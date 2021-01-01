Terre Haute North's wrestling team went 4-2 over a two-day period at two different competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Patriots beat Edgewood 39-29 in a dual meet in Ellettsville on Tuesday. On Wednesday, North competed against five other teams at Martinsville.
The Patriots defeated Greenwood 48-33, Carmel's junior varsity team 37-30 and Providence Cristo Rey 66-9. North fell to Martinsville 41-37 and Monrovia 49-29.
Kaden Medley and Nicolas Sconce both went 6-0 in their individual matches.
North next competes at Bloomington North on Tuesday.
Combined individual TH North results
Individuals — Hayden Tipton 3-3; Kaden Medley 6-0; Rylan LeBrun 2-4; Dawson Flak 2-4; Ethan Proffitt 4-2; Brandon Greene 3-3; Phoenix Sparks 1-3; Macen Bobbitt 0-1; Connor Sconce 1-0; Nicolas Sconce 6-0; Sammy Saunders 5-1; Gabe Bignell 4-2; Devin Curtis 3-3; Cam Judson 3-3; Mason Tabor 0-6.
Next — TH North (13-6) is at Bloomington North on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.