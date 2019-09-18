Northview's Kambree Lucas and Katy Anderson both set single-match school records in the Knights' 3-2 win over Greencastle on Wednesday.
Lucas had 40 kills in the match, besting her own previous school mark of 35. Anderson had 49 assists, beating Taylor Hess's old mark of 48.
The Knights needed all of it as they were stretched to a five-set match by the Tiger Cubs in the Western Indiana Conference match-up. The Knights overcame a 2-0 deficit in the match to rally for the victory.
Northview=15=20=25=25=15
Greencastle=25=25=21=21=10
Highlights — For Northview, Katy Anderson had 49 assists, 12 digs; Maddie Kooistra had 10 digs; Maizie Pell had 5 kills; Haley Richey had 6 digs; Lauren Sackett had 10 digs; Kambree Lucas had 40 kills, 11 digs; Destiny Burns had 13 digs.
Next — Northview plays at North Putnam tonight.
Tennis
• TH North 5, Fountain Central 0 — At Veedersburg, North earned the sweep to move to 4-5 for the regular season.
Singles — Peter Christ (THN) def. Carson Eberly 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; Jae Won Jung (THN) def. Cody Linville 7-5, 6-3; James Rogge (THN) def. Brent Myers 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Cade Moore-Ethan Knott (THN) def. Jacob Keeling-Denton Ontero 6-2, 6-1; Cam Harden-Ethan Grayless (THN) def. Sawyer Keeling-CJ Yager 6-1, 6-1.
JV — TH North won 8-1.
Next — TH North (4-5) plays at Sullivan today.
• Sullivan 3, South Knox 2 — At Washington, Scott Fusco's three-set win at No. 2 singles decided the match in Sullivan's favor as the Golden Arrows won their second in a row.
Singles — Parker Dugan (S) def. Nolan Hayes 6-0, 7-6 (7-1); Scott Fusco (S) def. Nathan Ruppel 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Nathan Robbins (SK) def. Tyler Kellett 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch (S) def. Caleb Cunningham-Jarod Fuller 6-3, 6-2; Tom Schmidt-Toby Holland (SK) def. Noah Kincaid-Cobe Wood 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
JV — South Knox won 2-1.
Next — Sullivan (2-13) hosts Terre Haute North today.
Golf
• Northview 172, Clay City 217 — At Brazil, Brooklee Bussing shot the low round of 39 for the Knights in the battle of Clay County.
Cross country
Tuesday
Girls
• Shakamak 18, West Vigo 41 — At West Terre Haute, Shakamak's Jacy Collins won the dual meet with a time of 20 minutes, 16 seconds as the Lakers prevailed.
Team scores — Shakamak 18, West Vigo 41.
Top 10 — 1. Jacy Collins (S) 20:16; 2. Lilly Lineweber (S) 20:49; 3. Sara Callecod (WV) 22:12; 4. Callie Reynolds (S) 24:23; 5. Jaci Stone (S) 24:23; 6. Markkanen (S) 24:23; 7. Hannah Walters (S) 24:23; 8. Kaitlyn Whitford (WV) 25:25; 9. Sadie Herring (WV) 26:36; 10. Whitney Hoesman (WV) 27:29.
Next — West Vigo is at the Clay City Invite next Tuesday. Shakamak is at the South Knox Invite on Saturday.
