Host Terre Haute North rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win two close sets and take a 3-2 high school volleyball victory Monday over Class A power Covington.
Carly Mason and Victoria Elden combined for 28 assists and Chloe Southard, Julia Ross, Ellie Staggs and Ella Bell all had at least nine kills for the 12-5 Patriots.
Covington=27=16=25=20=13
Terre Haute North=25=25=22=25=15
Highlights — For North, Carly Mason had 17 assists and a dig; Chloe Southard 11 kills, 10.5 blocks and a dig; Victoria Elden 11 assists and 3 aces; Julia Ross 10 kills, 2 digs and a block; Keely Davis 10 digs, an assist and an ace; Ella Bell 9 kills, 8 blocks and a dig; Ellie Staggs 9 kills, 5 blocks and 2 digs; Morgan Adams 5 digs and 5 aces; Payton Ferency 5 digs and 4 aces; Grace Krawiec 5.5 blocks, 4 kills and 3 digs; Braxton Shelton 5 blocks, 3 kills and 3 digs; and Marlee Craft 4 digs.
JV — North won 23-25, 25-22, 15-9.
Record — North is 12-5.
I I I
In other high school volleyball Monday:
• Terre Haute South 3, Southport 0 — At Indianapolis, the visiting Braves improved to 2-2 in Conference Indiana with a victory.
Mia Loyd had 28 assists, Emma Hopper 17 digs and Courtney Jones 13 digs and 10 kills for the Braves.
Terre Haute South=25=25=25
Southport=17=18=14
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 28 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills and 2 aces; Emma Hopper 17 digs, 4 assists and 2 aces; Courtney Jones 13 digs, 10 kills, 2 assists, a block and 2 aces; Gaby Pineda 8 digs and an assist; Lilly Merk 7 kills, 3 digs and an ace; Kaylee McDonald 7 kills and 3 digs; Ashlyn Swan 5 digs and 5 aces; Mikaila Sullivan 5 kills and 1.5 blocks; Jade Runyan 5 digs; Reagan Ealy 3 kills; Chloe Denny 2 kills and a dig; and Emma Fell a dig.
Next — Terre Haute South (14-7, 2-2 Conference Indiana) plays Thursday at Plainfield.
• South Vermillion 3, West Vigo 0 — At Clinton, the Wildcats swept a nonconference match.
West Vigo=14=18=21
South Vermillion=25=25=25
JV — South Vermillion won 25-12, 25-19.
• Parke Heritage 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Mecca, the visiting Wolves improved to 6-0 in Wabash River Conference matches.
Parke Heritage=25=25=25
Riverton Parke=17=8=10
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 28 assists, a kill, a block and an ace and Atlantis Clendenin 20 kills and 10 aces.
Next — Parke Heritage hosts Clay City on Tuesday.
• Sullivan 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Sullivan, all-time assists leader Madalyn Rinck continued to extend her total with 27 and added 15 digs in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Owen Valley=14=24=27
Sullivan=25=26=29
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 27 assists, 15 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces; Annie Smith 18 digs; Korinne Gofourth 17 digs, 8 kills, 2 assists and an ace; Kennedy Wagaman 12 digs; Parker Mischler 11 digs, 8 kills, a block and 2 aces; Kendal Edmondson 7 kills and 2 digs; Elly Hamilton 7 kills; Alison Pelfrey 6 digs and an assist; Mallory Pike 6 digs; and Genevieve Vandergriff 3 digs, 2 kills and a block.
JV — Sullivan won 25-7, 25-9.
• Linton 3, North Central 0 — At Linton, the host Miners remained unbeaten in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play as Kylie Cooksey had 33 assists and Gentry Warrick and Haley Rose combined for 27 kills.
North Central=12=15=9
Linton=25=25=25
Highlights — For Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 33 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces; Gentry Warrick 15 kills, 4 digs, a block and 8 aces; Haley Rose 12 kills, 3 blocks, a dig and an ace; Aubrey Ewers 10 digs, an assist and 3 aces; Jaylee Hayes 6 kills, 6 digs and an ace; Sophie Hale 4 kills, 2 digs, a block and 2 aces; and Lillie Oliver a dig.
JV — Linton won 2-1.
Next — Linton (13-4, 5-0 SWIAC) plays Tuesday at North Knox.
• Rankings — IndianaPrepVolleyball.com has listed its top 5 teams in each class.
4A — Yorktown, Hamilton Southeastern, Munster, Crown Point, Penn
3A — Bellmont, Muncie Burris, New Prairie, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Silver Creek
2A — Barr-Reeve, Wapahani, Heritage Christian, Andrean, Triton Central
A — Trinity Lutheran, Pioneer, Springs Valley, Loogootee, Cowan
Soccer
Girls
• West Vigo 3, Vincennes Rivet 1 — At West Vigo, Torie Buchanan had two goals and Kyarra DeGroote one, with Katelyn Fennell and Corynn DeGroote getting assists for the Vikings.
Now 6-2, West Vigo plays Wednesday at Terre Haute South.
Tennis
Boys
• Linton 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the visiting Miners won all 10 sets.
Singles — Caden Place (L) def. Houston Ferree 6-4, 6-2; Holden Nagy (L) def. Scott Fusco 6-2, 6-2; Devin Littlejohn (L) def. Drew Baker 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
Doubles — Konner Cox-Nathan Frady (L) def. Jared Couch-Koby Wood 6-1, 6-0; Justin Brown-Grant McGill (L) def. Dillon Grubb-Noah Kincaid 6-4, 6-2.
JV — Sullivan won 3-0.
Next — Sullivan (4-12) meets Brown County on Tuesday at Edgewood.
Girls
• Casey 5, Paris 4 — At Casey, third-set tiebreaker wins by Eva Richardson, Carly Zachary and the doubles team of Emma Mason and Emily Sherwood made the difference for the Warriors in Little Illini Conference play.
Singles — Eva Richardson (C) def. Kendall Mathews 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-4); Emma Mason (C) def. Chloe Waltz 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Courtney Fleming (P) def. Emily Sherwood 7-5, 6-3; Sara Mills (P) def. Genny Davidson 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Carly Zachary (C) def. Macy Mitchell 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4); Kenzie Hutchings (P) def. Harley Field 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Gwendalyn Eckerty-Richardson (C) def. Mathews-Waltz 6-0, 6-4; Mason-Sherwood (C) def. Fleming-Mitchell 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4); Hutchings-Mills (P) def. Davidson-Zachary 6-0, 6-4.
JV — Paris 8, Casey 1.
Next — Paris (5-3, 1-2 LIC) hosts Olney next Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.