Host Terre Haute North got singles wins from sisters Caroline and Olivia Effner and a doubles win from Krista Cottom and Hannah Wineinger on Tuesday night to defeat 2021 state finalist Sullivan 3-2 in girls high school tennis.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Yewon Jung 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Effner (THN) def. Sophie Hurst 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Effner (THN) def. Brooklyn Coulson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Maylee Brown-Kenley Shoults 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 1-0 (12-10); Krista Cottom-Hannah Wineinger (THN) def. Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon 6-4, 6-3.
JV — North 6, Sullivan 2.
Next — Terre Haute North hosts Northview on Wednesday. Sullivan (13-2) hosts Parke Heritage on Thursday.
Baseball
• Shakamak 5, Terre Haute South 4 — At Jasonville, freshman Linden Jenkins came on in relief and stopped a South rally in the top of the sixth and his Shakamak teammates got him the win by scoring in the bottom of the inning.
Brady Yeryar was 2 for 3 with a homer and two runs for the Lakers, while Colin Barber and Xavier Fiscus were both 2 for 3 — Fiscus getting a double — and Carson Jernigan also had a double.
Jackson McFarland was 2 for 4 for South, while James Riddle was 1 for 3 with two runs, Ty Stultz 1 for 4 with a homer and two runs and Levi Weidenbenner 1 for 3 with a double for South.
South hosts Terre Haute North on Friday, while Shakamak is at Linton on Saturday.
• Northview 7, Sullivan 4 — At Sullivan, the visiting Knights scored six times in the last three innings to come from behind in a Western Indiana Conference game.
Landon Carr was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI and was also the winning pitcher for the Knights, allowing just three hits and just one earned run. Also for Northview, Devin Barnhart was 2 for 3 with a double; Hunter Johnson 2 for 3; Nate Rissler 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and three RBI; and Coy Edwards 2 for 5.
For Sullivan, Tyler Kellett was 2 for 3 and Marcus Roshel 1 for 2 with two runs.
Sullivan is at West Vigo and Northview hosts Edgewood on Wednesday.
Monday
• West Vigo 27, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, Ind., sophomore Jacob Likens pitched a two-hit shutout and got plenty of offensive support in a Western Indiana Conference game.
Ben Kearns, Carter Murphy and Gabe Skelton all homered for West Vigo, with Murphy and Skelton going back-to-back for the second straight game; Murphy's was a grand slam.
Also for West Vigo, Kearns, Grayson Porter, Peyton Clerk and Jerome Blevins had doubles. Now 15-1, 7-0 in the WIC, West Vigo hosts Sullivan on Wednesday.
Track
Boys
• West Vigo 80, Sullivan 52 — At West Vigo, Bryce Stateler won the three longest races for the host Vikings, while Sullivan's William Newby won the three shortest ones. Both were also part of winning relay teams.
4x800 — West Vigo (Sullivan, Pape, Stateler, Campbell) 9:49; HH — Thomas (WV) 16.21; 100 — Newby (S) 11.1; 1,600 — Stateler (WV) 5:07; 4x100 — Sullivan (Newby, Catlin, Padgett, Adams) 44.91; 400 — Newby (S) 54.3; LJ — Davis (WV) 17-5; IH — Wilkins (WV) 47.2; HJ — Taft (S); 800 — Stateler (WV) 2:20; D — Ortiz (S) 110-9; SP — Montgomery (WV) 49-9.5; 200 — Newby (S) 22.9; 3,200 — Stateler (WV) 11:59; 4x400 — West Vigo (Montgomery, McKinney, Stewart, Hemrich) 3:57; PV — Akers (WV) 12-0
Softball
• Linton 10, Shakamak 0 — At Linton, Addi Ward pitched a two-hitter and her teammates ended the game early with a six-run fifth inning in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Adyson Littlejohn was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI to lead the Miners, while Sydney Lockhart was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs.
Also for the Miners, now 10-4 and 5-1 in the SWIAC, Adriona Page was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Kylie Cooksey was 1 for 2 with a double. Paulin and Coleman had hits for Shakamak, 1-13 and 0-3.
IHSAA news
• Boys volleyball, girls wrestling to be added — The Indiana High School Athletic Association approved the addition of boys volleyball and girls wrestling to its new Emerging Sport Process during the IHSAA's annual review on Monday.
The Emerging Sport Process helps pave a way for those sports and participation to continue to grow with an eye toward eventually becoming a recognized sport and sponsorship of an official state tournament. The two sports are the first to earn the designation.
