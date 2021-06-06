Shakamak's Lakers won their 13th high school baseball regional on Saturday — their first since 2015 — and few of them have come easier.
The Lakers defeated Southwestern (Shelbyville) 10-1 in the first game, then handled Oldenburg Academy 13-0 in the second game to win the Class A Morristown Regional.
Brady Yeryar was 7 for 8 for the day for the Lakers, 4 for 4 with three RBI in the opener and 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI in the second game.
Also in the opener, Ethan Burdette was 3 for 4 with two triples and two runs; Buddy Stone 2 for 4; and winning pitcher Peyton Yeryar 1 for 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBI. Oscar Pegg walked three times and scored twice.
Stone was winning pitcher in the second game and also was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI. Logan Burris was 2 for 2; Peyton Yeryar 2 for 5 with two runs and three RBI; Burdette 1 for 3 with a triple; and Carson Jernigan 1 for 4 with two runs.
The Lakers play Borden this Saturday at the Class A Mooresville Semistate.
I I I
In other baseball regionals Saturday:
• Wolves, Panthers go 1-1 — Parke County rivals Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke each reached regional championship games Saturday night, but neither emerged with a win.
The Wolves beat Knightstown 12-5 at the Class 2A Cascade Regional, but lost 8-2 in the championship game to University.
The Panthers beat Clinton Central 5-3 at the Class A Carroll Regional, but fell to Cowan 9-3 in the final.
• Miners nipped — At Evansville, Linton lost a first-round regional game 2-1 to North Posey at the Class 2A Mater Dei Regional at Bosse Field.
• Paris 12, Hoopeston 2 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers improved to 23-3 and play for the regional championship on Monday at home.
Softball
• Eels headed to championship game — At Elnora, Clay City defeated Hauser 12-5 and held off Loogootee 7-5 to win the Class A North Daviess Semistate.
The Eels face Northfield on Friday at Center Grove for the state championship.
• Boonville 2, Northview 1, 9 innings — At Nashville, Ind., Lauren Sackett had a solid pitching performance and Olyvia Notter hit a solo homer, but the Knights fell in extra innings to the Pioneers.
• Cowan 5, North Vermillion 0 — At Frankfort, the Falcons were blanked in their first game at the Class A Frankfort Semistate.
• Casey 12, Neoga 0 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors improved to 25-3 and will play for its regional championship at home on Tuesday.
Golf
• Sectional on Monday — Twelve high school golf teams from Vigo, Clay, Sullivan and Greene counties convene at Linton's Phil Harris Golf Course for a 9 a.m. sectional match Monday.
Northview, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are favorites to become the three teams to advance to the regional round. The top three golfers from teams that don't advance will also qualify for regional play.
• Wolves nip Wildcats — At Attica, Parke Heritage finished five shots ahead of South Vermillion for the third regional qualifying spot from the Attica Sectional on Saturday at Harrison Hills.
Greencastle, with brothers Keaton and Benny Parmley finishing second and third individually with a 76 and a 77, won by 35 shots over Southmont. Nolan Potter of Covington was medalist with a 72.
Team scores — Greencastle 322, Southmont 357, Parke Heritage 376, South Vermillion 381, Crawfordsville 384, Seeger 387, Fountain Central 402, North Montgomery 408, Covington 412, North Putnam 437, Attica 465.
Parke Heritage (376) — Landen Stewart 83, Evan James 87, Tony Wood 99, Sutton Ramsay 107, Kaleb Price 107.
South Vermillion (381) — Luke Higgins 105, Aiden Halterman 97, Jared Panagouleas 106, Tucker Higgins 92, Joel Cunning 87.
Track
• Just one point for Valley athletes — At Indianapolis, Wabash Valley athletes got just one point Saturday in the girls high school state finals at Ben Davis.
Terre Haute South's Courtney Jones placed ninth in the 100-meter dash for that lone point. She was also 20th in the 300 hurdles and anchored a 4x100 relay team that also included Kylee McGuirk, Meka James and Reagan Ealy that placed 16th. Cami Loftus of South was 18th in pole vault.
Terre Haute North's Tyresha Clark nearly scored, placing 10th in shot put and 14th in discus.
West Vigo was also represented, with Corynn DeGroote placing 12th in the 400, freshman Dusty Welker placing 16th in the 200 and the Vikings' 4x400 team that included those two girls plus Kyarra DeGroote and Maci Easton was 17th.
Northview's Ellia Hayes and Gnister Grant were 22nd and 24th respectively in the 1,600. Linton's Vanessa Shafford was 19th in discus and freshman Sophie Hale of the Miners was 22nd in the 100 hurdles, while Jailyn Lundy of White River Valley finished 15th in high jump and Kennedy Trigg of Greencastle was 27th in long jump.
