN) 24.68; 15. Christopher Chow (THS) 24.85; 16. Paul Hegna (THS) 25.46.
Diving — 1. Holden Higbie (D) 558.00; 6. Ike Hults (THS) 315.35; 7. Landon Thome (WV) 313.65; 9. Zachary Collins (THN) 199.15.
100 butterfly — 1. Maverick Bray (A) 49.99; 4. Gauer (THN) 57.03; 12. Aidan Cox (THS) 1:02.21; 14. Field (THS) 1:04.70; 16. Van Denburg (WV) 1:10.77.
100 freestyle — 1. Max Warner (D) 48.61; 12. Lemon (WV) 55.03; 13. Patrick O'Connor (THN) 55.46; 14. Hegna (THS) 58.02.
500 freestyle — 1. Kinnamon (P) 4:47.35; 8. Aidan McPheeters (THN) 5:23.29; 10. Paul O'Connor (THN) 5:29.63; 13. Chow (THS) 5:39.27; 14. Woodard (THS) 5:39.90.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Plainfield 1:29.68; 5. TH South 1:41.14; 6. TH North 1:41.19; 7. West Vigo 1:41.63.
100 backstroke — 1. Bray (A) 51.06; 10. Cervantes (THN) 1:04.39; 12. Howe (THS) 1:04.90; 13. McPheeters (THN) 1:05.93.
100 breaststroke — 1. Beasley (P) 58.15; 6. Oberste-Worth (THN) 1:02.45; 9. Dugger (THN) 1:06.50; 15. Chase Meadors (THS) 1:14.43.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Plainfield 3:18.06; 3. TH North 3:35.88; 9. West Vigo 5:10.23.
In other boys high school swimming Saturday:
• More sectional results — At Crawfordsville, South Vermillion finished 11th out of 11 teams in the Crawfordsville Sectional.
For the Wildcats, freshman Jace Skinner placed seventh in diving with 237.45 points and sophomore Nolan Skinner placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.54.
Team scores — Crawfordsville 494, Twin Lakes 396, Fountain Central 205, Western Boone and Benton Central 183, Delphi 177, Southmont 174, Attica and North Montgomery 113, Seeger 105, South Vermillion 24.
Boys basketball
• South Vermillion 43, Covington 41 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats stayed near the top of the Wabash River Conference standings by knocking off Class A's 10th-ranked Trojans on Saturday night.
Anthony Garzolini had 15 points, Braden Allen 11 and John Piper 10 for South Vermillion. Logan Pinkerton led Covington with 16 points.
Now 7-12 overall, 4-2 in the WRC, South Vermillion hosts Riverton Parke on Tuesday. Covington, 10-6 and 5-2, is at Crawfordsville on Friday.
• Sullivan 84, Indian Creek 61 — At Trafalgar, the visiting Golden Arrows wrapped up the Western Indiana Conference championship.
Randy Kelley led Sullivan with 20 points and 10 assists, surpassing the 1,000-point mark during the game.
Sullivan, 16-2 and 9-1 in the WIC, hosts Bloomfield on Monday. Indian Creek, 8-12 and 3-6, is at Greenwood on Tuesday.
• Linton 65, North Central 58 — At Linton, Lincoln Hale wrapped up a 61-point weekend in less than 24 hours with a 26-point effort and Joey Hart added 20 points in the Miner victory.
Hale, in the process, passed A.J. Graves of White River Valley to become Greene County's all-time leading scorer with 2,042 points. He also had 35 points on Friday, when the Miners lost 66-60 at North Daviess to clinch the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship for the Cougars.
Linton, 18-4 overall and 5-2 in the SWIAC, plays Tuesday at Terre Haute South. North Central, 12-9 and 3-4, hosts Owen Valley this Friday.
• St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Robinson 43 — At Robinson, Ill., Jeffrey Goble had 12 points and eight rebounds and Noah Gilmore scored 10 but the Maroons lost a nonconference game to fall to 3-4 for the season.
Robinson beat Hutsonville-Palestine 73-30 on Friday, Gilmore scoring 16 points and Nick Weber 12. The Maroons play Tuesday at Mt. Carmel.
• Paris 61, Tuscola 52 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers bounced back from a Little Illini Conference loss at Casey to upset Class 2A's third-ranked Warriors.
Now 2-4 overall, Paris hosts Red Hill on Tuesday.
Friday
• Casey 66, Paris 40 — At Casey, Ill., Noah Livingston had 27 points and Will Hosselton 20 as the Warriors stayed unbeaten in Little Illini Conference play.
Now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the LIC, Casey hosts Marshall on Tuesday in a battle for the conference lead. Paris fell to 0-3 in LIC games.
Girls basketball
Friday
• Marshall 56, Olney 27 — At Olney, Ill., Adi Scott had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Maya Osborn 20 points, nine rebounds and eight steals for the visiting Lions.
Marshall, 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Little Illini Conference, hosts Casey on Monday. Olney, led by Rylee Bloomer with 11 points, is 2-1 both overall and in the LIC and hosts Flora on Monday.
