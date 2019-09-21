Goals by Mason Meeks-Johnson and Cameron Beadle lifted Terre Haute North’s boys soccer team to a 2-0 Conference Indiana victory over Columbus North at Terre Haute North on Saturday.
The Patriots scored both of their goals in the second half. Meeks-Johnson’s goal was unassisted. Will Anders fed Beadle for the second goal.
The victory for Terre Haute North gives it their first conference win in boys soccer this season and improved the Patriots’ overall record to 7-5.
Columbus North 0 0 — 0
TH North 0 2 — 2
TH North goals (assists) — Mason Meeks-Johnson, Cameron Beadle (Will Anders).
Next — TH North (7-5, 1-4) plays at Sullivan on Tuesday.
In other boys soccer action:
• McCutcheon 2, TH South 1 — At TH South, Will Talens scored the lone goal for the Braves.
McCutcheon scored the tie-breaking goal on a penalty kick.
McCutcheon 0 2 — 2
TH South 1 0 — 1
TH South goal — Will Talens.
Next — TH South (7-4-1) plays at Danville next Saturday.
Girls
• Evansville Reitz 6, TH South 2 — At TH South, Brooke Ireland and Natalie Morris scored for the Braves.
• Northview 6, Crawfordsville 0 — At Crawfordsville, five different Knights scored in the easy victory.
Northview 3 3 — 6
Crawfordsville 0 0 — 0
Northview goals — Ava Dorsett 2, Jolee Kellett, Kassidy Kellett, Sarah Bryan, Delania Warren
Next — Northview plays at Cascade next Wednesday.
Tennis
• TH South 5, Southport 0 — At Indianapolis, the Braves earned a clean sweep against the Cardinals, not conceding a point in any match in South’s final Conference Indiana match of the season.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Brenden Tyner 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Roberts (THS) def Micah Fishel 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Andrew Nguyen 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Jake Thacker-Seth Gage (THS) def. Thang Chin-Rokim Youmans 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Drew Youman-Sam Stone 6-0, 6-0
JV — South won 8-1.
Next — TH South (16-1, 4-1) plays at West Vigo on Thursday.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, North Putnam 1 — At Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 44 assists and 21 digs to lead the Golden Arrows, who tightened up the Western Indiana Conference race considerably with the win.
North Putnam 26 25 19 22
Sullivan 28 21 25 25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 26 kills, 16 digs; Kendal Edmondson had 13 kills, 5 digs; Madalyn Rinck had 44 assists, 21 digs, 6 blocks; Gracie Shorter had 20 digs; Korrine Gofourth had 13 digs; Delainey Shorter had 12 digs; Annie Smith had 10 digs; Sydney Hester had 7 digs.
Next — Sullivan (9-7) plays at Owen Valley on Monday.
• Linton 3, Brown County 0 — At Linton, Haley Rose had 10 kills to lead the Miners.
Brown County 8 14 12
Linton 25 25 25
Highlights — For Linton, Gentry Warrick had 9 kills; Aubrey Walton had 22 assists, 5 digs; Haley Rose had 10 kills; Aubrey Ewers had 7 aces.
JV — Linton won 2-1.
Next — Linton (11-6) plays at North Central on Monday.
Cross country
• Shakamak girls, Kesler finish second at South Knox — At Verne, Shakamak’s girls team finished second in the South Knox Invitational with a team score of 82. Jacy Collins and Lilly Linneweber finished fourth and fifth.
Clay City, led by eighth-place Macy Tucker, finished fourth.
Shakamak’s Damon Kesler finished second in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds. Clay City was the highest area finisher among the teams with a seventh place spot led by Jacob LaFary, Mason Laswell and Jacob Hogg.
Boys
Team scores — South Knox 66, Vincennes Lincoln 101, Castle 116, Gibson Southern 119, Eastern Greene 176, Barr-Reeve 185, Clay City 203, Washington 215, Evansville Central 226, Evansville Mater Dei 250, Evansville North 260, Pike Central 299, Shakamak 308, North Posey 397, North Daviess 418, Linton 427, North Knox 459, North Central 481, Washington Catholic 560, Evansville Day inc., Tecumseh inc., Evansville Christian inc., Shoals inc.
Winner — Dawson Schroeder (Ev. Mater Dei) 16:24.
Best local finishers (top 30 or better) — 2. Damon Kesler (Shakamak) 16:56; 8. Jonathan Hayden (Linton) 17:33; 27. Jacob Lafary (Clay City) 18:16; 29. Mason Laswell (CC) 18:23.
Girls
Team scores — South Knox 57, Shakamak 82, Barr-Reeve 98, Clay City 125, Gibson Southern 135, Princeton 146, Pike Central 156, Evansville North 197, North Daviess 227, Tecumseh 242, North Knox 269, Eastern Greene 320, Vincennes Lincoln 371, North Central inc., Shoals inc., Washington inc., Linton inc., Evansville Christian inc., Evansville Mater Dei inc., North Posey inc., Evansville Central inc., Castle inc.
Winner — Heidi Meade (Princeton) 19:33.
Best local finishers (top 30 or better) — 4. Jacy Collins (Shakamak) 19:57, 5. Lilly Linneweber (Sh) 20:18, 8. Macy Tucker (Clay City) 20:56, 18. Carlee Unger (CC) 21:58, 20. Carly Reynolds (Sh) 22:08, 24. Lauren Thomas (CC) 22:12, 28. Mahayla Boram (Sh) 22:31.
