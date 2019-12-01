Marshall wrapped up a 4-0 week in boys high school basketball late Saturday night by beating powerful Fairfield 83-71 in the championship game of the Capital Classic at Red Hill.
Daniel Tingley led the Lions with a 24-point performance, while Jadon Wallace added 21, Ethan Keown 14 and Jessie Burdick 10.
Marshall hosts Charleston on Tuesday.
I I I
In other boys high school games Saturday:
• Linton 65, Paoli 56 — At Paoli, it wasn't quite as close a game as the last time these two teams met on the same court, but the Miners — who beat the Rams at the buzzer in Class 2A regional play last season — came out on top again.
Lincoln Hale had a game-high 29 points and Kip Fougerousse added 13 for Linton. The 1-0 Miners play at Clay City on Friday.
Paoli, 0-1, also has a road game Friday at Henryville.
• Robinson 79, Tolono Unity 48 — At Effingham, Ill., the Maroons salvaged a game at the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament in one-sided fashion, outscoring the Rockets 55-24 in the middle two quarters.
Kade Lassen wrapped up a big scoring week with 20 points for the Maroons, while Brayden Childress added 18 and Ethan Shidler 12. Now 1-3, Robinson opens Little Illini Conference play Friday at Olney.
• Shakamak 61, Vincennes Rivet 36 — At Vincennes, the Lakers opened their season with a decisive victory.
Shakamak, 1-0, hosts Bloomfield on Friday while Rivet, 0-1, is at North Knox that night.
Friday
• Washington 57, White River Valley 43 — At Washington, Tanner Denham had 18 points and Eli Crites 15 for the Wolverines.
Both teams are now 1-1. White River Valley hosts South Knox on Friday, while the Hatchets play at Southridge that night.
Girls basketball
• Lions suffer second straight overtime loss — At Robinson, Ill., Emma Frymire hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Fairfield a 46-45 win over Marshall late Saturday in the third-place game of the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.
Jillian Hiatt and Kai Engledown had 12 points each and Ally Compton 10 for Marshall. Maya Osborn had nine rebounds plus six points and five assists, and Hiatt grabbed seven rebounds.
The Lions had a seven-point lead at halftime, but were outscored 15-6 in the third quarter before rallying to force overtime.
MARSHALL (45) — Compton 3 4-5 10, Osborn 2 1-2 6, Sollars 0 2-2 2, Engledow 4 0-2 12, Scott 0 0-0 0, Hiatt 4 4-5 12, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Goekler 1 1-1 3. Totals 14 FG, 12-17 FT, 45 TP.
FAIRFIELD (46) — Titzer 2 0-2 4, Dagg 1 0-0 3, Sutton 2 0-0 5, Frymire 3 0-0 8, Stewart 2 3-4 7, Bowers 4 1-4 9, Smith 3 4-4 10, Vaughan 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 8-14 FT, 46 TP.
Marshall=10=11=6=12=6=—=45
Fairfield=10=4=15=10=7=—=46
3-point goals — Engledow 4, Osborn, Frymire 2, Dagg, Sutton. Total fouls — Marshall 14, Fairfield 10. Fouled out — none.
Next — Marshall (5-2) plays Tuesday at Tri-County.
• Olney 73, Marshall 67, OT — Earlier Saturday, the Tigers moved into the championship game thanks to a 28-point third quarter and an 11-point overtime.
Anna Blank had 36 points for Olney, while the Lions got 18 points and nine rebounds from Kai Engledow; 14 points and seven rebounds from Jill Hiatt; 13 points from Maya Osborn; 11 points and nine rebounds from Rachel Goekler; and 11 points from Ally Compton.
MARSHALL (67) — Compton 5 0-0 11, Osborn 4 4-4 13, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Engledow 6 2-5 18, Hiatt 4 6-9 14, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Goekler 3 5-6 11. Totals 22 FG, 17-24 FT, 67 TP.
OLNEY (73) — Weiler 3 3-4 10, Doll 1 2-2 4, Steber 0 0-0 0, Ingram 4 1-4 11, Blank 11 7-11 36, Fairless 0 0-0 0, VanMatre 4 0-0 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Hughes 2 0-2 4. Totals 25 FG, 13-23 FT, 73 TP.
Marshall=14=14=18=16=5=—=67
Olney=11=8=28=15=11=—=73
3-point goals — Engledow 4, Compton, Osborn, Blank 7, Ingram 2, Weiler. Total fouls — Marshall 18, Olney 15. Fouled out — Osborn, Hughes.
• Effingham St. Anthony 71, Robinson 67, OT — In another tournament game, Bailey Strauch had 29 points in a losing cause for the host Maroons.
Lucy List and Katie Hartke added 10 each for Robinson, 1-5, which plays Thursday at Olney. Riley Guy scored 31 for ESA.
• Martinsville 55, Oblong 24 — Also at Robinson, Lindsay Higgins had 18 points, Payton Propst 12 and Emily Parcel 10 for the Bluestreaks, while Katie Cheek had eight for the Panthers.
• Fairfield 43, Robinson 17 — In an earlier Saturday game, the Maroons were held in check.
• Mt. Carmel 74, Oblong 34 — In a morning game, Katie Cheek had 15 points and Kelly Shew 11 for the Panthers in a losing cause.
• All-tournament team — Kenzie Weiler and Anna Blank of Olney, which beat Mt. Carmel 70-53 in the championship game, led the all-tournament team at Robinson.
Also named were Kassidy Drone and Kylie Webb of Mt. Carmel, Colbie Sutton and Leah Bowers of Fairfield, Maya Osborn and Kai Engledow of Marshall, Bailey Strauch of Robinson and Katie Cheek of Oblong.
• Sullivan 61, White River Valley 32 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows picked up an easy win in a nonconference game Saturday.
Gracie Shorter had 19 points and Delainey Shorter 13 for Sullivan, while Mattie Thrasher had 14 points for the Wolverines.
Sullivan, 3-2, plays Wednesday at South Knox while WRV, 3-4, hosts Clay City today.
• Triton Central 47, Linton 37 — At New Castle, the third-ranked Miners battled Class 2A's top-ranked team.
Now 6-2, Linton plays Tuesday at Owen Valley. Triton Central, 8-0, hosts Waldron on Friday.
Friday
• Mt. Carmel 63, Robinson 34 — At Robinson, Bailey Strauch had nine points for Maroons in a losing effort.
• Fairfield 64, Oblong 35 — In another tournament game, Kelly Shew and Katie Cheek had 10 points each for Oblong.
College basketball
• Evansville 70, IUPUI 64 — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South graduate Jaylen Minnett had a season-high 18 points plus four rebounds and four assists, but the Jaguars couldn't hold a 10-point halftime lead.
Evansville is now 5-3, IUPUI 2-6.
