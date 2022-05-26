The boys track and field regional at Bloomington North was delayed by inclement weather, but eventually finished Thursday.
The local stars of the show came from Sullivan and Linton. William Newby of Sullivan was the champion in both the 100 and 200-meter runs. Newby won the 100 with a time of 11.03 and the 200 at 22.17.
Linton’s Drew Smith was the shot put champion with a toss of 56 feet, 5 inches. Smith also finished second in the discus.
The only other Wabash Valley championship belonged to Northview as it won the 3,200 relay. Jcim Grant, Doug Dillman, Stuart Bennett and Nolan White combined for a winning time of 8:00.97.
Other area state qualifiers included Northview’s White qualified with a second-place finish in the 3,200. Terre Haute North’s Jesiah Richardson was third in the discus.
Terre Haute South’s third-place 1,600 relay team of Carter Ellis, Stephen Markle, Johnavon Rich and Eric Haworth also qualified.
Softball
• Postponements — Sectionals at both South Vermillion and Riverton Parke were postponed by rain Thursday.
The Class A Riverton Parke Sectional will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a game featuring the hosts and North Vermillion.
The Class 2A South Vermillion Sectional title game between the hosts and Greencastle will take place at noon on Monday.
• Linton 2, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, Linton and Sullivan played a nine-inning thriller in the Class 2A South Knox Sectional championship game Wednesday.
The Miners prevailed in the end with a 2-1 upset of Class 2A No. 2-ranked Sullivan, a state finalist in 2021.
Sydney Lockhart knocked in Adrion Page to score the winning run for the Miners in the top of the 9th.
Both teams scored in the sixth inning in a pitchers’ duel between Sullivan’s Kendal Edmondson and Linton’s Alex Overman.
Linton advanced to the Class 2A regional where it will play at the winner of the Forest Park Sectional.
Baseball
• Postponements — The Class 3A Edgewood Sectional, semifinals were scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Friday. West Vigo will play Owen Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Class A sectional at Lafayette Central Catholic was also postponed. Riverton Parke will play the hosts at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The 3A Crawfordsville Sectional was postponed to Monday. The remaining semifinals and championship will be played that day. Lebanon and South Vermillion will play at 11 a.m. Crawfordsville and Northview at 1:30 p.m. with a 6 p.m. championship game.
• Indian Creek 9, Sullivan 8 — At Bloomington, the Braves scored four runs in the seventh to eliminate Sullivan at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional, played at Bloomington North on Wednesday.
Tyler Kellett had two hits, including a double, and three RBI for the Golden Arrows.
