Terre Haute South’s girls soccer team fell just short in a 3-2 Conference Indiana girls soccer matches at Bloomington North and Bloomington South on Wednesday.
The Patriots faced Bloomington South and fell 3-2. The Braves fell to 1-0 to Bloomington North.
In the Terre Haute South match, Natalie Morris scored twice for the Braves with a goal in each half. Avery Pommier had the assist on the second goal which put the Braves up 2-1. However, Bloomington North’s Lucy Martin and Lucy Clarke scored goals to send Terre Haute South to defeat.
In Terre Haute North’s match at No. 7 Bloomington South, it was scoreless until the Panthers’ Kenna Alexander scored with five minutes left.
North’s girls next host Martinsville on Saturday. South’s girls host Columbus North on Saturday.
TH South 1 1 - 2
Bloomington North 0 3 - 3
TH South goals — Natalie Morris 2.
Next — TH South hosts Columbus North on Saturday.
TH North 0 0 - 0
Bloomington South 0 1 -1
Next — TH North hosts Martinsville on Saturday.
In other high school soccer action:
GIRLS
• Sullivan 1, South Knox 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows won a home nonconference match. Further details were not available at press time.
Tuesday
BOYS
• Bloomington North 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At Bloomington, a late rally fell short as the Braves lost a Conference Indiana match.
Tennis
• Northview 5, Linton 0 — At Brazil, the Knights won a nonconference match.
Volleyball
• Bloomfield 3, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the Cardinals won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference showdown.
Football
• Wildcats and Wolves climb, Eagles join — The Associated Press polls for Indiana were released on Tuesday, with South Vermillion moving from 10th to seventh in the Class 2A poll, Parke Heritage from eighth to sixth in the Class A poll and South Putnam making an appearance at ninth in Class A.
6A
Rank School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (14) 2-0 316 1
2. Brownsburg (2) 2-0 292 3
3. Lawrence North - 2-0 240 5
4. Merrillville - 2-0 180 6
5. Indpls N. Central - 2-0 160 8
6. Carmel - 1-1 158 2
7. Lafayette Jeff - 2-0 154 7
8. Warren Central - 0-1 100 4
9. Avon - 1-1 54 9
10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 2-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Pike 34. Hamilton Southeastern 26. Elkhart 14, Columbus East 2.
5A
Rank School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (8) 2-0 300 3
2. New Palestine (7) 1-0 294 1
3. Valparaiso (1) 1-0 266 2
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 2-0 222 4
5. Whiteland - 2-0 168 6
6. Michigan City - 2-0 140 9
7. Floyd Central - 2-0 130 7
8. Lafayette Harrison - 1-1 38 5
(tie) Ev. North - 2-0 38 NR
10. Decatur Central - 1-1 36 T10
(tie) Zionsville - 1-1 36 T10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 28. Concord 24. Ft. Wayne Northrop 22. New Albany 10. Mishawaka 4. S. Bend Adams 2. Castle 2.
4A
Rank School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mooresville (6) 2-0 272 4
2. E. Noble (7) 2-0 252 T2
3. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 2-0 248 T4
4. Hobart - 1-1 182 1
5. Jasper (1) 2-0 178 7
6. New Prairie - 2-0 168 6
7. E. Central - 1-1 128 2
8. Ev. Central - 2-0 114 NR
9. Indpls Roncalli - 1-0 86 10
10. Delta - 1-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Lowell 26. NorthWood 18. Northridge 14. Ev. Reitz 12. Leo 8. Ev. Memorial 4. Pendleton Hts. 4. Western 4. Greenwood 2.
3A
Rank School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (16) 2-0 320 1
2. Mishawaka Marian - 2-0 284 2
3. Southridge - 2-0 210 6
4. Danville - 1-0 204 4
5. W. Lafayette - 1-1 196 5
6. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 146 7
7. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 1-1 126 3
8. Yorktown - 2-0 90 T9
9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 2-0 50 NR
10. Indpls Brebeuf - 0-2 42 8
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 30. Lawrenceburg 14. Franklin Co. 12. Vincennes 12. N. Montgomery 8. Gibson Southern 6. Glenn 6. Norwell 4.
2A
Rank School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (16) 2-0 320 2
2. Triton Central - 2-0 238 3
3. Andrean - 1-1 226 4
4. Eastbrook - 1-1 208 1
5. Eastside - 2-0 174 8
6. Heritage Christian - 1-0 170 7
7. S. Vermillion - 2-0 90 10
8. Ev. Mater Dei - 0-2 66 T4
9. Tell City - 2-0 56 NR
10. Tipton - 1-0 34 NR
(tie) Eastern Hancock - 1-1 34 9
Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 22. Bremen 20. Lapel 20. Rensselaer 18. Western Boone 18. Shenandoah 16. Linton 12. Indpls Scecina 10. LaVille 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2. Centerville 2.
1A
Rank School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (14) 2-0 316 1
2. S. Adams (1) 2-0 264 3
3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 0-0 260 2
4. Southwood - 2-0 180 5
5. Sheridan - 2-0 160 T6
6. Parke Heritage - 1-0 118 8
7. W. Washington - 1-0 116 T6
8. Adams Central - 1-1 102 4
9. S. Putnam - 2-0 80 NR
10. N. Decatur - 2-0 54 9
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 50. N. Daviess 28. Frontier 12. Covenant Christian 10. Monroe Central 10.
