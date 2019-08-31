Host Northview put all four of its scoring players on the all-conference team Saturday at Forest Park and won the Western Indiana Conference girls golf championship by 20 strokes over Indian Creek.
Brooklee Bussing of the Knights was individual medalist with a 79.
Western Indiana Conference Tournament
At Forest Park
Team scores — Northview 342, Indian Creek 362, Brown County 381, North Putnam 402, South Putnam 409, Edgewood 410, Cloverdale 424, Owen Valley 437, Greencastle 447, Sullivan 471, West Vigo 496.
All-WIC — Brooklee Bussing (Nv) 79, Molly Ramey (G) 83, Kailea Covey (E) 84, Jacqui Button (IC) 84, Allison Stogsdill (BC) 85, Karsyn Kikta (Nv) 86, Kyia Fox (Nv) 87, Brooke Coy (IC) 88, Hannah Emenhiser (IC) 88, Taylor Poling (BC) 89, Abby Drake (Nv) 90, Abby Simmerman (NP) 90, Sammie Shrum (C) 90, Drew Steffy (SP) 92, Madison Deckard (E) 94.
Other Northview — JoJo Allen 98.
Sullivan — Courtney Lueking 105, Bonnie Witt 124, Cara Gofourth 120, Cassie Moore 122, Audrey Willis 136.
West Vigo — Emily Noe 113, Aliyah Orten 125, Jenna Minor 122, Ashton Stewart 136.
Soccer
Boys
• Braves sweep — At Evansville, Terre Haute South beat Evansville North 2-0 and Evansville Mater Dei 2-1 at the Evansville North Invitational.
Terre Haute South 1 1 — 2
Evansville North 0 0 — 0
THS — Will Talens (Ashton Hayne)
THS — Hayne (Adam Andres)
JV — Evansville North 1, Terre Haute South 0
Terre Haute South 0 2 — 2
Evansville Mater Dei 0 1 — 1
THS — Brock Barger (Isaac Hale)
THS — Hale
JV — Heritage Hills 1, Terre Haute South 0
Next — Terre Haute South (2-2) plays Tuesday at Bloomington North.
• Vikings go 1-1 — At Indianapolis Washington, West Vigo beat Herron 3-0 but lost the championship of the Wolves Classic 2-1 to Providence Cristo Rey on two goals about two minutes apart late in the match.
West Vigo 0 3 — 3
Herron 0 0 — 0
WV — Monte Walker (Ian Beaver)
WV — Andy Myers
WV — Clae Burson (Lucas Hogue)
Highlights — Aiden Rubinacci had 5 saves.
West Vigo 0 1 — 1
Providence Cristo Rey 0 2 — 2
WV — Jay Vandenburg (Aiden Rubinacci)
Highlights — Rubinacci had 15 saves.
Next — West Vigo (1-3-1) plays Tuesday at Vincennes Lincoln.
• Northview 2, Vincennes Lincoln 1 — At Brazil, the host Knights picked up their first win to improve to 1-1-1.
Girls
• Terre Haute South 2, Martinsville 1 — At Martinsville, the visiting Braves rallied in the second period to remain unbeaten.
Terre Haute South 0 2 — 2
Martinsville 1 0 — 1
THS — Natalie Morris (Abbi Ward)
THS — Brooke Ireland
Next — Terre Haute South (3-0) hosts Bloomington North on Wednesday.
• Northview 8, Vincennes Lincoln 0 — At Brazil, Sarah Bryan assisted Kassidy Kellett in the first two minutes and the Knights cruised.
Kassidy Kellett continued to pad her all-time scoring lead with four goals for the match, while Maggie Lackey had two goals and an assist, Bryan a goal on a corner kick plus three assists, Jolee Kellett a goal and an assist and Kaylee Lowe an assist plus six steals.
Northview plays Wednesday at North Putnam.
• Greencastle 7, Owen Valley 1 — At Spencer, Kennedy Trigg had five first-half goals for the Tiger Cubs and finished with six goals and an assist.
Tennis
• Braves win their division — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South won the Buckley Division of the John Shirley Invitational at North Central High School.
Canaan Sellers was the overall winner at No. 1 singles.
South results — Canaan Sellers first, Matthew Roberts second, Caleb Morris third, Seth Gage-Jack Thacker fifth, Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi second
• Columbus North 4, Terre Haute North 1 — At North, the Patriots got a straight-set win from Ethan Knott and Cade Moore at No. 1 doubles in a Conference Indiana match.
Columbus North 4, Terre Haute North 1
Singles — Nathan Lin (CN) def. Peter Christ 6-3, 6-0; Bhavey Jain (CN) def. Jae-Won Jung 6-2, 6-2; Adam Saad (CN) def. Max Marietta 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Ethan Knott-Cade Moore (THN) def. Matthew Lin-Joey Zhao 6-0, 7-6 (7-5); Artharva-Kute (CN) def. Cam Harden-Ethan Grayless 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
JV — Columbus North 11, Terre Haute North 0
Next — Terre Haute North (0-2, 0-2 Conference Indiana) plays West Vigo on Wednesday.
• Vikes split — At Ellettsville, West Vigo split a pair of Western Indiana Conference matches at Edgewood, beating the host Mustangs but losing to Indian Creek.
Dylan Lemon and Garrett Roush both went 2-0 for the Vikings.
West Vigo 4, Edgewood 1
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Lincoln Hammond 6-1, 6-1; Garrett Roush (WV) def. Gavin Norris 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Josiah Hinson (E) def. Conner Mackey 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles — Gavin McCoy-Austin Robertson (WV) def. Nicholas McBride-Zeke Weisner 6-1, 6-2; Elijah Bahr-Josh King (WV) def. Chris Bitner-Hayden Wilson 6-2, 6-0.
Indian Creek 3, West Vigo 2
Singles — Lemon (WV) def. Jake Mitchell 6-0, 6-0; Roush (WV) def. Ryan Lengerich 6-0, 6-0; Garrett Dalton (IC) def. Mackey 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Andrew Long-Mitchell Walls (IC) def. McCoy-Robertson 6-2, 6-0; Aiden Pemberton-Jaden Schrougham (IC) def. Bahr-King 6-4, 6-0.
Next — West Vigo (4-2, 2-2 WIC) plays Tuesday at Sullivan.
Volleyball
• Vikings split — At Bloomfield, West Vigo lost 2-0 to the host Cardinals but beat Clay City 2-0 in a round-robin tournament.
