No. 1-ranked Barr-Reeve defeated No. 2 Linton 49-44 in Southridge Tourney for boys high school basketball Saturday.
Barr-Reeve is No. 1 in the Class A poll and took a 10-0 record into the championship game with the host school. Linton, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, is 9-2 after defeating Christian Academy 71-58 for third place.
Kip Fougerousse posted 38 points and nine 3-pointers for the Miners against Christian Academy.
Linton will begin play in its third straight tournament Tuesday when the Miners meet Eminence in the Greene County Invitational.
Southridge bested Christian Academy 53-42 in the other early game. Christian Academy is ranked 10th in Class A.
In other boys high school basketball:
• South Newton 57, North Vermillion 41 — At Cayuga, the Falcons lost their eighth game in a row Saturday and will take a 2-11 mark into their game with Attica next Friday.
South Newton is at Watseka, lll., that same night.
• Clay City 51, Brown County 35 — At Nashville, the resurgent Eels won their third game Saturday.
They will be at Washington Catholic on Friday, while the 3-8 Eagles will be at home to Edgewood that same night.
• Marshall 59, Monticello 58 — At Monticello, Ill., the Lions improved their record to 14-1 with this close road victory Saturday.
Daniel Tingley and Jesse Burdick led Marshall with 23 and 15 points respectively.
• Evansville Harrison 56, Robinson 46 — At Robinson, Ill., Brayden Childress tallied 19 points for the host Maroons in a losing effort Saturday.
Robinson is now 4-9. On Friday, the Maroons defeated Wayne City 77-61 behind Childress’ 31 points.
Girls basketball
• Paris 52, Breese Mater Dei 41 — In the Breese (Ill.) Shootout, the Tigers ran their record to 19-0 with this victory Saturday.
PARIS (52) — Gates 3-5-14, Littleton 0-5-5, Isaf 5-0-13, Krabel 4-2-10, Crampton 2-0-4, Rigdon 3-0-6, Young 0-0-0, Hawkins 0-0-0, Henderson 0-0-0. Totals 17 FG, 12 FT, 52 TP.
BREESE MATER DEI (41) — Strieker 3-0-7, Kramer 0-0-0, Innes 4-0-8, Tonnies 2-3-7, Lange 3-2-8, Timmerman 0-0-0, Alaus 4-3-11. Totals 16 FG, 8 FT, 41 TP.
Paris 15 9 19 9 — 52
Mater Dei 8 14 4 15 — 41
3-point goals — Gates 3, Isaf 3, Strieker.
Next — Paris (19-0) will host Casey on Tuesday for a varsity-only game at 6:15 p.m. CST.
• Vincennes Rivet 55, Northview 40 — At Brazil, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A improved its record to 12-3 Saturday and will play No. 5-ranked Linton at Linton on Thursday.
Northview (6-8) will be at Edgewood on Wednesday.
• Covenant Christian 53, South Vermillion 44 — At Indianapolis, the host team won for the 14th time in 15 games Saturday and stretched its winning streak to 11 in a row.
The Wildcats were paced by Mallory Hawkins with 16 points and Rebecca Berry with 12.
South Vermillion (7-6) will play Wednesday at Terre Haute North.
• Parke Heritage 55, Crawfordsville 43 — At Crawfordsville, Parke Heritage won its sixth game of the season and first of the new year Saturday.
The Wolves (6-10) will be at West Vigo on Tuesday.
Swimming
• Braves sweep — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Terre Haute South swept both girls and boys competitions against Martinsville and South Knox on Saturday.
Haley Sakbun had two individual wins and two relay wins and Lauren Kirchner won the 50 freestyle and was part of all three relay wins for the South girls.
Girls results
Team scores — Terre Haute South 139, South Knox 9; Terre Haute South 120, Martinsville 63.5; Martinsville 132, South Knox 10.
200 medley relay — Terre Haute South (Charissa Chow, Haley Sakbun, Breanna Smith, Lauren Kirchner 1:59.84; 200 freestyle — Reagan Hurst (M) 2:14.24, 2. Maria Hilyer (THS) 2:17.87, 3. Rosemary Alderton (THS) 2:22.75, 4. Sydney Denny (THS) 2:22.99; 200 individual medley — Molly Stout (M) 2:27.24, 2. Lillian Cheesman (THS) 2:41.18, 3. B.Smith (THS) 2:41.65; 50 freestyle — Kirchner (THS) 25.97, 2. Macey Mong (THS) 26.95, 6. Genet Favreau (THS) 45.55; 100 butterfly — Stout (M) 1:06.71, 3. Cheesman (THS) 1:18.77, 4. Elise Whitman (THS) 1:23.19; 100 freestyle — Mong (THS) 58.84, 2. Chow (THS) 1:01.68, 5. Kaitlyn Boyll (THS) 1:14.08; 500 freestyle — Sakbun (THS) 5:18.84, 3. Denny (THS) 6:28.14, 4. Alderton (THS) 6:35.13; 200 freestyle relay — Terre Haute South (Denny, B.Smith, Mong, Kirchner) 1:51.21, 3. Terre Haute South (Boyll, Cheesman, Whitman, Alderton) 2:03.46; 100 backstroke — Hilyer (THS) 1:10.23, 2. Chow (THS) 1:11.70, 5. Whitman (THS) 1:24.43; 100 breaststroke — Sakbun (THS) 1:12.53, 2. B.Smith (THS) 1:31.53, 3. Boyll (THS) 1:36.31; 400 freestyle relay — Terre Haute South (Mong, Hilyer, Kirchner, Sakbun) 3:56.92, 3. Terre Haute South (Cheesman, Whitman, Alderton, Denny) 4:28.61.
Boys results
Team scores — Terre Haute South 117, South Knox 35; Terre Haute South 96, Martinsville 81; Martinsville 104 South Knox 35.
200 medley relay — Terre Haute South (Adam Atwa, Aidan Cox, Jon Bradbury, Parker Smith) 2:07.53, 3. Terre Haute South (Fletcher Cook, Neo Uypuanco, Paul Hegna, Chase Meadors) 2:08.84; 200 freestyle — P.Smith (THS) 2:13.58, 3. Dilroop Kang (THS) 2:15.33, 4. Cook (THS) 2:27.00; 200 individual medley — Blake Rains (M) 2:03.75, 4. Andrew Larsen (THS) 2:34.31, 5. Atwa (THS) 2:39.75, 6. N.Uypuanco (THS) 2:52.60; 50 freestyle — Jacob Siewers (SK) 23.04, 4. Hegna (THS) 25.91, 5. Gurshaan Kang (THS) 27.04, 7. Cox (THS) 28.42; 100 butterfly — Rains (M) 56.77, 2. Bradbury (THS) 1:07.68, 3. Hegna (THS) 1:16.14; 100 freestyle — Siewers (SK) 51.05, 5. P.Smith (THS) 56.70, 6. Meadors (THS) 1:02.11, 8. Ceazar Uypuanco (THS) 1:07.42; 500 freestyle — D.Kang (THS) 6:27.04, 2. G.Kang (THS) 6:30.85; 200 freestyle relay — Martinsville 1:36.97, 2. Terre Haute South (Atwa, Meadors, N.Uypuanco, P.Smith) 1:51.75; 100 backstroke — Bradbury (THS) 1:07.78, 2. Atwa (THS) 1:13.30, 3. Cook (THS) 1:17.16; 100 breaststroke — Austin Roy (M) 1:05.78, 2. Meadors (THS) 1:21.43, 3. N.Uypuanco (THS) 1:22.09, 5. Cox (THS) 1:30.91; 400 freestyle relay — Martinsville 3:46.94, 2. Terre Haute South (Hegna, C.Uypuanco, Larsen, Bradbury) 4:04.61.
