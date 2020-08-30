TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Flo Ellen Crable Potts, 81, of Terre Haute, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 in Union Hospital. Flo was born December 25, 1938 in Hymera, Ind., to Ralph Crable and Helen Cox Crable. She was a graduate of Blackhawk High School. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, sewing and…