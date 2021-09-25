PREP ROUNDUP: Local runners shine at Ted Fox Invitational

It was a good day for the Wabash Valley in high school cross country at the Ted Fox Invitational, with Northview winning both races — the girls with a perfect score — while Terre Haute South was second in the girls competition.
Gnister Grant led the five Northview girls at the front of the race, followed by Ellia Hayes, Micah Peals, Halle Miller and Maisie Eldridge.
Nolan White of the Knights was the individual winner in the boys race, with teammates Stuart Bennett and Jcim Grant third and sixth. South's Matt Gambill was fourth and Terre Haute North's Dylan Zeck fifth in the boys competition as the Braves were fourth as a team and the Patriots fifth.
Girls
Team scores — Northview 15, Terre Haute South 94, Floyd Central 104, Roncalli 108, Columbus East 154, Terre Haute North 170, Bloomington North 200, Edgewood 226, Bedford North Lawrence 288, Brownstown Central 295, Lighthouse Christian 302, Crawford County 334, Paoli 356.
Top 10 — Gnister Grant (Nv) 19:50.77, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 19:57.54, Micah Peals (Nv) 20:13.54, Halle Miller (Nv) 20:43.70, Maisie Eldridge (Nv) 20:54.06, Chloe Krueger (CE) 20:55.76, Grace Tanksley (BNL) 21:07.17, Katie Morrison (Nv) 21:14.20, Lauren Turk (Ron) 21:16.38, Ava Rose (THS) 21:20.48.
Other Northview — Brooklyn Eldridge 21:38.20.
Other South — Kaya Tanner 21:51.18, Demme Hancewicz 22:06.12, Madison Beaumont 22:07.89, Isabel Miklozek 22:11.96, Laurel Monser 22:14.74, Caitlyn Strecker 22:19.71.
Terre Haute North — Ye-Won Jung 21:37.12, Brinlee McCloud 22:42.76, Sophia Barker 23:03.41, Allysa Petscher 23:30.52, Hannah Gadberry 24:05.30, Eleanor Shagley 24:14.37, Haylee Chumley 25:38.13.
Boys
Team scores — Northview 39, Bloomington North 57, Floyd Central 57, Terre Haute South 133, Terre Haute North 142, Roncalli 181, Edgewood 183, Orleans 192, Bedford North Lawrence 221, Brownstown Central 302, Columbus East 331, Mitchell 353, Lighthouse Christian 403, Paoli 430, Jeffersonville 437.
Top 10 — Nolan White (Nv) 16:25.20, William Conway (FC) 16:30.73, Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:30.98, Matt Gambill (THS) 16:36.10, Dylan Zeck (THN) 16:38.02, Jcim Grant (Nv) 16:39.00, Nolan Bailey (BN) 16:54.86, Jack Nelson (BN) 17:05.62, Weston Naville (FC) 17:14.00, Douglas Dillman (Nv) 17:14.59.
Other Northview — Hank Slater 17:45.87, Clint Mager 18:12.17, Garrett Dowdy 19:30.42.
Other South — Ethan Aidoo 17:33.89, Tate Alcorn 18:16.49, Eric Haworth 18:36.32, Ike Hults 19:10.87, Connor Lauritzen 19:33.36, Paul Bawinkel 19:42.33.
Other North — Evan Adams 18:10.67, Matt Chaney 18:33.84, Eli Adams 18:35.48, Devin Vanvactor 19:05.41, Daniel Waltrip 19:50.67, Garrett Wrightsman 19:56.80.
Soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute South 3, Mooresville 2 — At South, Avery Pommier had a goal and assisted on the other two as the Braves won a nonconference match.
Kylee McGuirk answered Mooresville's first goal to tie the score, and Pommier scored to put the Braves up 2-1 in the second half. After the match was tied 2-2, Lauren Beaumont scored the game-winning goal from Pommier.
Boys
• Mooresville 3, Terre Haute North 2 — At Mooresville, Grant Esper scored, assisted by Mason Ham, to give the visitors a 1-0 halftime lead.
Gavin Henning had South's second-period goal, assisted by Ashton Hayne.
Volleyball
• Northview 3, Brown County 1 — At Nashville, Ind., the Knights picked up another Western Indiana Conference victory.
• Miner streak snapped — At Speedway, Linton's winning streak was snapped at 17 in a 2-1 loss to ninth-ranked Covenant Christian at the Speedway Invitational.
The Miners, 19-3, swept both the host Sparkplugs and Traders Point to reach the championship match.
• Eagles win — At Mecca, an early 25-19, 25-21 win over the host team made South Putnam the champions of the Riverton Parke Round Robin.
Both South Putnam and Riverton Parke defeated Cristo Rey, the Panthers winning one set 25-2.
Tennis
• Northview event canceled — At Brazil, the Northview tournament was canceled by wet courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.