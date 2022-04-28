PREP ROUNDUP: Miners empty bench, rout WRV

Linton's Miners scored 14 runs in the first inning and got 20 players in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference high school softball game Thursday night, beating visiting White River Valley 17-2.
Maelee Pilant was 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs and three RBI and winning pitcher Addi Ward was 1 for 2 with a triple and three RBI to lead the Miners, now 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the SWIAC.
Erin Elliott was 2 for 2 and scored twice, Sydney Lockhart hit a solo homer, Adyson Littlejohn was 1 for 1 with two runs, Bradie Chambers was 1 for 2 with two runs and Jaylee Hayes also scored twice for Linton.
Wednesday
• Sullivan 6, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, Ind., Kate Ridgway pitched a two-hit shutout for the Golden Arrows and was also 2 for 4 at the plate in a Western Indiana Conference game.
Brookly Riley was 3 for 3 with a double, Avery Wiltermood 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, Klaire Williams 2 for 4 with two RBI and Gracie Shorter and Lexi Grindstaff both doubled for the winners.
Track
• Knights sweep — At Sullivan, Northview won both dual meets against the Golden Arrows, 79-53 on the boys side and 104-27 on the girls side.
Rylie Vitz won the 100 and 200 in the girls meet for the Knights, while Sullivan's William Newby won three sprints and Northview's Douglas Dillman and Cain Garrison were double winners.
Boys golf
• Host Miners win — At Phil Harris Course, Linton won a three-way meet against Clay City and North Daviess.
Led by medalist Andy Clark with a 38, Linton shot 187 to 209 for the Cougars and 213 for the Eels.
Tennis
Boys
• Robinson 8, Fairfield 1 — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons picked up a victory.
Robinson lost 9-0 to Newton in a Wednesday match.
Singles — Eli Rosborough (R) def. Nathan Legg 6-1, 6-1; Jaxon Combs (F) def. Aiden Elder 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 1-0 (13-11); Owen Schmidt (R) def. Konnor Dagg 6-1, 6-0; Luke Hatfield (R) def. Peyton Owen 6-0, 6-1; Evan Gower (R) def. Colin Jones 6-1, 6-1; Duke Thompson (R) def. Jacob Combs 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Hatfield-Schmidt (R) def. Jac.Combs-Legg 6-3, 6-1; Elder-Rosborough (R) def. Jax.Combs-Dagg 6-0, 6-0; Cash Veteto-Cody Waggoner (R) def. Jones-Owen 6-2, 6-0.
Wednesday
Girls
Sullivan 5, Linton 0
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Cassi Goodman 6-0, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Savannah Neal 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Francis (S) def. Abbi Roney 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Maddy Hazlewood-Marenna Lanham 6-0, 6-3; Lexi Deckard-Maggie McCammon (S) def. Natalie Brinson-Kallie Rice 6-1, 6-4.
Next — Sullivan (11-1) plays Friday at Greencastle.
Baseball
Wednesday
• Sullivan 16, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, Ind., Rocco Roshel was 3 for 4 with two runs to lead the Golden Arrows in a Western Indiana Conference game.
Also for Sullivan, Isaak Osborne was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI, Tyler Kellett 2 for 3 with two runs and Jeremiah Vernelson 2 for 4.
• Flora 22, Robinson 12 — At Flora, Ill., the Maroons fell to 2-11, 1-4 in the Little Illini Conference.
Wesley Liston was 3 for 4 with three RBI and Mason Lewis was 2 for 4 for Robinson.
