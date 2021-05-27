Nine different individuals and four relay teams qualified for the IHSAA state boys track and field meet during Thursday's Bloomington North Regional.
Sullivan stole the show. The Golden Arrows' team tied for third place with Bloomington South behind winner Bloomington North and runner-up Terre Haute North, but Sullivan produced a local-high four first-place finishes.
The Sullivan effort was led by William Newby. The junior won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.97 seconds. He also won the 200 with at 22.29 seconds.
Newby was also part of Sullivan's winning 400 relay. Along with Luke Adams, Charles Padgett and Caleb Hughes, the Arrows had a winning time of 43.37 seconds.
Grant Bell rounded out the Sullivan winners as he earned the pole vault crown with a clearance of 13 feet-4 inches.
The Patriots' runner-up effort was fueled by regional championships from Anthony Adams, who won the 1,600 with a time of 4:26.88. Keegan Collins won the discus with a throw of 154 feet-11 inches.
North also had relays advance to state in both the 1,600 and 3,200 distances. Adams was part of both relays. Dylan Zeck qualified in the 1,600 individual race and the 3,200 relay.
Terre Haute South's Cael Light qualified in both the 800 and the 1,600 — finishing third in the former and second in the latter. South's Trenton Tuberosa also qualified in the pole vault.
Other local qualifiers included Northview's 3,200 relay team (third place) and Linton's Drew Smith, who finished second in the discus and shot put.
Bloomington North Regional
Boys
Team scores — Bloomington North 116, Terre Haute North 60, Sullivan 46, Bloomington South 46, Terre Haute South 40, Springs Valley 30 1/2, Charlestown 24, Paoli 24, North Putnam 23, Jeffersonville 19, Martinsville 18, Jennings County 17, Brown County 17, Seymour 17, Northview 16, Linton 14, Bedford NL 12, Austin 12, Southwestern 10, Edgewood 10, Mitchell 9, Eastern Greene 9, WRV 6, Greencastle 5, South Vermillion 5, West Vigo 5, Madison 4, Scottsburg 3, Silver Creek 3, Salem 1 1/2, Owen Valley 1, South Putnam 1.
Top three advance to state meet
100 — 1. William Newby (Sullivan) 10.97, 2. Nate Reynolds (Mitchell) 11.14, 3. Conner Grimes (Springs Valley) 11.24.
200 — 1. Newby (Sullivan) 22.29, 2. Brett Bosley (Paoli) 22.60, 3. Jordan Ferguson (Jeffersonville) 22.96.
400 — 1. JaQualon Roberts (Bloomington North) 50.03, 2. Colton Clifford (North Putnam) 50.17, 3. Murry Ross-Harman (Bloomington South) 50.85.
800 — 1. Mason Childers (Bloomington North) 1:56.30, 2. Griffin Bruce (Bloomington North) 1:57.93, 3. Cael Light (TH South) 2:02.06.
1,600 — 1. Anthony Adams (TH North) 4:26.88, 2. Light (TH South) 4:26.89, 3. Dylan Zeck (THN) 4:27.37.
3,200 — 1. Carson Heath (Martinsville) 9:39.92, 2. Ryan Rheam (Bloomington South) 9:43.05, 3. Ethan Teske (Bloomington North) 9:43.64.
110H — 1. Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown) 15.33, 2. Josh Pennington (Seymour) 15.46, 3. D'Andre Black (Bloomington South) 15.47.
300H — 1. Gabe Garcia (North Putnam) 40.44, 2. Zane Thompson (Bedford NL) 40.77, 3. Broc Murphy (Bloomington North) 40.85.
400 relay — 1. Sullivan (Newby, Luke Adams, Charles Padgett, Caleb Hughes) 43.37, 2. Martinsville 43.68, 3. Jeffersonville 43.87.
1,600 relay — 1. Bloomington North 3:21.95, 2. TH North (Jaden Wayt, Hayden McCarty, A. Adams, David Hock) 3:27.95, 3. Bloomington South 3:30.64.
3,200 relay — 1. Bloomington North 8:01.67, 2. Terre Haute North (Patrick O'Connor, Ian Gadberry, Zeck, A. Adams) 8:09.83, 3. Northview (Thomas Chapman, Jcim Grant, Nerius White, Corbin Butts) 8:13.22.
HJ — 1. Bailen Murphy (Bloomington North) 6-4, 2. Owen Bates (Southwestern) 6-4, 3. Bosley (Paoli) 6-3.
LJ — 1. Bosley (Paoli) 22-4, 2. Steven Cruz (Charlestown) 21-8 3/4, 3. Grimes (Springs Valley) 20-11 1/2.
D — 1. Keegan Collins (TH North) 154-11, 2. Zane Ortlieb (Jennings County) 148-6, 3. Drew Smith (Linton) 148-4.
SP — 1. Matt Grannan (Bloomington North) 51-9, 2. Smith (Linton) 50-6, 3. Konnor McIntosh (Austin) 50-5.
PV — 1. Grant Bell (Sullivan) 13-4, 2. Ricky Stanley (Brown County) 13-0, 3. Trenton Tuberosa (TH South) 12-6.
Tuesday
Bloomington North Regional
Girls
Team scores — Bloomington South 87.25, Bloomington North 86, Terre Haute South 48, Charlestown 43.5, Edgewood 40, Martinsville 35.25, Terre Haute North 33, West Vigo 26, Seymour 26, Northview 22, Jeffersonville 21, Eastern (Pekin) 18.25, Linton 15.25, Brownstown Central 15, Paoli 15, South Putnam 13, Brown County 10, Madison 9, Madison Shawe 9, White River Valley 8, Silver Creek 7, Bedford North Lawrence 6.5, South Vermillion 6, Greencastle 6, Salem 5, Shakamak 4, Crothersville 3, Eastern Greene 3, Jennings County 2, Cloverdale 1.
(Top 3 qualify for state)
100 — 1. Courtney Jones (TH South) 12.44, 2. McKenna Jeter (Pekin Eastern) 12.55, 3. Lyric Steele (Charlestown) 12.59.
200 — 1. Steele (Charlestown) 25.92, 2. Dusty Welker (WV) 26.23, 3. Lundun Perry (Madison) 26.24.
400 — 1. Amiyah Davis (Bl. South) 56.70, 2. Hanna Reuter (Martinsville) 58.89, 3. Corynn DeGroote (WV) 59.03.
800 — 1. Bea Cakmak (Bl. North) 2:20.66, 2. Abbey Bethea (Bl. South) 2:21.25, 3. Nola Somers Glenn (Bl. North) 2:21.31.
1,600 — 1. Brooke Tinkle (Seymour) 5:12.82, 2. Ellia Hayes (Northview) 5:13.91, 3. Gnister Grant (Northview) 5:15.10.
3,200 — 1. Annalyssa Craig (Edgewood) 10:16.47, 2, Clara Crain (Edgewood) 10:52.63, 3. Lily Myers (Bl. South) 11:40.28.
100H — 1. Chloe Rolen (Bl. South) 15.58, 2. Arielle Phillips (Jeffersonville) 15.63, 3. Sophie Hale (Linton) 16.35..
300H — 1. Jones (TH South) 46.18, 2. Rolen (Bl. South) 46.26, 3. Ella Francis (Bl. North) 46.84.
400 relay — 1. Charlestown 49.61, 2. Terre Haute South (Kylee McGuirk, Meka James, Reagan Ealy, Jones) 50.25, 3. Jeffersonville 50.46.
1,600 relay — 1. Martinsville 4:02.35, 2. Bloomington North 4:05.41, 3. West Vigo (Kyarra DeGroote, Maci Easton, C. DeGroote, Welker) 4:06.66.
3,200 relay — 1. Bloomington North 9:33.80, 2. Bloomington South 9:39.78, 3. Edgewood 9:47.57.
HJ — 1. Kyrsten Fehribach (Paoli) 5-3, 2. Jailyn Lundy (WRV) 5-2, 3. Emmalina Leatherman (Madison Shawe) 5-2.
PV — 1. Rolen (Bl. South) 10-3, 2. Cami Loftus (TH South) 10-0, 3. Stephanie Nicola (Bl. North) 10-0.
LJ — 1. Jeter (Pekin Eastern) 17-8, 2. Hanna Reuter (Martinsville) 17-6 3/4, 3. Kennedy Trigg (Greencastle) 17-0.
SP — 1. Tyresha Clark (TH North) 41-6, 2. Bree Mahoney-Sutherland (South Putnam) 40-10 3/4, 3. Hadley Lucas (Bl. North) 38-9.
D — 1. Avery Koch (Brown County) 135-3, 2. Lanae Crowe (Charlestown) 134-0, 3. Lucas (Bl. North) 133-0.
Softball
• South Vermillion 5, North Putnam 2 — At Bainbridge, down to their last inning, trailing by two runs, South Vermillion pulled a North Putnam Sectional title out of the fire.
A three-run home run by Taylor Wilson gave the Wildcats a dramatic victory in the sectional. Wilson's blast came after Hailey Boardman hit a two-run single to tie the contest.
South Vermillion will play at Speedway next Tuesday in a one-game regional.
Baseball
• WRV Sectional — At Switz City, Clay City and Shakamak both earned easy wins on Thursday.
Clay City won the battle of Eels with a 14-0 victory over Eminence. Shakamak defeated host WRV 14-0 in six innings.
The two teams will play each other in a Monday semifinal.
