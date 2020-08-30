Northview won both the boys and girls competition Saturday at the Taylor University Invitational for high school cross country.
The Knights had their top five boys finish in the top eight, all with times under 17 minutes. Thomas Chapman led the way with a second-place finish.
Boys team scores — Northview 27, Fort Wayne Concordia 44, Western 83, Heritage Christian 139, Lawrence North 145, Pike 174, Princeton 220, Yorktown 252, Norwell 276, Frankton 289, Blackford 299, Convoy Crestview (Ohio) 309, Mississinewa 319, Twin Lakes 375, Maconaquah 411.
Northview — Thomas Chapman 16:28.5, Jcim Grant 16:34.6, Corbin Butts 16:51.0, Stuart Bennett 16:55.3, Carter Mullenix 16:56.1, Douglas Dillman 17:25.9, Hank Slater 17:32.9.
In other boys cross country:
• Patriots second — At Franklin, Terre Haute North placed second to Center Grove at the Franklin Invitational.
Dylan Zeck led the Patriots with a third-place finish and Nolan White and Ian Gadberry also finished in the top 10.
Team scores — Center Grove 35, Terre Haute North 77, Bloomington South 102, Seymour 113, Perry Meridian 145, Franklin 190, Corydon Central 226, Greenwood 256, Mooresville 259, Martinsville 264, Brown County 270, Lawrence Central 277, Indian Creek 374, Greensburg 387, Decatur Central 389, Greenwood Christian Academy 465, Shelbyville 470.
Terre Haute North — Dylan Zeck 16:41.12, Nolan White 16:51.74, Ian Gadberry 17:00.26, Anthony Adams 17:27.67, Hayden McCarty 18:27.52, Paul O'Conner 18:30.97, Patrick O'Conner 18:38.81, Reece Lady 18:39.48, Evan Adams 18:57.75, Devin Vanvactor 19:33.43.
• Braves fifth — At Shelbyville, Terre Haute South's Cael Light and Matt Gambill placed third and fourth individually and the Braves placed fifth behind host Franklin Central, Zionsville, Bloomington North and Ben Davis at the Dave Bannon Invitational.
Terre Haute South — Cael Light 16:39, Matt Gambill 16:52, Ethan Aidoo 17:52, Mason Cranford 18:31, Eric Haworth 18:46, Tate Alcorn 18:50, Sean Donlan 19:55, Gavin Oxley 20:30, Caleb Maris 20:52, Isaac Hults 21:56, Sam Mallory 22:33, Ben Kocher 26:27.
Next — Terre Haute South competes this Saturday in the Terre Haute Savings Bank State Preview at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Girls
• Knights go 1-2 — At Upland, freshmen Gnister Grant and Ellia Hayes placed first and second as the Knights won at the Taylor Invitational.
Team scores — Northview 41, Fort Wayne Concordia 46, Pike 106, Princeton 112, Lawrence North 120, Yorktown 181, Maconaquah 192, Norwell 221, Western 247, Eastbrook 279, Twin Lakes 312, Heritage Christian 323, Convoy Crestview (Ohio) 327, Frankton 391, Blackford 440, Marion 460.
Northview — Gnister Grant 19:19.2, Ellia Hayes 19:55.2, Maisie Eldridge 20:19.6, Katie Morrison 20:30.9, Piper Brinkman 21:49.5, Briley Shillings 22:05.1, Jaiden Lutes 22:31.2.
• South girls also fifth — At Shelbyville, Terre Haute South placed behind host Franklin Central, Zionsville, Bloomington North and Avon at the Dave Bannon Invitational on the Blue River Cross Country Course.
Ava Rose led the Braves with a 16th-place finish, with Demme Hancewicz 17th and Micah Peals 19th.
Terre Haute South — Ava Rose 21:18.6, Demme Hancewicz 21:28.94, Micah Peals 21:34.14, Madison Beaumont 22:06.6, Caitlyn Strecker 22:43.81, Kaya Tanner 22:53.13, Aeryn Bradley 23:09.7, Malory Yatsko 23:10.52, Sophia Ewen 23:50.59, Laurel Monser 24:13.28, Isabel Miklozek 24:29.56, Abagail Tokish 27:48.41, Sonya Woolston 27:50.91, Aanika Dogra 31:42.58.
• Patriots make debut — At Franklin, Terre Haute North enjoyed its first competition of the season and placed 10th at the Franklin Invitational.
Team scores — Franklin 55, Center Grove 58, Bloomington South 87, Corydon Central 146, Indian Creek 163, Greensburg 176, Seymour 198, Perry Meridian 203, Mooresville 269, Terre Haute North 275, Jennings County 306, Martinsville 307, Greenwood 319, Decatur Central 375, Lawrence Central 432.
Terre Haute North — Brinlee McCloud 23:00.54, Yewon Jung 23:08.17, Nahlee Gordon 23:55.80, Alyssa Petscher 23:56.88, Mikalah Tingley 24:34.21, Sophia Barker 24:38.71, Haylee Chumley 24:55.88, Dru White 25:16.16, Hannah McBride 26:00.82, Kaylen Gustafson 26:36.92.
Soccer
Boys
• Braves tie twice — At Evansville, Terre Haute South played a scoreless tie with the host team and also tied Gibson Southern 2-2 at Evansville North's Husky Invitational.
Mason Ham had a goal and an assist against Gibson Southern, with Grant Esper scoring the other goal and Adam Andres adding the other assist for South, now 3-1-2.
South's junior varsity tied Evansville North 3-3 and lost 4-3 to Gibson Southern.
• Patriots split — At Evansville, Terre Haute North lost 2-1 to Gibson Southern, after leading 1-0 at halftime, but beat Evansville Central 2-1.
Wil Anders had all three goals for North, now 4-3.
• White River Valley 4, Sullivan 3 — At Sullivan, the visiting Wolverines scored twice in the last 10 minutes to pull out the win.
Caleb Knowles, Jack Stewart and Jacob Cox had the Sullivan goals, with Giuseppe Leone getting an assist and Ben Flath making 16 saves.
For the Wolverines, Brian English had two goals, Jeff Oliver and Jadon Rogers one each. Rogers had two assists and Dalton Fulford one.
Volleyball
• Patriots go 3-1 — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute North won three of four matches at the Ben Davis Invitational.
The Patriots beat Whiteland 25-21, 25-19 as Keely Davis had 11 digs and Victoria Elden 10 assists; beat the host Giants 25-19, 25-16 as Davis had 11 digs, Elden 11 assists and Braxton Shelton seven kills; beat Warren Central 25-15, 25-13 as Davis had 10 digs and Shelton eight kills; and lost to Perry Meridian 25-11, 25-19.
• Miners also 3-1 — At French Lick, Linton beat North Daviess, Jeffersonville and Paoli but lost in three sets to the host team at the Springs Valley Invitational.
Kylie Cooksey had 18 assists, Aubrey Ewers 10 digs and Haley Rose nine kills in a 25-15, 25-20 win over the Cougars; Rose and Gentry Warrick combined for 17 kills and Cooksey had 19 assists in the 25-12, 25-16 decision over the Rams; Cooksey had 14 assists and Sophie Hale nine digs in the 25-15, 25-13 win over Jeffersonville; and Cooksey had 22 assists, Ewers 15 digs and Warrick nine kills in a 23-25, 25-20, 15-11 loss to the Blackhawks.
Now 5-3, Linton plays Tuesday at Clay City.
• At Lafayette, Parke Heritage outscored Class A's fourth-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic by 12 points yet still lost 3-2 at the LCC Invitational.
The host Knights prevailed 22-25, 25-23, 9-25, 25-22, 15-13.
Parke Heritage also lost a four-set match to eventual champion Pioneer, ranked sixth in Class A.
Tennis
• Vikings split — At Ellettsville, West Vigo beat host Edgewood 3-2 but lost to Indian Creek by the same score in a Western Indiana Conference three-way.
Dylan Lemon gave up just two games in two matches and remains unbeaten for the Vikings. Ashton Matherly and Gavin McCoy also won twice at No. 1 doubles.
West Vigo 3, Edgewood 2
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Lincoln Hammond 6-0, 6-0; Josiah Hinson (E) def. Elijah Bahr 7-5, 6-2; Gavin Norris (E) def. Tanner LaVallie 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Quinn Norris-Zeke Weisner 6-2, 6-0; Kuy Charters-Josh King (WV) def. Nick McBride-Hayden Wilson 6-3, 6-2.
Indian Creek 3, West Vigo 2
Singles — Lemon (WV) def. Jake Mitchell 6-2, 6-0; Brendan Conner (IC) def. Bahr 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Pemberton (IC) def. LaVallie 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Matherly-McCoy (WV) def. Cass Mitchell-Aaron Spurgeon 6-0, 6-1; Cole Allison-Trent Voltz (IC) def. Charters-King 6-0, 6-1.
Next — West Vigo (2-7, 1-3 WIC) plays Monday at Northview.
• Princeton 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, Dillon Grubb and the doubles team of Jared Couch and Koby Wood posted wins for the host Golden Arrows in a nonconference match.
Singles — Lance Stuckey (P) def. Scott Fusco 6-1, 6-2; Cade Hart (P) def. Drew Baker 6-2, 6-1; Dillon Grubb (S) def. Kaiden Kries 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Doubles — Jared Couch-Koby Wood (S) def. Jacob Payne-Brayden Tanner 6-4, 6-3; Brady Kidd-Drew Morris (P) def. Noah Kincaid-Hunter Pirtle 6-4, 6-4.
Next — Sullivan (2-7) plays Tuesday at West Vigo.
