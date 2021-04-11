Terre Haute North's girls were winners and the Patriot boys finished second Saturday while hosting the annual Patriot Challenge high school track and field meet.
North's girls finished 44 points ahead of Mt. Vernon in an 11-team field, while Mt. Vernon finished 99 points ahead of the Patriots in a 12-team boys competition.
Double winners for the North girls were Mackenzie Turner in high jump and 100-meter hurdles and Teddy Clark in both discus and shot put. Eli Moody won both the 100 and 200 for the Patriot boys.
Patriot Challenge
Winner, Wabash Valley top 5
Girls
Team scores — Terre Haute North 204.5, Mt. Vernon 160.5, Seeger 84.5, South Vermillion 35, Cloverdale 27, Shakamak 26.5, Mooresville 24, Clay City 19, Parke Heritage 16, North Daviess 11, Indianapolis Tech 11.
HJ — Mackenzie Turner (THN) 4-10, 2. Jade Smith (PH) 4-10, T3. Torie Williams (SV) 4-8, 5. Lilly Jensen (THN) 4-8.
PV — Riley Nelson (MV) 8-6, 2. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 8-0, 3. Jetta Harmon (THN) 7-6, T4. Ella Winchell (THN) 7-0.
LJ — Wuestefeld (THN) 15-5, 3. Lauren Majors (THN) 14-10 1/2, 4. Emily Hyatt (CC) 14-6, 5. Winchell (THN) 14-5 1/2.
D — Teddy Clark (THN) 103-8 1/2, 3. Madison Freed (SV) 76-3.
SP — Clark (THN) 36-4, 4. Ella Stultz (PH) 27-9 1/2.
4x800 — Seeger 10:17.56, 3. Terre Haute North 11:00.39, 5. Cloverdale 11:34.22.
100H — Turner (THN) 17.77, Wuestefeld (THN) 18.06, 4. Kaylen Gustafson (THN) 18.35, 5. Harmon (THN) 18.48.
100 — Mya Eppert (MV) 13.44, 2. Jaci Stone (Shak) 13.50, 3. Khloe Hoar (THN) 13.67, 4. Claire Kendrick (SV) 13.87, 5. Turner (THN) 13.91.
1,600 — Morgan Tharp (MV) 5:26.29, 5. Lily Monnett (Clov) 5:53.53.
4x100 — Terre Haute North 52.78, 3. Shakamak 54.44, 4. Terre Haute North C 55.63, 5. Terre Haute North B 55.93.
400 — Dru White (THN) 1:04.26, 2. Sophia Barker (THN) 1:07.13, 5. Mahayla Boram (Shak) 1:08.15.
300H — Anna Stanfield (MV) 52.17, 2. Haylee Chumley (THN) 52.57, 4. Mikaitlyn Klyaic (SV) 55.61, 5. Caroline Gauer (THN) 56.08.
800 — Tharp (MV) 2:29.25.
200 — Eppert (MV) 28.07, 2. Kendrick (SV) 28.16, 3. White (THN) 28.55, 4. Stone (Shak) 28.59, 5. Hoar (THN) 28.67.
3,200 — Libby Smith (See) 12:24.96, 4. Ella Szczerbik (Clov) 13:15.24, 5. Brinlee McCloud (THN) 13:19.07.
4x400 — Terre Haute North 4:33.95, 4. Terre Haute North B 4:45.78.
Boys
Team scores — Mt. Vernon 244, Terre Haute North 145, North Daviess 47, Seeger 38, Indianapolis Tech 37, Mooresville 35, South Vermillon 32, Shakamak 18, Parke Heritage 10, Cloverdale 10, Clay City 5, Riverton Parke 2.
HJ — Andrew Jones (MV) 5-10, 2. Donald Dean (THN) 5-10.
PV — Austin Webster (ND) 9-6.
LJ — Keagan Labelle (MV) 20-8.
D — Keegan Collins (THN) 129-4 1/2, 2. Joey Shew (SV) 124-11.
SP — Matt Foor (MV) 44-5, 3. Jesiah Richardson (THN) 41-10 1/2, 4. James Mancourt (SV) 41-5 1/2.
4x800 — Terre Haute North 8:34.18, 3. Terre Haute North B 9:13.70, 5. South Vermillion 9:45.91.
HH — George Burhenn (MV) 16.89.
100 — Eli Moody (THN) 11.84, 3. Joel Gooch (PH) 12.16.
1,600 — Dylan Zeck (THN) 4:36.64, 2. Anthony Adams (THN) 4:43.66, 5. Brady Koosman (Clov) 4:54.05.
4x100 — Mt. Vernon 44.71, 2. Terre Haute North 45.82, 4. Shakamak 47.44.
400 — Jaylen Grimes (IT) 52.47, 3. David Hock (THN) 53.30, 4. Jaden Wayt (THN) 53.82.
IH — Joe Bowsher (MV) 42.46, 5. Michael Miller (Shak) 45.04.
800 — Adams (THN) 2:06.41, 2. Patrick O'Connor (THN) 2:06.97, 5. Chase Ashcraft (Clov) 2:13.16.
200 — Moody (THN) 23.48.
3,200 — Ian Gadberry (THN) 10:01.63.
4x400 — Terre Haute North 3:32.01, 5. Shakamak 3:59.38.
Baseball
• Sullivan 7, Clay City 5 — At Clay City, Marcus Roshel was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI as the visiting Golden Arrows won a nonconference game Saturday.
Rocco Roshel was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI, Jacob Cox 2 for 4 with a double, Kailer Johnson 1 for 1 with a double and Seth Dyar 1 for 2 with a double for Sullivan.
Clay City's 13-hit attack was led by Nolan Harris, 3 for 4 with two runs; Wyatt Adams, 3 for 4; and Collin Dryer, 2 for 4.
Sullivan, 4-3, begins Western Indiana Conference play at home Tuesday against Indian Creek.
• Riverton Parke 14, North Vermillion 0 — At Cayuga, Peyton Robins pitched a no-hitter and Derron Hazzard set one school record and tied another as the Panthers won a Banks of the Wabash Tournament game.
Hazzard hit three triples in the game, a single-game record, and has four for the season which ties a school record. Hazzard also drove in three runs and so did Derek Lebron, who had three hits.
• Linton 14, Eastern Greene 0 — At Linton, sophomore Luke McDonald pitched a five-inning no-hitter and was also 3 for 4 with three RBI as the host Miners won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Linton, 2-4, hosts Owen Valley on Monday. Eastern Greene is 0-5.
• Cannelton 8-15, Dugger Union 7-5 — At Dugger, the Bulldogs lost a doubleheader.
Friday
• Portage (Mich.) Central 7, West Vigo 5 — At Crawfordsville, the Vikings and coach Culley DeGroote lost to the Michigan team coached by Cory DeGroote.
Now 3-2, West Vigo plays Monday at Parke Heritage.
• Northview 18, Martinsville 6 — At Brazil, the Knights remained undefeated for the season at 4-0 and host Greencastle on Tuesday.
Softball
• North Vermillion 6, Parke Heritage 1 — At Cayuga, the Falcons won the third-place game of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Ava Martin had a homer, a double and three RBI, Emily Fitzwater was 3 for 4 and McKenzie Crowder and Jenna Bailey had two hits each for North Vermillion. Mady Millspaugh was 2 for 2 for the Wolves.
Saturday's championship game was rained out.
• Linton 5, Evansville North 0 — At Evansville, Alex Overman scattered seven hits and had one of the Miners five hits.
Also getting hits for the Miners were Syd Lockhart, Kylie Cooksey, Addi Ward and Ezra Davis. Cooksey drove in two runs and Ward scored twice.
Now 3-1, Linton hosts Bloomington North on Monday.
Tennis
• Sullivan 5, South Putnam 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows lost just three games in five matches to win a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Sammi Jones 6-0, 6-1; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Brinlee Clark 6-0, 6-2; Annie Smith (S) def. Catherine Hodge 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil (S) def. Averie Blaydes-Jayden Vensko 6-0, 6-0; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Sydnee Boswell-Allie Newby 6-0, 6-0.
Friday
• Sullivan 3, Indian Creek 0 — At Trafalgar, rain wiped out the end of two matches but the visiting Golden Arrows won the other three for a Western Indiana Conference win.
Paige Chickadaunce, Annie Smith and the doubles team of Lexie Baker and Courtney Lueking had already wrapped up victories.
Football
• Paris 20, Robinson 13 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers improved to 3-1 and will play this Friday at Flora. Robinson hosts Olney this Friday.
