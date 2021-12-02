PREP ROUNDUP: No. 10 South wrestling romps past Edgewood

Terre Haute South's wrestling team remained unbeaten as it knocked off Edgewood 57-15 in a nonconference match on Thursday at Edgewood
Braves winners included Seth Brown, Nate Lommock, Kyle Kemnedy, Collin Casad, Mekhi Moore and Sean Murphy. All won by pin.
South, ranked 10th in the state, next competes in the Plainfield Invitational on Saturday.
Basketball
Girls
• South Vermillion 59, TH South 39 — At TH South, South Vermillion earned its first girls basketball victory over the Braves in the 21st Century as they rolled in a nonconference game.
South Vermillion (1-5) next hosts Northview next Tuesday. The Braves (0-8) go to Columbus North on Saturday.
• North Central 44, Shakamak 38 — At Farmersburg, North Central improved to 5-3 and evened its SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference mark at 2-2 with the win over the Lakers.
North Central next plays at Bloomfield on Saturday. Shakamak (6-4, 2-2) hosts Evansville Christian next Thursday.
• Clay City 45, Riverton Parke 22 — At Clay City, the host Eels earned their first win of the season with a nonconference victory over the Panthers.
Clay City (1-6) next plays Mitchell in the North Daviess Tournament on Saturday. Riverton Parke (2-6) plays a Wabash River Conference game at Seeger next Thursday.
• Cascade 65, Parke Heritage 26 — At Clayton, Parke Heritage fell to 5-3 after a heavy loss to the Comets, who are getting votes in the Class 2A poll.
Parke Heritage next hosts North Vermillion on Tuesday in a WRC contest.
Middle school
• Scores — Scores reported to the Tribune-Star on Thursday night:
8th grade boys: Honey Creek 52 (Padgett 17), West Vigo 33 (Fields 7).
8th grade girls: Honey Creek 40 (Cassell 15), West Vigo 16 (Marrs 6).
