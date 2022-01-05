PREP ROUNDUP: North Central girls improve to 13-4 record with win

North Central's girls basketball team improved to 13-4 with a 32-25 victory over Cloverdale on Tuesday.
Jalyn Davidson and Paloma Keller had 10 points each in the low-scoring win. North Central led 20-12 at halftime and rode the advantage to the finish.
North Central improved to 13-4 on the season and next plays at South Vermillion on Saturday. It's the fourth time North Central has had 13 wins over more since 2018.
CLOVERDALE (25) — Sprinkle 2 0-0 5, Wade 3 0-2 9, Nees 0 0-0 0, Mann 2 0-0 6, Carter 2 1-3 5, Rightmeyer 0 0-0 0. 9 FG, 1-5 FT, 25 TP.
NORTH CENTRAL (32) — Gaines 0 0-0 0, Secrest 1 2-2 4, Davidson 3 4-5 10, M. Scott 0 0-1 0, Keller 4 1-1 10, Jones 3 2-2 8, G. Scott 0 0-0 0. 11 FG, 9-11 FT, 32 TP.
Cloverdale=7=5=8=5=—=25
North Central=5=15=6=6=—=32
3-point goals — Wade 3, Mann 2, Sprinkle; Keller. Total fouls — C 12, NC 11. Fouled out — Sprinkle.
Next — North Central (13-4) plays at South Vermillion on Saturday.
I I I
In other girls basketball action:
• Parke Heritage 53, West Vigo 49, 2OT — At West Terre Haute, the Wolves held the Vikings scoreless in the second overtime to win in a marathon game at the Green Dome.
Emma Simpson paced the Wolves with 15 points, all scored before the fourth quarter. Reagan Ramsay did the late damage for Parke Heritage (12-5) with eight points in the fourth quarter.
West Vigo (8-8) was led by a 21-point effort from Ellie Easton. Katelyn Fennell also had 19 points.
The Vikings next play at North Putnam on Friday. Parke Heritage plays at South Vermillion next Tuesday.
PARKE HERITAGE (53) — Simpson 5 4-8 15, Cooper 2 0-0 6, Wood 1 1-2 3, H. O'Brien 3 5-6 11, Smith 0 0-0 0, C. O'Brien 0 4-6 4, Ramsay 5 1-2 11, Addilee Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Perkins 0 3-6 3, Addison Jenkins 0 0-0 0. 16 FG, 18-30 FT, 53 TP.
WEST VIGO (49) — E. Easton 8 0-0 21, Holman 1 0-0 2, Harris 2 0-0 5, Knopp 0 0-0 0, Lasecki 0 0-0 0, M. Easton 0 2-6 2, Fennell 7 2-2 19. 18 FG, 4-8 FT, 49 TP.
Parke Heritage=12=11=12=9=5=4=—=53
West Vigo=10=19=6=9=5=0=—=49
3-point goals — Cooper 2, Simpson; E. Easton 5, Fennell 3, Harris; Total fouls — PH 15, WV 18. Fouled out — Simpson, Perkins.
Next — West Vigo (8-8) plays at North Putnam on Friday. Parke Heritage (12-5) plays at South Vermillion next Tuesday.
• Paris 52, Mt. Zion 39 — At Mt. Zion, Ill., the Tigers rode 13-point efforts from Kaitlyn Coombes and Katelyn Littleton to beat former Apollo Conference foe Mt. Zion.
Paris (15-2) next plays at Red Hill on Thursday.
PARIS (52) — Tingley 0, Coombes 13, Littleton 13, Young 5, Hawkins 0, Mills 0, Watson 0, Rigdon 21,
MT. ZION (39) — Becker 5, Fleming 4, Kendall 3, Means 0, Barnes 8, Scharf 4, Sommer 0, Anderson 15.
Paris=14=13=12=13=—=52
Mt. Zion=11=6=15=7=—=39
3-point goals — Coombes 3, Littleton 2, Rigdon; Anderson 2, Kendall 1.
Next — Paris (15-2) plays at Red Hill on Thursday.
• Greencastle 46, Clay City 39 — At Clay City, the Tiger Cubs controlled most of the contest on their way to a nonconference win.
Clay City (1-15) next plays at Owen Valley next Monday.
Boys
Greene County Invitational
• Linton 75, Owen Valley 48 — At Switz City, Joey Hart scored 28 points on 11 of 13 shooting as the Miners advanced to the semifinals of the Greene County Invitational.
Pike Central defeated Shoals 51-42 in the other Tuesday contest. The Miners and Chargers will meet at 6 p.m. in a semifinal contest.
On Wednesday, Shakamak will play White River Valley at 6 p.m. in the only scheduled game. North Central got a walk-over into the semifinal as Eminence canceled out of the tournament.
Bloomfield, only participating in a one-off consolation game, will play Shoals on Wednesday.
• Effingham St. Anthony 79, Robinson 72, 2 OT — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons fell in an epic double-overtime non-conference contest. St. Anthony out-scored Robinson 29-22 in a high-scoring pair of overtime periods.
The Maroons (7-9) next host Mt. Carmel on Friday.
