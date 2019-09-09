Dylan Lemon of West Vigo was the winner at No. 1 singles Monday evening, but visiting Northview took the rest of the matches for a 4-1 victory in Western Indiana Conference boys high school tennis.
No set in the other four matches was closer than 6-2 as the Knights improved to 9-1 and stayed unbeaten in conference play. Both teams play again today, the Knights at unbeaten Greencastle.
Northview 4, West Vigo 1
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Brevin Cooper 7-6 (9-7), 6-1; Tyler Hess (Nv) def. Garrett Roush 6-2, 6-0; Franco Singulani (Nv) def. Ashton Matherly 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Josh King-Austin Robertson 6-0, 6-2; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Elijah Bahr-Gavin McCoy 6-1, 6-1.
JV — Northview won 3-1.
Next — Northview (9-1) plays at Greencastle today. West Vigo (5-4, 3-4 WIC) plays South Vermillion.
In other high school tennis:
• Greencastle 4, South Vermillion 1 — At Greencastle, the Tiger Cubs improved to 8-0 in a nonconference victory. The Wildcats won at No. 1 doubles.
• Loogootee 5, Bloomfield 0 — At Bloomfield, Turner Royal of the Cardinals took Jordan Wildman of the Lions to a super tiebreaker at No. 1 singles.
Loogootee 5, Bloomfield 0
Singles — Jordan Wildman (L) def. Turner Royal 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 1-0 (10-5); Jalen Wildman (L) def. Baylin Graf 6-0, 6-4; Bryant Eckerle (L) def. Noah Cumming 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Doubles — Luke Nonte-Sebastian Toy (L) def. Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte 6-2, 6-2; Jayden Leatherman-Nathan Seals (L) def. Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene 6-3, 6-3.
Girls
Saturday
Robinson Invitational
Team scores — Robinson 153, Newton 133, Paris 113, Centralia 105, Fairfield 90, Charleston 85, Paris JV 61, Robinson JV 45.
Paris varsity results
No. 1 singles — Jenna Gates fifth
No. 2 singles — Emma Campbell third
No. 1 doubles — Sarah Isaf-Kaitlyn Mathews fourth
No. 2 doubles — Kendall Mathews-Chloe Waltz second
Next — Paris hosts Robinson today.
Volleyball
• Edgewood 3, West Vigo 1 — At Ellettsville, Teryn Garzolini had 37 assists but the Vikings suffered a Western Indiana Conference loss.
West Vigo=19=25=19=16
Edgewood=25=19=25=25
Highlights — For West Vigo, Teryn Garzolini had 37 assists, Savannah McCoy 20 kills and Riley Dierdorf 17 digs.
Next — West Vigo plays at North Putnam today.
Soccer
Saturday
• Columbus North 1, Terre Haute South 0 — At Columbus, the Braves dropped a close Conference Indiana match.
• Northview 3, Brown County 2 — At Nashville, Preston Nuckols, Steve Thomas and Daniel Gugino had goals and Thomas and Mario Martinez picked up assists in a Western Indiana Conference win.
