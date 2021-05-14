PREP ROUNDUP: Morris strikes out 13 as Knights best Patriots

Northview's baseball team remained hot as it knocked off Terre Haute North 3-1 on Friday.
Gavin Morris struck out 13 batters in a complete game effort on the mound for the Knights. Dylan Zentko had a home run and 2 RBI. Northview improved to 13-2 overall.
For the Patriots, Jayson Cottrell struck out seven for the Patriots. Will Egger had a double.
Terre Haute North=000=000=1=—=1=4=2
Northview=010=002=X=—=3=3=1
W — Morris. L — Cottrell.
Highlights — For Northview, Gavin Morris struck out 13, Dylan Zentko had a HR and 2 RBI; For TH North, Jayson Cottrell struck out seven and Will Egger had a double.
Next — Northview (13-2) plays at Danville on Saturday. TH North hosts Southport.
I I I
In other baseball action:
• TH South 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, South's Caleb Stultz threw a one-hitter and struck out seven Golden Arrows as the Braves prevailed. Stultz was also 2-for-2 with 3 RBI. Kade Kline was 2-for-3.
TH South=211=010=0=—=5=7=2
Sullivan=000=000=0=—=0=1=2
W — Stultz. L — Kellett.
Highlights — For TH South, Caleb Stultz struck out seven and went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI; Kade Kline had a double and 2-for-3, Jacob Rutledge had a double; For Sullivan, Tyler Kellett struck out six.
Next — TH South hosts Columbus North on Saturday. Sullivan plays at the Washington Tournament on Saturday.
Softball
• Clay City 13, Edgewood 3 — At Ellettsville, Clay City won in five innings as Lexi Thompson was 4-for-4 and Demi Wolfe was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI as the Eels dominated the Mustangs. Elyssa Secrest struck out five in the victory in the circle.
• Sullivan 10, Linton 1 — At Linton, Brooklyn Riley and Gracie Shorter went yard as the Golden Arrows subdued their rivals on the road.
Sullivan=002=230=3=—=10=14=0
Linton=000=000=1=—=1=5=1
W — Ridgeway. L — Ward.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Gracie Shorter was 3-for-4 with a HR and 4 RBI, Brooklyn Riley had a HR and 2 RBI, Wible was 3-for-3, Williams was 2-for-4, Grindstaff was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, Edmondson had a double; For Linton, Sydney Lockhart was 2-for-4 and had a double.
Next — Sullivan hosts Owen Valley on Tuesday.
• Paris 4, Marshall 0 — At Marshall, Ill., Sara Burger hit a home run as the Tigers won their fourth in a row.
• Jasper 10, Shakamak 0 — At Jasper, the Lakers fell in five innings in a nonconference contest.
Track and field
Thursday
• Northview earns WIC track title — At Brazil, Northview won four events and earned the boys conference championship. Multiple winners from area schools include Sullivan's William Newby and Northview's Corbin Butts, Thomas Chapman and Jcim Grant. Single-event individual winners include West Vigo's Will Thomas and Sullivan's Grant Bell.
Boys
Team scores — Northview 108, Sullivan 90, Edgewood 89, Indian Creek 81, West Vigo 66, Brown County 50, North Putnam 50, Owen Valley 35, Greencastle 31, South Putnam 18, Cloverdale 6.
100 — William Newby (Su) 11.12, Zack Raake (E) 11.25, Eli Roach (WV) 11.46; 200 — Newby (Su) 22.74, Raake (E) 23.52, Roach (WV) 23.53; 400 — Colton Clifford (NP) 50.58, Raake (E) 51.26, Mason Britt (IC) 51.43; 800 — Corbin Butts (Nv) 2:01.75, Chris Lister (IC) 2:02.58, Elliott Gough (E) 2:02.88; 1,600 — Thomas Chapman (Nv) 4:33.55, Gough (E) 4:37.13; Chase Austin (BC) 4:40.12; 3,200 — Jcim Grant (Nv) 9:57.48, Dossan Lamb (Su) 10:04.81, Stuart Bennett (Nv) 10:11.23; 110H — Will Thomas (WV) 15.84, Gabe Garcia (NP) 16.02, Cain Garrison (Nv) 16.54; 300H — Garcia (NP) 41.72, Garrison (Nv) 42.74, Thomas (WV) 44.03; 400 relay — Sullivan (Newby, Luke Adams, Luke Padgett, Caleb Hughes) 44.00; 1,600 relay — North Putnam 3:34.28; 3,200 relay — Northview (Chapman, Butts, Nolan White, Grant) 8:21.51; HJ — Britt (IC) 5-10, Brice Hill (SP) 5-10, Brendan Conner (IC) 5-8; PV — Grant Bell (Su) 12-9, Ricky Stanley (BC) 11-6, Chris Mitchell (G) 10-6; LJ — Stuart Nichols (G) 20-7, Britt (IC) 19-10, Andrew Siples (Nv) 19-3; SP — Aidan Neatherly (IC) 47-1 1/2, Bryce Pardue Mills (OV) 43-9, Chris Davis (E) 43-7; D — Neatherly (IC) 137-1 1/2, Reid Davis (BC) 134-0, Connor Hilburn (SP) 125-3.
Tuesday
Girls
Team scores — Edgewood 161.5, Northview 108, Indian Creek 72, West Vigo 69.5, Greencastle 56, Brown County 53.5, South Putnam 43, North Putnam 24, Cloverdale 17, Owen Valley 14.5, Sullivan 4.
100 — Dusty Welker (WV) 12.80, Rylie Vitz (Nv) 13.26, Karis Klein (E) 13.34; 200 — Welker (WV) 26.38, Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 26.96, Maggie Lackey (Nv) 27.30; 400 — Corynn DeGroote (WV) 1:02.02, Olivia Werner (E) 1:02.46, Gnister Grant (Nv) 1:02.52; 800 — Paige Iaria (IC) 2:26:05, Emma Bitner (E) 2:28.43, Abby Fleetwood (BC) 2:29.62; 1,600 — Annalyssa Crain (E) 5:03.23, Clara Crain (E) 5:10.44, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 5:14.98; 3,200 — C. Crain (E) 11:47.82, A. Crain (E) 11:48.09, Hadley Gradolf (BC) 12:12.73; 100H — Bailey Brickert (SP) 16.27, Tori Iaria (IC) 17.04, Ella Taylor (IC) 17.52; 300H — Elizabeth Bolander (E) 48.46, Taylor (IC) 50.08, Lilly Vittetow (SP) 51.18; 400 relay — Northview 52.28; 1,600 relay — West Vigo 4:12.19; 3,200 relay — Edgewood 9:46.78; HJ — Reghan Christy (NP) 4-10, Taylor (IC) 4-10, Macie Timberman (Nv) 4-10; LJ — Kennedy Trigg (G) 16-5, C. DeGroote (WV) 15-7 3/4, Timberman (Nv) 15-3 1/2; PV — Natalie Suding (BC) 9-0, Klein (E) 7-6, Skyler Byrd (G) 7-6; D — Annie Galindo (E) 110-7, Trista Helms (E) 102-0, Bree Mahoney-Sutherland (SP) 101-5; SP — Mahoney-Sutherland (SP) 39-1 1/2, Helms (E) 36-4, Varzidy Batchelor (Nv) 32-3.
Middle school
• Titles claimed — At TH South, Woodrow Wilson's 7th and 8th grade girls, Otter Creek's 7th and 8th grade boys and Honey Creek's 6th grade boys and girls teams all claimed Vigo County School Corporation Middle School championships on Thursday.
