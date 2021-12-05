PREP ROUNDUP: North wrestlers go 4-1 at Decatur Central

Terre Haute North's wrestling team went 4-1 at the Decatur Central Invitational on Saturday.
The Patriots defeated Plainfield (39-37), Greenwood (63-15) and Indian Creek (36-33). The Patriots' loss was to Mooresville (37-27).
Sammy Saunders went unbeaten on the day. Nicolas Sconce and Amar Gaffney were both 4-1.
North (8-3) next competes at West Vigo on Wednesday.
In other wrestling results:
• South Vermillion unbeaten at Fountain Central — At Veedersburg, the Wildcats went 5-0 to win the Fountain Central Round Robin Invitational championship.
South Vermillion beat Fountain Central (57-23), South Newton (69-12), Seeger (52-30), North Vermillion (64-16) and West Lafayette (54-30).
Individual champions for the Wildcats were Wyatt English (120), Dalton Peyton (160), Bishop Mellinger (182) and Gus Shryock (220).
Next — South Vermillion (11-1) is at North Putnam on Saturday.
Basketball
Boys
• Mooresville 64, TH South 55 — At Mooresville, the host Pioneers out-scored the Braves 15-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away from a close contest as South fell in a nonconference game.
South (2-2) next travels to Robinson on Tuesday.
• Sullivan 45, Shakamak 43 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows got all they could handle from the Lakers, but Randy Kelley scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning shot.
Coy Gilbert scored 19 for the Lakers.
Sullivan (3-0) next hosts North Putnam on Friday. Shakamak (1-2) next hosts North Knox on Friday.
• Linton 58, Crispus Attucks 46 — At Brownsburg, Joey Hart had 22 points to go with Logan Webb's 16 as the Miners earned a good win over Crispus Attucks at Brownsburg in the Sneakers For Santa Tournament.
Linton (4-0) next hosts Mitchell on Friday.
• Parke Heritage 57, Riverton Parke 26 — At Clinton, Parke Heritage pulled away to win the Banks of the Wabash championship.
Parke Heritage (2-1) next hosts Park Tudor on Friday. Riverton Parke (3-1) next hosts Fountain Central on Friday.
• South Vermillion 59, North Vermillion 40 — At Clinton, Lucas Uselman led the Wildcats with 17 points as they won the Vermillion County battle for third place in the Banks Of The Wabash.
South Vermillion (3-3) next plays at Marshall next Saturday. North Vermillion (0-4) next hosts Traders Point Christian on Friday.
• North Central 58, WRV 44 — At Switz City, Deshawn Clark had 25 and Peyton Seay had 11 as the Thunderbirds earned the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference triumph.
North Central (2-1) next hosts North Daviess on Friday.
Girls
• Columbus North 66, TH South 12 — At Columbus, the Braves continued to struggle as they fell in a Conference Indiana contest.
South (0-9, 0-1) next plays at Evansville Central next Saturday.
• North Central 48, Bloomfield 43 — At Bloomfield, Shelby Seay had 13 points and Jalyn Davidson had 10 as the Thunderbirds held off the Cardinals in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match.
North Central (6-3, 3-1) next plays at North Daviess on Tuesday. Bloomfield (3-6, 1-1) next hosts Eastern Greene on Thursday.
• Northview 49, Lebanon 35 — At Brazil, the Knights, fresh off a two-point win over Sullivan on Friday, had an easier time with the visiting Tigers.
Northview (7-1) next plays at South Vermillion on Tuesday.
• Mitchell 52, Clay City 17 — At Elnora, the Eels fell to the Yellowjackets in the North Daviess Invitational. The Eels' other scheduled game against Rock Creek Academy was not available.
The Eels next play at South Putnam on Tuesday.
