Vanessa Shafford had 11 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter Saturday afternoon as Linton won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference girls high school basketball road game 67-20 at North Daviess.
The Miners, ranked first in Class 2A and threatening to climb into the top 10 of the single-class coaches poll, also got 15 points from Haley Rose and 11 from Aubrey Burgess. Mya Knepp had nine points to pace the Cougars.
LINTON (67) — Rose 7 1-3 15, Hayes 2 0-0 5, G.Warrick 0 2-6 2, Shafford 9 1-1 23, Burgess 4 2-3 11, B.Chambers 2 1-2 5, C.Chambers 0 0-0 0, Wall 2 0-0 4, A.Miller 0 0-0 0, Jerrells 0 0-0 0, Thuis 0 0-0 0, Ab.Brownfield 1 0-0 2, Cooksey 0 0-0 0, McCammon 0 0-0 0, Al.Brownfield 0 0-0 0, A.Warrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 FG, 7-15 FT, 67 TP.
NORTH DAVIESS (20) — M.Miller 1 2-2 4, Thomas 1 0-2 2, Knepp 4 1-2 9, Lengacher 0 0-0 0, Parisien 1 3-4 5, Kalanquin 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Shake 0 0-0 0, Walker 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 FG, 6-10 FT, 20 TP.
Linton=17=17=26=7=—=67
North Daviess=4=6=2=8=—=20
3-point goals — Shafford 4, Hayes, Burgess. Total fouls — Linton 15, ND 12. Fouled out — none.
Next — Linton (4-0, 1-0 SWIAC) hosts Sullivan on Tuesday. North Daviess (3-2, 0-1) hosts Dugger Union on Dec. 3.
Wrestling
• Wolves dominate — At Rockville, the host team dominated the Parke Heritage Invitational on Saturday.
The Wolves had seven individual champions.
