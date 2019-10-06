Northview posted easy wins in both Western Indiana Conference championship races Saturday at Edgewood, getting all five of its scoring girls in the top 10 and all five of its boys in the top nine.
Stuart Bennett of the Knights was the boys individual winner, while Annalyssa Crain of Edgewood had a dominating win in the girls race.
Dossan Lamb of Sullivan had a seventh-place finish in the boys race, while West Vigo’s Sara Callecod placed 11th in girls competition.
Girls results
Team scores — Northview 28, Edgewood 50, Cloverdale 105, Indian Creek 107, North Putnam 117, Owen Valley 129, West Vigo 169, Sullivan 186, Brown County incomplete, Greencastle incomplete, South Putnam incomplete.
Top 10 — Annalyssa Crain (E) 17:35.18, Hadley Gradolf (BC) 19:25.37, Clara Crain (E) 19:28.02, Evie Noel (Nv) 19:48.55, Maisie Eldridge (Nv) 20:03.78, Katie Morrison (Nv) 20:12.08, Emma Bitner (E) 20:37.75, Briley Shillings (Nv) 20:48.13, Ella Szczerbik (Clov) 20:51.02, Halle Miller (Nv) 21:10.14.
Other Northview — Lindy Berry 22:36.37, Delaney Trout 23:05.95.
West Vigo — Sara Callecod (WV) 21:36.45, Sadie Herring 25:19.94, Kaitlin Whitford 26:03.95, Kaelyn Hensley 27:27.89, Whitley Hoesman 27:53.20.
Sullivan — Hanna Burkhart 23:00.21, Josie Gettinger 24:59.54, Sydney McCammon 26:41.45, Payton Dugan 30:50.92, Gracie Chickadaunce 31:02.61.
Boys results
Team scores — Northview 25, Edgewood 98, Brown County 120, Sullivan 146, North Putnam 148, Cloverdale 151, South Putnam 156, Indian Creek 183, Owen Valley 216, Greencastle 218.
Top 10 — Stuart Bennett (Nv) 16:46.17, Steven Schnepp (SP) 16:54.88, Austin Chase (BC) 16:58.57, Thomas Chapman (Nv) 17:03.29, Carter Mullenix (Nv) 17:06.52, Corbin Butts (Nv) 17:06.94, Dossan Lamb (Sul) 17:27.43, Colsyn Head (OV) 17:37.00, Braden Norris (Nv) 17:42.38, Brady Koosman (Clov) 17:49.75.
Other Northview — Jared Parkey 17:53.05, Braeden Knerr 18:31.59.
Other Sullivan — Riley Smith 17:54.49, Will King 18:01.87, Grant Alexander 19:57.83, Tim Lueking 20:46.14, Walker Brocksmith 22:24.18.
West Vigo — Bryce Stateler 17:57.17, Griffin Akers 19:05.52, Levi Saude 19:43.46, Jude Moore 20:26.36, Trae Scott 21:11.14, Patrick Stewart 23:08.97.
I I I
In other cross country Saturday:
• Eels, Cardinals win — At Jasonville, Clay City won the girls championship and Bloomfield the boys title in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference cross country championships.
The Eels nipped the host Lakers by just two points as Jacy Collins and Lilly Linneweber of Shakamak were first and third but Macy Tucker and Carlee Unger of Clay City second and fourth; the Eels had two other top-10 runners, the Lakers just one.
Joe Records of White River Valley was the boys winner, with Shakamak’s Damon Kesler second.
Girls results
Team scores — Clay City 37, Shakamak 39, North Daviess 78, White River Valley 98, Bloomfield 115, Linton 149, North Central incomplete, Eastern Greene incomplete.
Top 10 — Jacy Collins (Shak) 19:43.6, Macy Tucker (CC) 19:55.3, Lilly Linneweber (Shak) 20:24.3, Carlee Unger (CC) 21:01.0, Christiane Davis (WRV) 21:17.8, Carly Reynolds (Shak) 21:26.1, Abigail Hellums (ND) 21:33.3, Ashley Hudson (EG) 21:36.9, Cambri Booe (CC) 21:38.2, Lauren Thomas (CC) 21:39.8.
Other Clay City — Tara Arthur 22:25, Elyssa Secrest 22:59, Celeah Burton 25:10.
Other Shakamak — Mahayla Boram 22:22, Jaci Stone 22:45, Hannah Walters 23:32, Lulu Markkanen 25:39.
Linton — Sarah Cox 24:47, Adriona Page 25:58, Makenna O’Bryan 27:01, Corra Brinson 30:32, Shelby Hicks 32:10.
North Central — Mallorie Cochran 24:59, Raygann Richards 30:02, Sarah Harris 31:01.
Boys results
Team scores — Bloomfield 44, Eastern Greene 61, White River Valley 67, Clay City 80, Shakamak 115, Linton 160, North Daviess 174, North Central incomplete.
Top 10 — Joe Records (WRV) 16:15.3, Damon Kesler (Shak) 16:36.2, Dustin Lester (EG) 17:11.3, Eli Crites (WRV) 17:16.9, Wyatt Frye (B) 17:19.7, Justin Beard (B) 17:26.2, Jonathan Hayden (L) 17:28.8, Cory Cramer (EG) 17:30.1, Jacob Hogg (CC) 17:31.0, Lance McIntosh (B) 17:45.3.
Other Clay City — Jacob LaFary 17:51, Mason Laswell 18:08, Wyatt Adams 18:11, Karter Neiswinger 18:30, Clay Brown 18:38, Daniel Lowder 18:41.
Other Shakamak — John Gould 17:58, Preston May 18:53, Jordan Ray 20:10, Brayson Shipman 20:21, Michael Miller 20:40, Chris McDonald 20:43.
Other Linton — Mathew Hayden 19:25, Cody Neff 21:00, Joe Palmer 21:49, Ben McKee 22:26.
North Central — Zack Weir 18:34, Adam Walker 19:11, Will Roberts 21:10, Brandon Lee 21:44.
• Twilight results — Here are the varsity results from Saturday night’s Nike Twilight meet at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Girls
Team scores — Beavercreek (Ohio) 53, Columbus North 107, Yorkville (Ill.) 108, Carmel 117, Loveland (Ohio) 150, Springboro (Ohio) 159, Fishers 182, Brownsburg 245, Hamilton Southeastern 251, Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual 254, Lebanon (Ohio) 256, Turpin (Ohio) 269, Bloomington South 308, Plainfield 363, Fairmont (Ohio) 406, Terre Haute South 463, Herculaneum (Mo.) 470, Carroll (Ohio) 544, Avon 584, Martinsville 650, Terre Haute North 653, Belleville (Ill.) Althoff 706, Atherton (Ky.) 717.
South — Lily Barton 19:57, Micah Peals 20:00, Ava Rose 21:24, Crispin Ewen 22:06, Kaya Tanner 22:35, Sophia Ewen 22:41, Malory Yatsko 23:14.
North — Lauren Zeck 21:36, Brinlee McCloud 21:43, Nahlee Gordon 23:22, Dru White 23:30, Hannah McBride 23:33, Emma Holder 24:18, Haylee Chumley 24:25.
Boys
Team scores — Elmhurst (Ill.) York 78, Carmel 113, Bloomington South 187, Brownsburg 188, Fishers 198, Columbus North 205, Zionsville 227, Beavercreek (Ohio) 248, Louisville (Ky.) Trinity for Boys 262, Conner (Ky.) 286, Turpin (Ohio) 306, Yorkville (Ill.) 350, Lebanon (Ohio) 374, Bloomington North 399, Loveland (Ohio) 457, Herculaneum (Mo.) 459, Plainfield 475, Louisville (Ky.) Holy Cross 480, Carroll (Ohio) 487, Hamilton Southeastern 491, Indianapolis Cathedral 492, Fairmont (Ohio) 535, Terre Haute South 556, Louisville (Ky.) Apollo 559, Avon 605, Terre Haute North 631, Butler (Ky.) 773, Eureka (Mo.) 787, Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual 805.
South — Matt Gambill 15:59, Cael Light 16:16, Trey Browne 17:30, Isaac Hults 17:55, Timothy Smith 18:00, Eric Haworth 18:14, Tate Alcorn 18:50.
North — Dylan Zeck 16:38, Ian Gadberry 17:09, Anthony Adams 17:15, Patrick O’Connor 17:39, Hayden McCarty 17:40, Paul O’Connor 18:23, Alex Ross 18:37.
Football
• Martinsville 44, Low Point-Washburn 0 — At Martinsville, Ill., the host Bluestreaks put the running clock to work in their favor Saturday afternoon, scoring four first-quarter touchdowns.
Carlos Herrera rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns and Vicente Herrera had 73 yards rushing and 129 yards on three pass receptions, scoring one touchdown each way.
Martinsville is now 2-4 and hosts Nokomis on Friday.
Low Point-Washburn is 1-3.
