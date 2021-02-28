Visiting Marshall had three double-figure scorers Saturday afternoon as the Lions defeated Arcola 57-39 in girls high school basketball.
Kai Engledow had 18 points and seven rebounds, Adi Scott 14 points and seven rebounds and Maya Osborn 10 points and four steals for Marshall, now 5-2 overall. The Lions play Monday at Newton.
KayLee Hohlbach scored 14 points and Ariana Warren 12 for Arcola.
In other girls basketball Saturday:
• Paris 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 45 — At Paris, Ill., Mady Rigdon had a game-high 28 points as the Tigers remained unbeaten for the season.
Katelyn Littlejohn added 17 points for the Tigers, now 9-0. Paris plays Monday at Robinson.
• Casey 51, Red Hill 35 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the visiting Warriors picked up a Little Illini Conference win.
Now 2-3 overall, 1-3 in the LIC, Casey plays Monday at Flora. Red Hill is 0-7 and 0-5.
Boys basketball
Friday
• Lafayette Jeff 71, Terre Haute North 44 — At Lafayette, the Patriots fell to the seventh-ranked Bronchos in the regular-season finales for both teams.
"We got off to a poor start offensively and that was the difference in the game," North coach Todd Woelfle told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We went 1 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half and had nine turnovers. We needed to shoot the ball better to have a chance to win against a top-10 team in the state on the road.
"We adjusted to their physicality and played better the second half. It was a good game going into the sectional and facing another top-10 team."
North (12-11) will battle Plainfield at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A Avon Sectional. Lafayette Jeff improved to 21-2.
